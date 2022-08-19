Read full article on original website
MSP: 7 juveniles involved in Kentwood vehicle theft
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a vehicle theft involving seven juveniles in Kentwood on Friday. The theft resulted in a chase in which two other cars were hit, according to MSP. We’re told six juveniles were apprehended. The driver was charged with felony firearm,...
Man accused of paralyzing Kzoo public safety officer arraigned on OWI charge
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man accused of hitting and paralyzing a public safety officer in Kalamazoo last month has been arraigned. The incident left Officer Tom Maher paralyzed from the waist down on Saturday, July 9. The suspect, identified as Deymeon Todd, was arrested Wednesday after a warrant was...
Report: Muskegon Heights officer shot at, not injured
Muskegon Heights Police got the call Riordan St. and East Broadway Ave. They did not say if they had a suspect in custody.
1 hurt, 2 arrested after shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound, while 2 people are in custody on weapons and other charges Wednesday morning. The 25 year-old arrived at the hospital just before 12:30 a.m. with non-life-threatening injuries according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers say a...
Timothy Kozal accepts offer to become Muskegon's new director of public safety
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Timothy Kozal has accepted an offer to become Muskegon’s newest director of public safety. The Muskegon Police Department says Kozal will be sworn in on the morning of Monday, Aug. 29. Kozal previously served as police chief in Ludington after working for the Kalamazoo Department...
Ottawa Co. program to receive $20K toward giving juvenile offenders second chance
HOLLAND, Mich. — A $20,000 award from the Community Foundation of the Holland Zeeland area (CF/HZ) will help give first-time juvenile lawbreakers in Ottawa County a chance to make amends. Mediation Services says the award will be presented Tuesday, Sept. 6. “We are grateful for this investment from the...
US attorneys seek reduced sentence for Ty Garbin after testimony in Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has filed a request to reduce Ty Garbin’s sentence for his cooperation leading to the conviction of Barry Croft and Adam Fox. Croft and Fox were convicted Tuesday in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Garbin, who pleaded...
Morning Buzz: August 24
1. An alligator was found in an Edison neighborhood on Tuesday. Kalamazoo Department Of Public Safety says a sergeant came across the creature as it was crawling across Lake Street near Division. Officers were able to safely secure it before it crawled into the sewers. A local alligator rescue will...
Bangor auto shop receives cease and desist order from Sec. of State
BANGOR, Mich. — A Bangor auto shop was issued a cease and desist order for allegedly servicing cars with expired credentials. The Michigan Secretary of State says Lenard’s Automotive operated with a mechanic certification and repair facility registration that had expired in 2009 and 2013, respectively. We’re told...
Gilda's Club West Side Walk
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is hosting the annual West Side Walk for Gilda’s on Saturday, Sept. 17, to honor the thousands of lives impacted through Gilda's Club's FREE cancer and grief programming. The non-competitive and peer-to-peer fundraising walk will begin with an opening...
17-year-old charged in shooting death of teen
A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed on July 4.
Thousands of dollars of checks stolen in Ottawa Co.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is looking into a string of larcenies from commercial mailboxes in the county.
2 in custody after late-night standoff in Grand Rapids
Police arrested two people late Friday night after they fled from police and went inside a home. It's unclear what lead to the car being stopped
1-year-old dies 2 weeks after nearly drowning in Holland bathtub
HOLLAND, Mich. — A 1-year-old who nearly drowned in a Holland bathtub two weeks ago has died. The near-drowning incident occurred in a bathtub at Holland Women’s Mission on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to the city of Holland. The child was subsequently transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
Day before parking lot death, 911 caller said driver was trying to hit people
News 8 has obtained new 911 audio that shows the moments when a driver nearly hit multiple people at a Battle Creek Meijer on Aug. 8.
Group of campers protest 'police brutality' in downtown Grand Rapids
They took their message to the front doorstep of GRPD's headquarters as they seek justice for Patrick Lyoya.
UPDATE: two runaway teens found by Fremont police
Ariah Hebrank and Trenton Garcia were believed to be runaways. The pair was last seen on Saturday, August 20th, and found on Sunday, August 21st.
Attorney running for judge in Muskegon charged with domestic violence
MUKSEGON, MI – A Muskegon attorney running for circuit judge has been charged with domestic violence following an incident on Thursday. Jason Kolkema has been charged with domestic assault, according to a press release issued by the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, Aug. 19. The alleged incident...
Ramona Park Beach closes due to high E. coli levels
PORTAGE, Mich. — Ramona Park Beach is closed after testing revealed high concentrations of E. coli. The city of Portage says Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services (KCHCS) tests the water in Long Lake every week. We’re told the lake contained E. coli levels of 353.22 per 100 ml on Monday, higher than the standard of 300 per 100 ml.
