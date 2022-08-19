Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBA trade rumors: Surprise team is shaking up Kevin Durant landscape
A new team is now in the running for Brooklyn Nets star and trade piece Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and while things have been reportedly slow-moving thus far, a new team joining the sweepstakes could be the catalyst needed to move things along.
Lakers: How does Kevin Durant situation impact pursuit of Kyrie Irving?
Kevin Durant’s decision to return to the Brooklyn Nets will have consequences for the Los Angeles Lakers and their pursuit of Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets have had a summer of uncertainty with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the trade block. Meanwhile, the Lakers have been trying to...
Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it
Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
Challenge: USA Recap: A New Alliance Forms as the Game Takes a Huge Turn
When last week’s episode closed out, T.J. told the players he was tired of the Algorithm. “It’s time to switch it up a bit,” he said. And that he did. On Wednesday’s The Challenge: USA, a huge bomb was dropped: It’s now an individual game. No more Algorithm. No more teammates. It’s every man and woman for him- and herself. As Ben talks to Danny about remaining “Survivor strong,” Danny hints at having other plans. If an easy target in his alliance is on the chopping block, he’s ready to step up, take him out and snag that cash. Sarah also expresses...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mariners SP George Kirby opens start with 24 straight strikes, setting MLB record
Kirby set a new MLB record Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, opening his start by throwing 24 consecutive strikes. According to MLB.com's Daniel Kramer (via STATS), Joe Musgrove was the previous record holder, compiling 21 straight strikes for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018. Ervin Santana, then with the Atlanta Braves, had tossed 20 straight in 2014.
Circle these key dates from the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2023 schedule
Let’s take a look at some key dates on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2023 schedule. The St. Louis Cardinals‘ 2023 schedule is available, and it shares a new twist with that of every other MLB team. Every franchise plays every other one at least three games, with the bulk of these new interleague games being taken away from intradivision matchups.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0