Related
SignalsAZ
Top 10 Mints to Grow in Local Gardens
This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares the top 10 mints to grow in your garden. He writes about the various types of mint plants with pictures to help identify the plants. Then he explains which mint is best for tea and cooking, which mint grows best in Prescott, which is strongest smelling, and the easiest type of mint to grow.
SignalsAZ
Gary Denny and Grit. It’s in the Genes. So Are the Enchiladas | EP 001 Chasing Mythos
In this episode of Chasing Mythos on the CAST11 Podcast Network, we sit down with lifelong Prescott resident, entrepreneur and restaurant owner Gary Denny of El Charro Norté. Gary’s got stories….. From the 1500’s and Spanish aristocracy to the 1960’s and a Prescott boy playing in the...
SignalsAZ
Fight Like a Cougar: Support the Chino Valley Fundraisers
Chino Valley Yough Sports invites local residents to Fight Like a Cougar and support the fundraising drive to support local athlete Kevin Garcia. Local hero and Majors Cougar #49, Kevin Garcia, checked into Banner Health last week to get ready for his bone marrow transplant. This is just the latest...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Fandomania Photos
Prescott Valley’s Fandomania 2022 was a fantastic time for all on Saturday, August 13th. Over 2,000 fans of all kinds streamed into the Findlay Toyota Center to enjoy speciality vendors, balloon creatures, a Cosplay contest, and so much more!. “Fandomania 2022 was a great success thanks to the team...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
SignalsAZ
Seligman Community Cleanup
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Seligman. The cleanup will be at the Seligman Transfer Station, 55799 N. Seligman Landfill Road. The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge from 8:00 am-4:00...
AZFamily
An exclusive look at Toyota’s secret Arizona site where vehicles are put to the test
WITTMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Press the “Rock” button on the new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and just point the nose up the rock hill. You steer and the truck does the rest. It’s just one of the features you’ll find on the Tundra and it’s...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 22nd, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Public Library Offers Tech Help
The Cottonwood Public Library is offering tech help to the general public! Do you struggle understanding your smartphone or computer? Then this is the perfect aid just for you. The Cottonwood Public Library Tech Time program offers one-on-one time with a staff member to teach you how to navigate the...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Encourages Safe Drug Disposal
The Town of Prescott Valley, Prescott Valley Police Department, and Town Utilities Department ask all residents to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. Proper disposal will keep prescription drugs out of the hands of those who should not have access to them, and not flushing these drugs will help to protect the community’s water supply.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Blowout Wash Bridge Rehabilitation Project
Beginning on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), in partnership with the City of Cottonwood, will begin work to rehabilitate the bridge on Pima Street over Blowout Wash. The work will consist of the removal and replacement of the concrete bridge deck, railing, and paved approaches....
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Football Fights Past Adversity to Capture Opening Week Win Against Fountain Hills
The Chino Valley High School football team’s win against Fountain Hills on the road Friday night not only started the season on the right foot but gave fans a look at the character the squad looks to bring to the gridiron every week. The Cougars picked up the 20-14...
SignalsAZ
August 22nd Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. Last week the City Council held an Executive Session meeting to review applications for the vacant Council seat. Following that meeting, four finalists were selected from the list of 22 candidates.
prescottenews.com
Police Seek Suspect in Retail Theft – Prescott Valley Police Department
The Prescott Valley Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the suspect of a theft that occurred at Walmart in Prescott Valley, AZ. On 8/15/2022 around 2:30PM an unknown male stole a woman’s wallet/handbag from a cart at Walmart in Prescott Valley. The wallet was leopard print, containing credit cards and personal identifying information of the victim.
SignalsAZ
Overnight Lane Closures on State Route 69 in Prescott Valley Aug. 23-25
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for north- and southbound lane closures on State Route 69 at the intersection of Prescott Country Club Boulevard and Fain Road (milepost 284) during the installation of a new traffic loop detection system. The following overnight restrictions will occur from 9...
knau.org
Prescott Valley police ask for public's help in locating missing teenager
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Authorities say Mayloni Rutledge reportedly disappeared from her home in Prescott Valley in the early evening of Monday, August 22, 2022. She has not been seen since. Rudledge is described as a Black...
SignalsAZ
Prescott YC Women’s Soccer Kicks Off Season with Win
The Yavapai College women’s soccer team kicked off its 2022 campaign with a 3-1 road victory on Tuesday afternoon, defeating the College of Southern Nevada Coyotes for the second time in program history. “It’s always great to start off the season with a win,” Head Coach Rozie DeWeese said....
SignalsAZ
Roughrider Men’s Soccer Kicks Season Off Aug 23
Prescott Roughriders men’s soccer team is set to officially begin its 34th season of action this week. This year, the Roughriders begin with a matchup against the College of Southern Nevada Coyotes. That matchup will take place on Tuesday, August 23, at 5 p.m. in North Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Cheyenne Sports Complex. The live stream link (for purchase) and live stats link can be found on GoRoughriders.com/Live.
SignalsAZ
Eagles Women’s Soccer Fall in Seesaw Opener
Eagles women’s soccer team of Prescott found itself in a seesaw battle with in-state foe OUAZ on Tuesday night in the season opener. The game had three lead changes and three different ties before halftime saw the Spirit score twice in the second half, and the Eagles fell 5-3.
