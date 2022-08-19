ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it

Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
Challenge: USA Recap: A New Alliance Forms as the Game Takes a Huge Turn

When last week’s episode closed out, T.J. told the players he was tired of the Algorithm. “It’s time to switch it up a bit,” he said. And that he did. On Wednesday’s The Challenge: USA, a huge bomb was dropped: It’s now an individual game. No more Algorithm. No more teammates. It’s every man and woman for him- and herself. As Ben talks to Danny about remaining “Survivor strong,” Danny hints at having other plans. If an easy target in his alliance is on the chopping block, he’s ready to step up, take him out and snag that cash. Sarah also expresses...
Circle these key dates from the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2023 schedule

Let’s take a look at some key dates on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2023 schedule. The St. Louis Cardinals‘ 2023 schedule is available, and it shares a new twist with that of every other MLB team. Every franchise plays every other one at least three games, with the bulk of these new interleague games being taken away from intradivision matchups.
