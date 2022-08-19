Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!
Related
Fox 19
Air Care responds to Adams County crash
WEST UNION, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a crash that injured two people in Adams County late Tuesday, according to Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. It happened on State Route 41 in West Union. At least one person was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Crews worked late...
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Antioch Road, Canada Road both reopened; seniors exercise classes to start
The road improvement project on Antioch Road has been completed and it is now open, the Clinton County Engineer’s Office announced. Also, the Canada Road project is complete and that road has also reopened. Weekly exercise classes start soon. Clinton County Community Action and Clinton Memorial Hospital have partnered...
wnewsj.com
Span wire work to affect SR 73/Airborne Road
WILMINGTON — Span wire work at the intersection of State Route 73 and Airborne Road in this week will require lane restrictions on both routes, according to ODOT. Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, the right lane of eastbound SR 73 and the right lane of Airborne Road at SR 73 will be closed. The restrictions will be in effect until 2 p.m., and traffic will be maintained by flaggers.
wnewsj.com
July’s COVID cases in Clinton County highest since February
WILMINGTON — Reported COVID cases for the month of July in Clinton County gave rise to the highest case number since February, according to the county health district’s public nursing director. In July there were 402 reported local cases, and as of the Board of Health meeting Tuesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
More Clinton County real estate purchases
This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Patrick J. and Marlene R. Cunningham to Jacob M. and Lauren E. Cragwall, 5364 New Burlington Road in Chester Township, 3.2 acres, $350,400.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
wnewsj.com
WPD WANTED WEDNESDAY
The below information is provided by the Wilmington Police Department as a service to the community by the News Journal. If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Wilmington Police Department Tip Line at 937-382-TIPS (8477) — an automated line in which the caller can remain anonymous.
WLWT 5
Lanes blocked following crash on eastbound I-275 near Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at U.S. 52 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash along Interstate 275, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
All aboard! Celebrate all things fall aboard Warren County’s Pumpkin Express
All aboard! The Pumpkin Express in Warren County celebrates all things fall. As we prep for the changing seasons, the historic Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad is inviting passengers on board to celebrate the season. Scarecrow hosts will lead passengers to their seats in the train cars, where customers can enjoy...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 2 p.m. on August 14, deputies responded to a Sabina...
Vandalia hotel forced to close, general managers arrested after years of fire code violations
"We've given this business ample opportunity to fix the deficiencies, and at this point, that's not been done. And finally, we got to the point where it's not a safe structure," Hopkins said.
Person walks into Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wound; Crews investigating
DAYTON — Moraine Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday morning. Crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound walking into Miami Valley Hospital just after 5:21 a.m., according to Moraine Police dispatch. >>Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead after head-on crash involving car hauler in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after a head-on crash between a car hauler and SUV in Butler County on Monday. It happened around 12:29 p.m. when Butler County deputies responded to Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton Roads for a report of a head-on crash.
wnewsj.com
WCH woman dies in three-vehicle crash
FAYETTE COUNTY – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that involved one fatality and two injuries at approximately 5:36 p.m. Monday at the intersection of SR 729 and SR 435 in Fayette County. Preliminary investigation indicates that Allison Rapp, 23, of...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Police investigating report of shots fired in Trotwood Sunday night
TROTWOOD — Crews are investigating a report of shots fired on Salem Avenue in Trotwood Sunday evening, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Police were dispatched to the 4000 block of Salem Avenue near the AutoZone at around 8:21 p.m., dispatchers told News Center 7. Shots were...
WKRC
Driver of SUV killed in head-on crash with car hauler in Butler County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon. An SUV collided with a hauler carrying eight cars about 12:30 p.m. on Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton roads, according to the Butler County Sheriffs Department. The driver...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Identity of body found submerged in Circleville released by authorities
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the search for a missing elderly woman ended in tragedy. 82-year-old Mary J. Doddroe was reported missing yesterday. Reports say deputies drove the route Doddroe would have taken. While traveling along Island Road, Deputy Moore of the...
OSHP: 1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said. The other driver didn't sustain any injuries from the crash.
WSAZ
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
Comments / 1