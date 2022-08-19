ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Air Care responds to Adams County crash

WEST UNION, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a crash that injured two people in Adams County late Tuesday, according to Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. It happened on State Route 41 in West Union. At least one person was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Crews worked late...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Span wire work to affect SR 73/Airborne Road

WILMINGTON — Span wire work at the intersection of State Route 73 and Airborne Road in this week will require lane restrictions on both routes, according to ODOT. Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, the right lane of eastbound SR 73 and the right lane of Airborne Road at SR 73 will be closed. The restrictions will be in effect until 2 p.m., and traffic will be maintained by flaggers.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

July’s COVID cases in Clinton County highest since February

WILMINGTON — Reported COVID cases for the month of July in Clinton County gave rise to the highest case number since February, according to the county health district’s public nursing director. In July there were 402 reported local cases, and as of the Board of Health meeting Tuesday...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Wilmington, OH
Government
City
Wilmington, OH
wnewsj.com

More Clinton County real estate purchases

This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Patrick J. and Marlene R. Cunningham to Jacob M. and Lauren E. Cragwall, 5364 New Burlington Road in Chester Township, 3.2 acres, $350,400.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

WPD WANTED WEDNESDAY

The below information is provided by the Wilmington Police Department as a service to the community by the News Journal. If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Wilmington Police Department Tip Line at 937-382-TIPS (8477) — an automated line in which the caller can remain anonymous.
WILMINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spillage#Ireland#Creeks#Urban Construction#Wilmington City Council#City Of#Lgstx
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 2 p.m. on August 14, deputies responded to a Sabina...
WILMINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
wnewsj.com

WCH woman dies in three-vehicle crash

FAYETTE COUNTY – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that involved one fatality and two injuries at approximately 5:36 p.m. Monday at the intersection of SR 729 and SR 435 in Fayette County. Preliminary investigation indicates that Allison Rapp, 23, of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Identity of body found submerged in Circleville released by authorities

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the search for a missing elderly woman ended in tragedy. 82-year-old Mary J. Doddroe was reported missing yesterday. Reports say deputies drove the route Doddroe would have taken. While traveling along Island Road, Deputy Moore of the...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WSAZ

Child hospitalized after dog bite

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy