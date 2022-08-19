ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

WGAL

Bridge repair project in place for Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT is warning drivers in Lancaster County about a bridge repair project in West Hempfield Township and Columbia Borough. It's scheduled to begin next week on the Malleable Road Bridge, which extends to Route 30. The project includes minor structural repairs and painting. Work is...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire hits addiction center in Dauphin County

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dauphin County dispatch confirms a structure fire at Conewago Place, an addiction center in Hummelstown. According to emergency personnel, the fire broke out at 8:55 p.m. along the 400 block of Nye Road. It is unclear what started the fire, if any injuries occurred or...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
York County, PA
York County, PA
WGAL

Two alligators reported missing from Lebanon County home

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lebanon County woman and police are looking for two missing alligators. Brandy Gwynn told North Cornwall Township police that the gators disappeared from her home in the 300 block of Royal Road. She said she noticed they were gone when she went outside...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Truck crashes into Berks County home

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home Monday afternoon in Berks County. It happened on East Noble Avenue in Shoemakersville. Emergency crews said the truck driver was hurt, but not seriously. No one inside the home was hurt.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike

Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

American Heart Association: Heart Walk

Click the link for each location for more information. Time: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (Registration opens at 8 a.m. Walk starts at 9 a.m.) Place: Cousler Park, 1060 Church Rd., York, Pa. 17404. Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022. Time: 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Registration opens at 12:30...
YORK, PA
WBAL Radio

Adolescent injured jumping into 'Prettyboy Dam'

There's no word on the status of a young person that was injured jumping into the water at the Prettyboy Dam on Sunday evening. Baltimore and Carroll County rescue workers were called to the scene to help the person. A Baltimore County Fire Department tweet says the patient jumped from...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

