Gas Finally Dips Below $4 in Hudson Valley, New York
Hudson Valley drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump. Gas prices across New York State and the Hudson Valley continue to drop. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.215. The national average is $3.883. Some Hudson Valley drivers are seeing significantly lower prices.
Escaped Goats Run Amok Through Streets in Rockland County
Some goats in Rockland County were acting very baaaaadly last week. Rockland County isn't known for being the most rural part of the Hudson Valley. I guess it is known for residents owning pet goats. Pet goats actually offer a lot of benefits. They can produce milk, they're good companions, their waste is a good fertilizer and they are even nature's little lawn mowers. They can naturally clean overgrown grass and weeds.
Photos: ‘Reckless’ Hudson Valley Teen Causes Dump Truck Rollover, 2 Hurt
Two people were injured and a major road was shut down for hours in the Hudson Valley when a teen allegedly tried to pass a dump truck. We have photos from the scene. The Saugerties Police Department confirmed an Ulster County teen was arrested following a dump truck rollover that injured at least two people.
Heads Up for Parents at the Dutchess County Fair
With the end of summer comes our last county fair. The Dutchess County Fair kicked off yesterday in Rhinebeck, NY and runs through Sunday, August 28th. Before they opened their gates, however, fair organizers shared an important reminder for parents who plan on enjoying the rides with their children this year.
Pop-Up Flea Market at Historic Hudson Valley Site this Weekend
There are many reasons to love the Hudson Valley. The mountains, the river, the great hiking, and the history. Included in that history are several Hudson Valley mansions. Roosevelt, Vanderbilt, Mills Mansion, just to name a few. And one that is north of Dutchess County called Olana. I had heard of Olana because it was affiliated with the Hudson River School of Painting. The home and estate were owned by Frederic Edwin Church, an important figure in the school.
Update: 1 Dead, 5 Injured When NY Man Passes Rabbi’s Cadillac
New details have emerged in an avoidable crash that killed one person and injured at least five others in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police provided more information regarding last week's fatal three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating...
Saugerties Residents Angry With Plans for Woodstock ’94 Site
The $600 million plans for Winston Farms in Saugerties include everything from homes, to commercial, business, and recreational uses. Last year after it was announced that developers had purchased the 800-acre site of the 1994 Woodstock music festival for $4 million, news started to spread that the new owners had plans to turn Winston Farms into a multi-use area.
Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business, Destroying Storefront
A Hudson Valley driver turned one local business into a drive-thru on Tuesday morning. Just before 10am a huge crash was heard on Route 9 as a car busted its way through the front doors of a busy storefront. Eyewitnesses say there was no warning before a silver Honda CR-V jumped the curb and went flying through the glass doors, sending workers scrambling.
Fire at popular orchard and farm in Dutchess
A fire has struck Barton Orchards, a 175-acre apple orchard and vegetable farm located in the Dutchess County community of Poughquag that has been a popular destination for residents and tourists alike. The farm has been in the Barton family for more than 40 years and billed itself as the premier “Pick Your Own” farm in the Hudson Valley. Barton Orchards also features a petting zoo, ice cream shop, tap room, live music on weekends, an aerial adventure climbing course, and announced plans for a new farmer market and coffee shop.
22-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed In Crash
Police are searching for clues to determine what caused a Hudson Valley man to fatally drive off the road. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed an Orange County man lost his life in a crash in Sullivan County. Sullivan County, New York Crash Kills Orange County, New York Man.
ID Released For Person Struck, Killed By Train In Scotchtown
Officials with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a train in the Hudson Valley. Paul Engel, age 67, of Manhattan, was killed in Orange County around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Scotchtown, a hamlet of the town of Wallkill.
3 Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patches Nominated for “Best” in The U.S.
We're not trying to rush you through the end of summer, but...it's almost time for fall in the Hudson Valley. I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley in the fall is an experience like no other. From the absolutely gorgeous foliage views to the fall festivals every weekend and haunted happenings. There's always something to do in the mid-Hudson region once the temperature drops and the leaves change.
BBQ Competition at Blackthorne Resort in East Durham, New York
It is easy to sign up to be a BBQ team or a foursome for the Redneck Olympics, simply post the team name on the event page. Teams can be both. Final registration takes place Friday night (August 26th, 2022). You will want to plan to stay at the resort since BBQ teams start early on Saturday morning. Blackthorne Resort has a really cool cabin too.
Barton Orchards owners remain hopeful for fall harvest despite devastating blaze
The owners of Barton Orchards say they are determined to follow through with their fall harvest and farmers market after a massive propane fire there on Monday.
Hudson Valley Murder Victim Saved Killer Night Before Murder
In a shocking revelation, we've learned a Hudson Valley murder victim saved the life of his killer the night before his murder. On Tuesday, a Montgomery, New York man was sentenced to prison for murder and arson following the death of a 46-year-old man who was trapped in the house and died of smoke inhalation.
Person Stabbed In Lobby Of Resorts World Catskills Casino In Sullivan County
A person was stabbed in the lobby of the Resorts World Catskills Casino. The incident took place in Sullivan County around 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at the casino located in the town of Thompson. The suspect then fled the area and the victim was taken to a local...
Ulster vs Dutchess: Who Won New York’s Battle in Hudson Valley
Democrats and Republicans in the Hudson Valley decided the fate of a swing district in New York State. Tuesday was Primary Day in New York State which featured a number of big House races including a special election in the Hudson Valley's 19th Congressional District. Ulster County Executive Battles Dutchess...
This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort
When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
NYSP: Hudson Valley, New York Man Used Machete To Rape Victim
Police allege a 20-year-old Hudson Valley man used a machete to rape a person he had a relationship with. On Monday, New York State Police alleged a Sullivan County man used a machete to physically and sexually assault his victim. New York State Police Arrest Bloomingburg, New York Man Following...
Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K
Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
