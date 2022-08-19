ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escaped Goats Run Amok Through Streets in Rockland County

Some goats in Rockland County were acting very baaaaadly last week. Rockland County isn't known for being the most rural part of the Hudson Valley. I guess it is known for residents owning pet goats. Pet goats actually offer a lot of benefits. They can produce milk, they're good companions, their waste is a good fertilizer and they are even nature's little lawn mowers. They can naturally clean overgrown grass and weeds.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Heads Up for Parents at the Dutchess County Fair

With the end of summer comes our last county fair. The Dutchess County Fair kicked off yesterday in Rhinebeck, NY and runs through Sunday, August 28th. Before they opened their gates, however, fair organizers shared an important reminder for parents who plan on enjoying the rides with their children this year.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Pop-Up Flea Market at Historic Hudson Valley Site this Weekend

There are many reasons to love the Hudson Valley. The mountains, the river, the great hiking, and the history. Included in that history are several Hudson Valley mansions. Roosevelt, Vanderbilt, Mills Mansion, just to name a few. And one that is north of Dutchess County called Olana. I had heard of Olana because it was affiliated with the Hudson River School of Painting. The home and estate were owned by Frederic Edwin Church, an important figure in the school.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Saugerties Residents Angry With Plans for Woodstock ’94 Site

The $600 million plans for Winston Farms in Saugerties include everything from homes, to commercial, business, and recreational uses. Last year after it was announced that developers had purchased the 800-acre site of the 1994 Woodstock music festival for $4 million, news started to spread that the new owners had plans to turn Winston Farms into a multi-use area.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Fire at popular orchard and farm in Dutchess

A fire has struck Barton Orchards, a 175-acre apple orchard and vegetable farm located in the Dutchess County community of Poughquag that has been a popular destination for residents and tourists alike. The farm has been in the Barton family for more than 40 years and billed itself as the premier “Pick Your Own” farm in the Hudson Valley. Barton Orchards also features a petting zoo, ice cream shop, tap room, live music on weekends, an aerial adventure climbing course, and announced plans for a new farmer market and coffee shop.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
3 Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patches Nominated for “Best” in The U.S.

We're not trying to rush you through the end of summer, but...it's almost time for fall in the Hudson Valley. I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley in the fall is an experience like no other. From the absolutely gorgeous foliage views to the fall festivals every weekend and haunted happenings. There's always something to do in the mid-Hudson region once the temperature drops and the leaves change.
CLINTONDALE, NY
Hudson Valley Murder Victim Saved Killer Night Before Murder

In a shocking revelation, we've learned a Hudson Valley murder victim saved the life of his killer the night before his murder. On Tuesday, a Montgomery, New York man was sentenced to prison for murder and arson following the death of a 46-year-old man who was trapped in the house and died of smoke inhalation.
MONTGOMERY, NY
This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort

When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K

Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
