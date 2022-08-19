Read full article on original website
Baby Discovered Buried in Backyard of Incestuous Parents: Police
Police believe the infant was allegedly killed last Thanksgiving and have not released the age or gender.
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Randy Rhoads Claimed He Was Too Tired for Ozzy Osbourne Audition
Randy Rhoads claimed he was too tired to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band, the late guitarist’s brother says. It wasn't the only excuse he used before finally taking part a trial performance in September 1979 as Osbourne was assembling his first post-Black Sabbath band, according to the new documentary Randy Rhoads: Reflections of a Guitar Icon.
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
Sharon Osbourne Reveals Black Sabbath Member She Thought Wasn’t a Good Fit
For 11 years, Ozzy Osbourne served as the frontman and vocalist for the legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath. In 1979, however, the iconic singer’s substance abuse issues became too much for the band to handle and he was replaced by Rainbow vocalist Ronnie James Dio. Though Dio was,...
Sharon Osbourne, 69, shows off her taut visage as she makes a glamorous exit from her London hotel... after husband Ozzy, 73, returned to the stage at the Commonwealth Games
She recently supported husband Ozzy Osbourne as he took to the stage at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. And Sharon Osbourne looked as glam as ever on Tuesday as she headed to her own work duties, with the star seen leaving her London hotel to go and film her TalkTV chat show.
TMZ.com
Motley Crue Fan Apparently Fell From Upper Level, Rushed to Hospital
Motley Crue is known for their wild antics...but things really got out of control at their Indianapolis concert Tuesday night ... a fan was lying motionless on the ground after apparently falling from the upper level. TMZ has obtained video of people at the show gathered around the man and...
Riots, arrests and a knocked out Geezer Butler: the most chaotic concert of Black Sabbath's career
When a glass bottle struck Geezer Butler just two songs into Black Sabbath's 1980 Milwaukee show, disaster followed
NME
Members of Metallica, AC/DC and Travis Barker added to Taylor Hawkins tribute gigs
New artists have joined the bill for the forthcoming tribute gigs for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with livestream details also announced. Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old. Last week, Foo Fighters announced that, together...
Tony Iommi reveals why Geezer Butler was a no-show at Sabbath reunion
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited to perform Black Sabbath classics at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony - but Geezer Butler was nowhere to be seen
Ozzy Osbourne Hits The Stage Only Two Months After Major Surgery
Back in June, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, revealed that her 73-year-old husband was scheduled for a major surgery that will “determine the rest of his life.” Usually, with a weighty declaration such as this, one would think that the songwriter would never be seen on stage again, given his advancing age and the suspected nature of the surgery. However, the Grammy Award winner, proving that he refuses to be sidelined by declining health, is already back on stage, having delighted his fans with a surprise performance at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England.
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Cold Shiver’ After Being Told of Cable Car Stunt
Ozzy Osbourne recalled how he experienced a “cold shiver” after realizing the risk he took during a cable car trip. The recollection came as he told The Sun about some of the “stupid things” he’d done in his life. “Once, I was in Albuquerque, where...
Steve Grimmett, frontman of metal band Grim Reaper, dies aged 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper known for his piercing head voice, has died aged 62. The news was confirmed by his son Russ Grimmett on Facebook: “We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts.” No cause of death was given.
"I Just Killed My Dad": A closer look at the true story behind the Netflix father-son murder series
Netflix's documentary, "I Just Killed My Dad," is as horrifying as it sounds. The three-part series revisits the true story of Anthony Templet, who was just 17 years of age when he murdered his father, Burt, in their Baton Rouge home. At first glance, the crime seemed both simple and...
Prison, poison and murder: the crazed story of Zakk Wylde's first show with Ozzy
In 1987, the 19-year-old Zakk Wylde was hired to replace Jake E Lee in Ozzy Osbourne's band... and his first show was in London's most infamous prison
Corey Taylor Appears Maskless in Slipknot’s New ‘Yen’ Video
A few weeks after the release of the song "Yen," Slipknot have shared its trippy, accompanying music video. And for the first time in Slipknot history, Corey Taylor appears maskless in the video. The "Yen" video features cut scenes of the band performing the song in another funky-looking room, so...
Sleep’s ‘Dopesmoker’ Vinyl Reissue Contains Real Marijuana Leaves
Sleep have taken stoner metal to a whole new level with the vinyl reissue of their album Dopesmoker, which contains real marijuana leaves pressed into the LP. It'll be available through Jack White's Third Man Records, but may be pretty challenging to get a copy of. According to the listing,...
Iron Maiden Artist Derek Riggs Designs New Benefit Shirt for Paul Di’Anno
Artist Derek Riggs, who's best known for creating Iron Maiden's album covers and their beloved mascot Eddie, has designed a new benefit T-shirt to help raise money for the band's former vocalist Paul Di'Anno so he can cover his medical treatments. The singer has been wheelchair-bound for several years due to various health ailments.
Why Blaze Bayley ‘Never’ Feared Iron Maiden Would Reunite With Dickinson
Music fans may have been shocked when Iron Maiden reunited with vocalist Bruce Dickinson in 1999, but the biggest surprise might have been for Blaze Bayley. The singer famously filled in the gap for six years when Dickinson quit the heavy metal giants in 1993 to pursue a solo career, but Bayley admits in a new interview he "never" feared that Dickinson would return.
Help! Brendon Small’s Studio Was Robbed, Several Guitars Stolen
Metalocalypse co-creator Brendon Small's studio has been robbed and is asking everyone to keep an eye out for 12 guitars that were stolen. Here are the guitars that were sadly stolen from the Dethklok and Galaktikon musician's studio. We can't imagine the pain of having some of your most prized...
