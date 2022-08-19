Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Portion of Interstate 83 in York County may remain closed until Friday after dump truck crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 83 in York County is shut down in both directions. PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said a dump truck with the bed up hit the overpass for Route 74 (Queen Street) around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The truck bed became lodged under the bridge and cracked it, Schreffler said.
Bridge repair project in place for Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT is warning drivers in Lancaster County about a bridge repair project in West Hempfield Township and Columbia Borough. It's scheduled to begin next week on the Malleable Road Bridge, which extends to Route 30. The project includes minor structural repairs and painting. Work is...
Swimming closed at Gifford Pinchot State Park due to lake conditions
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — The swimming areas at Gifford Pinchot State Park in York County have been closed, because current lake conditions make the water susceptible to harmful algal blooms, park officials said Thursday. "(Harmful algal blooms) can produce toxins and other compounds the can harm people, pets, or wildlife,"...
Fire hits addiction center in Dauphin County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dauphin County dispatch confirms a structure fire at Conewago Place, an addiction center in Hummelstown. According to emergency personnel, the fire broke out at 8:55 p.m. along the 400 block of Nye Road. It is unclear what started the fire, if any injuries occurred or...
Two alligators reported missing from Lebanon County home
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lebanon County woman and police are looking for two missing alligators. Brandy Gwynn told North Cornwall Township police that the gators disappeared from her home in the 300 block of Royal Road. She said she noticed they were gone when she went outside...
Pennsylvania lawmakers discuss how to pay for fixing, replacing major bridges
Pennsylvania lawmakers are discussing how to cover the cost of fixing and replacing major bridges, now that a tolling plan is off the table. One bridge that is a candidate for replacement is the Interstate 83 South Bridge which connects Cumberland and Dauphin counties. "It's the uniting bridge in our...
Tractor-trailer overturns on Lower Windsor Township road
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer flipped over Monday afternoon in York County. It happened around 1:20 p.m. on the 5400 block of Mt. Pisgah Road in Lower Windsor Township. Police and fire crews are at the scene. Mt. Pisgah Road is shut down in the area. Southbound...
Truck crashes into Berks County home
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home Monday afternoon in Berks County. It happened on East Noble Avenue in Shoemakersville. Emergency crews said the truck driver was hurt, but not seriously. No one inside the home was hurt.
Sheriff's office identifies 2 Lancaster County men who died in West Virginia plane crash
METZ, W.Va. — We now know the names of two of the Susquehanna Valley victims who died in aplane crash in West Virginia earlier this month. The Marion County Sheriff's Department identified the passengers as:. Wesley Martin, 30, of Narvon. Dwayne Weaver, 32, of East Earl. The pilot hasn't...
Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike
Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
Fire breaks out at business near Waynesboro, Franklin County
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A fire broke out at a business in Washington Township, Franklin County. The fire started around 12:45 p.m. Monday at Patterson's Diesel in the 6500 block of Buchanan Trail East, near Waynesboro. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
Update: Missing woman in York County located safe
Pennsylvania State Police in York County say a missing woman they were looking for has been located safe.
American Heart Association: Heart Walk
Click the link for each location for more information. Time: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (Registration opens at 8 a.m. Walk starts at 9 a.m.) Place: Cousler Park, 1060 Church Rd., York, Pa. 17404. Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022. Time: 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Registration opens at 12:30...
CLEARED: Route 30 East in Lancaster County shut down due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a part of US Route 30 east in Lancaster Countyfor part of the afternoon on Saturday. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 30 eastbound between Exit: MOUNTVILLE and Exit: CENTERVILLE ROAD. All lanes were closed. No word...
Adolescent injured jumping into 'Prettyboy Dam'
There's no word on the status of a young person that was injured jumping into the water at the Prettyboy Dam on Sunday evening. Baltimore and Carroll County rescue workers were called to the scene to help the person. A Baltimore County Fire Department tweet says the patient jumped from...
Popular pizza shop in Harrisburg shuts down after union formed
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The owners of a pizza company in Harrisburg suddenly shut down their two locations on Tuesday. The decision came just days after their 12 employees formed a union. News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was at the pizza shop with the latest details.
Suspect says ‘something took control of him’ before stabbing 5-year-old in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple people were stabbed in Hopewell Township, Stewartstown, York County at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 22, according to York County Emergency Management PIO Ted Czech. The incident happened inside a residence on the first block of Firebox Court. The York County coroner reports...
Middletown Area School District cancels 2022 football season after hazing incidents
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Middletown Area School District in Dauphin County has canceled its football season following hazing incidents. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Chelton Hunter said the decision came after the district obtained an additional video showing another hazing incident involving the football team. He said...
"Evil was in my backyard," York Co. man snaps killing 2, including 5-year-old: officials
HOPEWELL TWP., Pa. (WHP) — Disturbing new details in the heinous stabbing deaths of two people in southern York County. The suspect told police that he had an out-of-body experience that pushed him to stab four people in all, killing two, including a five-year-old girl. “They were a nice...
York Coroner: ‘Shortcuts’ can kill; OSHA gives more details about Amazon and J&K Salvage deaths
Kevin Chambers says he never becomes jaded investigating workplace deaths, despite how many he investigates.
