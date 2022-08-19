Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
ComicBook
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Cancels Another Animated Original
HBO Max has been in the headlines for all the worst reasons as of late. The streaming service has been the target of countless reports following a content purge including some beloved animated series. And now, a new report suggests another project has been canceled despite fans' excitement. Over on...
ComicBook
HBO Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 12
Despite being in the news for cancelling a ton of shows and removing others from their streaming service, HBO has actually announced a renewal with the return of the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm. The hit Larry David series will be back alongside co-stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson. No official time frame for when the new episodes of the series will premiere was given. In the past there have been major gaps between new seasons of the show, including six years between seasons 8 and 9. Curb's most recent season aired in 2021 so at least a two year gap seems possible.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Addresses Aquaman and DC Future Amid Controversial WB Changes
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making headlines this month with various changes to HBO Max, including cutting and removing projects in an effort to save money. The biggest surprise was the decision to scrap the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. This has led to concern for other upcoming projects, but some folks involved with the wide world of DC are keeping their hopes up when it comes to the company's future. Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman in the DCEU, recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and was asked about the possible 10-year DC plan proposed by CEO David Zaslav.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Batgirl Reportedly Gets Secret Screenings For Cast and Crew Amid Warner Bros. Cancellation
Warner Bros. made an unprecedented decision in the realm of superhero movies earlier this month, when the studio announced that it would be shelving its live-action Batgirl movie, instead of releasing it in theaters or on HBO Max. The move shocked many, especially because the film had already wrapped filming and was in the throes of post-production, meaning that its nearly-completed footage would not be able to see the light of day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a select few are getting the opportunity to see Batgirl, with secret "funeral screenings" of the film being held on the Warner Bros. lot this week. The screenings are reportedly being held for cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Readies for Makima's Anime Debut
Makima might not have the power of the Chainsaw Devil, but despite this, she remains one of the most terrifying characters of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man. With the arrival of the anime adaptation this October, expect a number of new fans recognize how ruthless Makima can be when it comes to devil hunting, even when it comes to her own "employees". Now, one cosplayer has captured the look and aesthetic of the woman that holds Denji's leash.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Finally Reveals One of Its Worst Wishes yet
Dragon Ball Super has revealed one of its WORST wishes yet – as seen in Chapter 87 of the Dragon Ball Super manga. Over the course of the series, we've seen people seek out or use the Dragon Balls for selfish and petty or outright evil reasons – but never have we seen a wish as dark, gruesome, and twisted as the one seen in this final chapter of the long-running Granolah Arc.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
ComicBook
Why Ms. Marvel's New Powers Were Made Purple Revealed
Canonically within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) doesn't have her trademark stretchy powers. In lieu of her hallmark look, Ms. Marvel instead gave Kamala access to a Green Lantern-esque powerset that allowed her to make hard light constructs. The powers manifested in a bright purple huge, largely...
ComicBook
Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in September 2022
September is almost here and that means even more movies and TV shows coming to Disney+. Each month sees new arrivals on the streaming service, but September is a special time over at Disney, as it includes the annual Disney+ Day celebration. On September 8th, Disney+ will be rolling out a slew of new releases and original premieres, giving subscribers a ton of new movies and shows to watch just a week into the month.
ComicBook
Black Clover Explains Why Asta is Key to Defeating Lucius
Black Clover is now in the midst of the final arc of the manga series, and the newest chapter has showcased why Asta is going to be key to bringing down Lucius Zogratis once and for all! The series has really put Asta through the ringer as after living the majority of his life without any magic ability, he soon taps into anti-magic and becomes one of the most important characters in the Clover Kingdom overall. Anti-magic has proven to be a major key in the massive battles so far, and that's especially true heading into the final endgame.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Vinland Saga Creator Teases the Manga Could Be Ending
Vinland Saga has earned it place as one of the most violent anime franchises today, following the story of a young viking in a universe not far from the events that helped shape our world. In a recent interview, the creator of Thorfinn took the opportunity to hint that the finale of the series that first started in 2005 might not be as far away as fans think, while chatting with another prolific creator in Hajime Isayama, the mangaka responsible for Attack on Titan.
ComicBook
Hellraiser Reboot Gets Hulu Premiere Date, First Look at Pinhead Revealed
The all-new Hellraiser adaptation from the creative team behind last year's The Night House has earned a release date, with the film debuting on Hulu this October. Just last week, the film earned an official R rating, confirming that the project had been completed, sparking speculation about when the project could be unveiled. Hulu confirmed its release will be part of their annual "Huluween" celebration, which highlights a number of various horror offerings that will be made available to subscribers, which often includes premieres of unsettling original content. Hulu also shared the below announcement teaser, which offers our first look at the new "Pinhead." Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Premiere Crashes HBO Max
UPDATED: HBO Max shared the following statement with ComicBook.com after the service temporarily went down: "House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening. We're aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users."
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Should be a Lesson For HBO Max
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might not be the most successful movie in the history of the Shonen franchise, but that didn't stop it from becoming the number one movie at the box office this past weekend in North America. With HBO Max making the headlines thanks in part to the Warner Bros/Discovery merger causing the cancellation of a number of projects, animated and otherwise, the newest anime film from Toei Animation might just be a "wake-up" call for the company.
ComicBook
Peacock to Become Next-Day Streaming Service for NBC and Bravo Shows
Current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows will soon be available to stream on Peacock the next day. Fans of the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live, and other popular NBC shows used to turn to Hulu in order to stream their favorite shows after they air. That will all change starting September 19th, as Peacock will become the streaming home of NBC and Bravo, offering premium customers next-day access to current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows the day after they air on the networks. Peacock premium customers already had access to Bravo series.
ComicBook
Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2022
This week, Netflix revealed the complete lineup of every movie and TV show making its way to the streaming service over the course of September. There are some big additions on the way, such as Rob Zombie's Munsters film and the highly anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai. There's a lot to be excited about in September, but Netflix also has some big titles set to exit its roster during the month, as well.
ComicBook
HBO Max Reveals A Christmas Story Sequel Release Date
Holiday movie fans everywhere are getting the chance to return to the life of Ralphie Parker this Christmas season. Warner Bros. and Legendary have teamed up for a new movie called A Christmas Story Christmas, which is a sequel to the iconic 1983 hit film A Christmas Story. Original star Peter Billingsley returned to reprise his role in the sequel, which will be released directly to HBO Max, and a release date for the anticipated film has finally been revealed.
ComicBook
How Does Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Box Office Compare to Other Anime Movie Openings?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has made its theatrical debut in the US, and it topped the box office with $21 million! That's a great win for the franchise – especially since Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hasn't had the smoothest debut over in Japan. Super Hero opened lower than previous Dragon Ball films Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Resurrection F, and Battle of Gods, and had a 55% drop-off in week 2, losing the top spot at the box office to Top Gun: Maverick. Analysts have pointed to several reasons why Super Hero isn't doing so well in Japan, including the film being leaked online, delaying its theatrical release.
Comments / 0