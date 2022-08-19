ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q 105.7

Randy Rhoads Claimed He Was Too Tired for Ozzy Osbourne Audition

Randy Rhoads claimed he was too tired to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band, the late guitarist’s brother says. It wasn't the only excuse he used before finally taking part a trial performance in September 1979 as Osbourne was assembling his first post-Black Sabbath band, according to the new documentary Randy Rhoads: Reflections of a Guitar Icon.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck

Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
CALABASAS, CA
Daily Mail

Sharon Osbourne, 69, shows off her taut visage as she makes a glamorous exit from her London hotel... after husband Ozzy, 73, returned to the stage at the Commonwealth Games

She recently supported husband Ozzy Osbourne as he took to the stage at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. And Sharon Osbourne looked as glam as ever on Tuesday as she headed to her own work duties, with the star seen leaving her London hotel to go and film her TalkTV chat show.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Ozzy Osbourne Hits The Stage Only Two Months After Major Surgery

Back in June, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, revealed that her 73-year-old husband was scheduled for a major surgery that will “determine the rest of his life.” Usually, with a weighty declaration such as this, one would think that the songwriter would never be seen on stage again, given his advancing age and the suspected nature of the surgery. However, the Grammy Award winner, proving that he refuses to be sidelined by declining health, is already back on stage, having delighted his fans with a surprise performance at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Steve Grimmett, frontman of metal band Grim Reaper, dies aged 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper known for his piercing head voice, has died aged 62. The news was confirmed by his son Russ Grimmett on Facebook: “We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts.” No cause of death was given.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Corey Taylor Appears Maskless in Slipknot’s New ‘Yen’ Video

A few weeks after the release of the song "Yen," Slipknot have shared its trippy, accompanying music video. And for the first time in Slipknot history, Corey Taylor appears maskless in the video. The "Yen" video features cut scenes of the band performing the song in another funky-looking room, so...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Why Blaze Bayley ‘Never’ Feared Iron Maiden Would Reunite With Dickinson

Music fans may have been shocked when Iron Maiden reunited with vocalist Bruce Dickinson in 1999, but the biggest surprise might have been for Blaze Bayley. The singer famously filled in the gap for six years when Dickinson quit the heavy metal giants in 1993 to pursue a solo career, but Bayley admits in a new interview he "never" feared that Dickinson would return.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

