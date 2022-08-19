I’ve been fairly outspoken about my recovery from borderline personality disorder (BPD). I haven’t been psychiatrically hospitalized since my last suicide attempt in 2014, following my father’s death the year before. Eight years is the longest I’ve stayed out of the hospital since my first admission in 1987 for anorexia. I haven’t cut myself since 2007, when, full of rage at my then-psychiatrist, Dr. Lev, for hospitalizing me for my eating disorder, I snuck razor blades into the hospital and cut myself on the unit. In transference-focused therapy (TFP), the specific therapy for BPD Dr. Lev practices, I had to sign a contract when we started. One of the items was that if I cut myself, even a scratch, I had to seek medical attention before I could resume therapy. That was enough to keep me from cutting myself again.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO