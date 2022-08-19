ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SignalsAZ

Top 10 Mints to Grow in Local Gardens

This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares the top 10 mints to grow in your garden. He writes about the various types of mint plants with pictures to help identify the plants. Then he explains which mint is best for tea and cooking, which mint grows best in Prescott, which is strongest smelling, and the easiest type of mint to grow.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Fight Like a Cougar: Support the Chino Valley Fundraisers

Chino Valley Yough Sports invites local residents to Fight Like a Cougar and support the fundraising drive to support local athlete Kevin Garcia. Local hero and Majors Cougar #49, Kevin Garcia, checked into Banner Health last week to get ready for his bone marrow transplant. This is just the latest...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Fandomania Photos

Prescott Valley’s Fandomania 2022 was a fantastic time for all on Saturday, August 13th. Over 2,000 fans of all kinds streamed into the Findlay Toyota Center to enjoy speciality vendors, balloon creatures, a Cosplay contest, and so much more!. “Fandomania 2022 was a great success thanks to the team...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
SignalsAZ

Seligman Community Cleanup

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Seligman. The cleanup will be at the Seligman Transfer Station, 55799 N. Seligman Landfill Road. The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge from 8:00 am-4:00...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 22nd, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Public Library Offers Tech Help

The Cottonwood Public Library is offering tech help to the general public! Do you struggle understanding your smartphone or computer? Then this is the perfect aid just for you. The Cottonwood Public Library Tech Time program offers one-on-one time with a staff member to teach you how to navigate the...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Encourages Safe Drug Disposal

The Town of Prescott Valley, Prescott Valley Police Department, and Town Utilities Department ask all residents to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. Proper disposal will keep prescription drugs out of the hands of those who should not have access to them, and not flushing these drugs will help to protect the community’s water supply.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Blowout Wash Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Beginning on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), in partnership with the City of Cottonwood, will begin work to rehabilitate the bridge on Pima Street over Blowout Wash. The work will consist of the removal and replacement of the concrete bridge deck, railing, and paved approaches....
COTTONWOOD, AZ
SignalsAZ

August 22nd Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode

Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. Last week the City Council held an Executive Session meeting to review applications for the vacant Council seat. Following that meeting, four finalists were selected from the list of 22 candidates.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

Police Seek Suspect in Retail Theft – Prescott Valley Police Department

The Prescott Valley Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the suspect of a theft that occurred at Walmart in Prescott Valley, AZ. On 8/15/2022 around 2:30PM an unknown male stole a woman’s wallet/handbag from a cart at Walmart in Prescott Valley. The wallet was leopard print, containing credit cards and personal identifying information of the victim.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Overnight Lane Closures on State Route 69 in Prescott Valley Aug. 23-25

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for north- and southbound lane closures on State Route 69 at the intersection of Prescott Country Club Boulevard and Fain Road (milepost 284) during the installation of a new traffic loop detection system. The following overnight restrictions will occur from 9...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott YC Women’s Soccer Kicks Off Season with Win

The Yavapai College women’s soccer team kicked off its 2022 campaign with a 3-1 road victory on Tuesday afternoon, defeating the College of Southern Nevada Coyotes for the second time in program history. “It’s always great to start off the season with a win,” Head Coach Rozie DeWeese said....
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Roughrider Men’s Soccer Kicks Season Off Aug 23

Prescott Roughriders men’s soccer team is set to officially begin its 34th season of action this week. This year, the Roughriders begin with a matchup against the College of Southern Nevada Coyotes. That matchup will take place on Tuesday, August 23, at 5 p.m. in North Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Cheyenne Sports Complex. The live stream link (for purchase) and live stats link can be found on GoRoughriders.com/Live.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
SignalsAZ

Eagles Women’s Soccer Fall in Seesaw Opener

Eagles women’s soccer team of Prescott found itself in a seesaw battle with in-state foe OUAZ on Tuesday night in the season opener. The game had three lead changes and three different ties before halftime saw the Spirit score twice in the second half, and the Eagles fell 5-3.
PRESCOTT, AZ

