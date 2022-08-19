Read full article on original website
Classified as a 'severe hazard,' Circleville neighbors disgusted eyesore not cleaned up
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Circleville made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say a three-bedroom home on their small residential street that was destroyed by fire last year remains a severe hazard for them. "I watch you guys on TV, and you always...
Delaware County Sheriff's Office helps make Big Walnut student's first day memorable
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office jumped in to make a student's first day of middle school one to remember. Several years ago a Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputy passed away from brain cancer. Deputy Weppler, 36, was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
3 Toledo men arrested for human trafficking 16-year-old, 19-year-old in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three men from Toledo were charged with trafficking a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman after they were arrested as part of a statewide sting operation. "Operation Times Up" is an annual statewide human trafficking event led by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office. The...
Multiple people injured following far east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple people are injured following a shooting on the far east side of Columbus. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along Yorkland Court. Police said two victims were transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. A third victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in stable condition.
CEA says picketers were hit by BB pellets in Clintonville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association said some members who were picketing near two north Columbus schools Tuesday were hit by BB pellets. Columbus Police said officers responded to the area of North High Street and Henderson Road near Indian Springs Elementary School and Whetstone High School around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
Columbus Metropolitan Library has resources ahead of 1st virtual day amid teacher strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the first day of classes for Columbus City Schools heading for virtual learning, the Columbus Metropolitan Library and its 23 locations have the tools and resources for families throughout Central Ohio to help keep children engaged. Ben Zenitsky with the Columbus Metropolitan Library says...
Teacher turned CEA spokeswoman, Regina Fuentes stays focused on future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — She's been the voice of the Columbus Education Association throughout the school talks and strike. Fuentes said she grew up going to Columbus schools and has been teaching in the district all her career. Wednesday would’ve been the first day of her 24th year of...
Person in critical condition after hit by car in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Columbus Wednesday morning. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. along East Dublin Granville Road near the intersection of Karl Road. E. Dublin Granville Rd. is closed between Karl Rd. and...
First responder hockey game's proceeds going to slain Clark County deputy's scholarship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Springfield hockey rink will host a face-off between Ohio first responders with the proceeds going to a scholarship named for a Clark County deputy killed in the line of duty. The NTPRD Chiller ice rink will host the Hockey Helping Heroes initiative of the...
Families frustrated during strike with technology challenges for first day of school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some families who might traditionally be taking first-day student photos found themselves standing in line at school. Parents of kids new to the district said they waited for hours Wednesday to get a chrome book as promised from the district so their kids can take classes online during the strike. Some walked away empty-handed at East High School and other sites across the district.
Columbus City School students return to school Wednesday while teachers continue to strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students at Columbus City Schools are starting the new year online Wednesday while teachers remain on the picket line for the third day. CCS students will attend classes virtually and the district continues to stress the importance of attendance. Every student must log on to...
CCS chronic absenteeism hit 74% during year of remote learning, kids virtual during strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School graduates who already experienced nearly a full year of remote learning with the district say virtual classes are not the solution during a teachers' strike. Daizhon Cox graduated from South High School this year. He started Ohio State University this week as...
2 suspects break into car, steal gun in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Division of Police is searching for two male suspects who stole a gun from a car in north Columbus. The incident happened along Karl Road on June 28 around 4:30 p.m. Police said two men were walking around a business parking lot and checking...
West Columbus barricade situation ends
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A west Columbus barricade situation has come to an end Tuesday morning. The incident happened along South Harris Avenue. Police were at a house serving a warrant and the person inside was refusing to come out, officials said. Two suspects were brought out of the...
Pataskala kid's 'Freedom Feather' gets 3rd place in national mullet competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Pataskala boy's flowing mane earned him third place and bragging rights in a nationwide mullet competition. The 2022 USA Mullet Championships kid's and teen contests came to a close and William Dale Ramsey, 7, from Pataskala took home the bronze, $250, and a pair of Pit Viper Sunglasses for his mullet, dubbed "Freedom Feather."
Police: Man planned to give child at school event drug laced candy
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man accused of attempting to kidnap a kindergartener in Xenia was arraigned on charges Wednesday. 35-year-old Reid Duran was arrested after posing as a parent during an open house at Saint Brigid School on Monday. During an investigation, Duran did make statements claiming that he...
1st day of school in Columbus won't be the same for students or striking teachers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is hope across the community with negotiations expected to re-start on Wednesday. But some families said Tuesday that while they support and value teachers, the uncertainty has kids and parents on edge as the strike will be in full swing on their first day of school.
Columbus City Schools leaders discuss absence policies during virtual webinar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools held a virtual webinar for families on August 23 and discussed attendance, learning schedules, and available resources. Some parents did not attend the meeting, because they said they viewed attending the meeting as crossing the picket line. “We’re gonna stand by our...
Marysville student in custody after bringing stolen gun on school bus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Marysville student was taken into custody Wednesday morning after bringing a stolen gun on the school bus. The Marysville Police Department responded to the report of a recovered handgun at Bunsold Middle School around 7:15 a.m. Witnesses overheard a student talking about having a...
Deputy fatally shoots woman after she broke into a home in Knox County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman has died following an officer-involved shooting in Knox County Monday night. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said officers were called to a home along Zuck Road in Butler Township just after 8:30 p.m. A 41-year-old woman broke into a house and refused to...
