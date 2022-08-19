Read full article on original website
NEW: Zoo Knoxville to say goodbye to its elephants
If you’re one of the many fans of Zoo Knoxville’s elephants, you might want to practice saying goodbye to the awe-inspiring beasts. Soon, the zoo will be without any elephants for the first time since 1963 and it may be several years before another pachyderm calls Knoxville its home, officials said Monday.
Hard Knox Streets
JJ Stambaugh - February 26, 2021. There’s no telling exactly how many homeless men and women sleep in primitive campsites in Knoxville each night. Everyone agrees that it’s far too many. The lucky ones have sleeping bags and tents, probably donated. Others huddle...
NEW: Slow down, people!
In all seriousness, that’s the message that police are trying to get across right now thanks to the unusually high numbers of traffic citations handed out in school zones over the past two weeks. In fact, since Knox County Schools opened their doors for the 2022-23 academic year on...
Gas station nixes agreement with Greyhound
An East Knoxville gas station that has served as the local Greyhound bus stop since the iconic transit line closed its downtown terminal in April has decided to terminate its agreement with the company. As of the beginning of October, Greyhound buses will no longer be able to pick up...
Cops capture West Knoxville shooting suspect
One group of Knoxville Police Department officers tied a tourniquet around a shooting victim’s leg while other officers took the man’s assailant into custody following a brief car chase Saturday night, authorities said. The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Shell gas station at 4418...
