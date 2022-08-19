ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

MSP: 7 juveniles involved in Kentwood vehicle theft

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a vehicle theft involving seven juveniles in Kentwood on Friday. The theft resulted in a chase in which two other cars were hit, according to MSP. We’re told six juveniles were apprehended. The driver was charged with felony firearm,...
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

1 hurt, 2 arrested after shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound, while 2 people are in custody on weapons and other charges Wednesday morning. The 25 year-old arrived at the hospital just before 12:30 a.m. with non-life-threatening injuries according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers say a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Fox17

Morning Buzz: August 24

1. An alligator was found in an Edison neighborhood on Tuesday. Kalamazoo Department Of Public Safety says a sergeant came across the creature as it was crawling across Lake Street near Division. Officers were able to safely secure it before it crawled into the sewers. A local alligator rescue will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Bangor auto shop receives cease and desist order from Sec. of State

BANGOR, Mich. — A Bangor auto shop was issued a cease and desist order for allegedly servicing cars with expired credentials. The Michigan Secretary of State says Lenard’s Automotive operated with a mechanic certification and repair facility registration that had expired in 2009 and 2013, respectively. We’re told...
BANGOR, MI
Fox17

Gilda's Club West Side Walk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is hosting the annual West Side Walk for Gilda’s on Saturday, Sept. 17, to honor the thousands of lives impacted through Gilda's Club's FREE cancer and grief programming. The non-competitive and peer-to-peer fundraising walk will begin with an opening...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

1-year-old dies 2 weeks after nearly drowning in Holland bathtub

HOLLAND, Mich. — A 1-year-old who nearly drowned in a Holland bathtub two weeks ago has died. The near-drowning incident occurred in a bathtub at Holland Women’s Mission on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to the city of Holland. The child was subsequently transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Ramona Park Beach closes due to high E. coli levels

PORTAGE, Mich. — Ramona Park Beach is closed after testing revealed high concentrations of E. coli. The city of Portage says Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services (KCHCS) tests the water in Long Lake every week. We’re told the lake contained E. coli levels of 353.22 per 100 ml on Monday, higher than the standard of 300 per 100 ml.
PORTAGE, MI

