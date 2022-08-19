Read full article on original website
Why Many People With Autism Dislike Functioning Labels
Being called high-functioning can invalidate the daily struggles of people with autism. Being called low-functioning can be hurtful and stigmatizing to those with autism who need more help with their disability. The autism spectrum isn't a linear spectrum between very autistic and a little autistic but rather a wheel with...
Raised by Parents With Low Emotional Intelligence
When parents under-respond to their child's emotions, they inadvertently send some powerful, unspoken messages to the child. Children growing up this way assume that their feelings are useless or burdensome and are often confused about what's wrong. The voices of low emotional intelligence can stick with you for a lifetime,...
Why High School Students Are Struggling With Burnout
Parental oversight of the teen’s academic schedule can be protective. Social and emotional development during high school matters. “If you are not ahead, you are behind” is not a good mental health strategy. Olivia* buries her head in her hands. We are having a family meeting to discuss...
How Feeling That We Belong Promotes Resiliency
A sense of belonging is essential to resiliency and wellness. Children’s resiliency can be supported by a sense of belonging with at least one stable, committed adult. In an isolating world, finding connection and belonging is just as important in adulthood. Resilient individuals feel a deep sense of belonging,...
What to Do When Someone Pushes Your Boundaries
Good mental health requires boundaries—setting limits on what we do for others, and how much we’ll allow them to disrespect us. “Boundary-pushing” can involve ignoring or testing our boundaries, and trying to manipulate us into relaxing our boundaries. There are ways to uphold a boundary with little...
Is "Quiet Quitting" Actually Good for Your Mental Health?
Quiet quitting doesn't have a standard definition. It loosely means doing only what's required of you at work without going any extra miles. Boundary setting is a big part of quiet quitting, but you can set boundaries without "phoning it in." Quiet quitting's proponents claim that its upsides include less...
Escaping the Depression Trap
While suffering is an inevitable part of life, depression gets people stuck in a "low" from which it is difficult to escape. "Behavioral activation," which is engaging more in life, is one of the best things people can do to counter depression. People can engage in activities even when they...
Is Borderline Personality Disorder an Adaptation?
BPD is often seen as a brain dysfunction, but some evidence suggests that it’s an adaptation. One view holds that BPD is a coherent response to unstable patterns of early attachment. If BPD is an adaptation, this would call into question the stigmatizing language that we use to describe...
How Researchers Study Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia remains a mystery to the general public, but researchers have new strategies for studying it. Schizophrenia is presently referred to as a spectrum disorder in research. Spectrum disorders are better understood through the Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) model of research proposed by the NIMH in 2014. Through the combined...
Thinking Twice About Ultra-Rapid Cycling Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar disorders have a high rate of misdiagnosis; ultra-rapid cycling adds another layer of misdiagnosis potential. It can be difficult to differentiate a traditional mixed bipolar state from the proposed ultra-rapid cycling phenomenon. Some personality disorders and PTSD can present regular, reactive moodiness that may be mistaken for ultra-rapid cycling.
The Distraction Problem
Humans are by nature prone to distraction; what's unnatural is focused and sustained attention, which needs to be honed in education. Banning technology from the classroom probably isn't the best approach, since technology can enhance learning if used effectively. Building community in the classroom is key to helping students feel...
Can Mindfulness Be Bad for Teens?
Mindfulness lessons have no positive impact on teens and sometimes increase teens' depressive symptoms. This seems to challenge the received wisdom is that noticing and naming emotions tames them. Young teens’ struggle with emotional granularity heightens anxiety, particularly in the solitude of mindfulness exercises. Teens, like young children, need...
Mapping the Brain: The Future of Neuroscience
New technologies are needed to connect neural circuits to human behavior and mental activity. NIH's BRAIN initiative, credited with many neuroscience breakthroughs, next calls for new technologies to link brain circuitry with behavior. In just a few years, neuroscience may unlock some of the brain’s key secrets. Technological studies...
Using Electricity, Researchers Find Surprising Memory Results
A new perspective on how memory is stored and retrieved in the brain shows promise. Stimulating the brain at appropriate brainwave frequencies boosts memory ability. Electrical stimulation has the potential to be a drug-free method to treat memory loss associated with aging and Alzheimer's Disease. Neuroscientists at Boston University published...
Is My BPD Making a Return Appearance?
I’ve been fairly outspoken about my recovery from borderline personality disorder (BPD). I haven’t been psychiatrically hospitalized since my last suicide attempt in 2014, following my father’s death the year before. Eight years is the longest I’ve stayed out of the hospital since my first admission in 1987 for anorexia. I haven’t cut myself since 2007, when, full of rage at my then-psychiatrist, Dr. Lev, for hospitalizing me for my eating disorder, I snuck razor blades into the hospital and cut myself on the unit. In transference-focused therapy (TFP), the specific therapy for BPD Dr. Lev practices, I had to sign a contract when we started. One of the items was that if I cut myself, even a scratch, I had to seek medical attention before I could resume therapy. That was enough to keep me from cutting myself again.
Waiting for Antidepressants That Don’t Cause Weight Gain
When Prozac entered the market as the first serotonin reuptake blocker to treat depression, it was anticipated that in addition to reducing or eradicating the symptoms of depression, it might also prevent the weight gain seen with antidepressants being used at that time. The drug was approved by the FDA in December 1987 and launched the next month. Indeed, it seemed so promising in its ability to prevent weight gain that it was tested to see if it would be effective as a weight drug. And it worked, for about half a year; however, continued treatment after the mid-point in the year-long study resulted in the subjects who had lost weight gaining back all the weight they lost.
When Educational Interventions Find Synergy
The synergistic mindsets intervention, a combination of growth mindsets and stress reframing, changes how students react to negative events. Students who experienced this intervention showed lower threat response to stress and higher challenge response (e.g. improved cardiac output). Students who experienced this intervention also reported less negative self-regard, less anxiety,...
Self-Esteem or Self-Compassion?
Self-esteem may not be the brass ring we ought to reach for. A quick recipe for self-compassion: How do we treat a good friend?. Self-compassion delivers the benefits of self-esteem without the latter's aspects of "either-or" or "better than." Imagine you're at the Academy Awards, an evening brightly lit with...
Beyond Romance: The Role of Love in Psychology and Medicine
Love is marginalized in academic studies and science-based education because it is not directly measurable. A different way of understanding love may be one of the most pivotal shifts in accelerating healing in medicine and psychology. When the Beatles came out with a song titled “All You Need Is Love,”...
Safeguard Children's Brains as They Return to School
Schools are mostly fire-proof, but many aren't bully-proof. Encourage children to question some of the bullying beliefs that give power to bullies and remove it from victims. Spark children's empathy and compassion for those who are bullying, since it indicates they may be suffering. Children’s schools are inspected and regularly...
