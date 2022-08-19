ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

All-Black, female crew operates American Airlines flight out of DFW

DALLAS - A crew made up of entirely Black women operated a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to honor an aviation pioneer. The American Airlines flight was meant to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first Black woman to earn a pilot's license, Bessie Coleman. Coleman, who grew up...
Bessie Coleman
WFAA

City of Dallas adopts Racial Equity Plan

DALLAS — City leaders in Dallas officially adopted a new Racial Equity Plan. The plan is designed to help level the playing field in communities across the city. City Council members voted to approve the initiative during their meeting on Wednesday. While some residents believe the plan is long overdue, there are some who believe the city and community need more time to include perspective from more residents, especially those who have experienced racial inequities.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth ISD names interim superintendent

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Independent School District board has named an interim superintendent ahead of Kent Scribner's retirement next week. Trustees have named Karen Molinar to serve as the district's top leader as they continue their search for Scribner's successor. Scribner is retiring Aug. 31, a move he announced in January.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Dallas nonprofit opens emergency supply center to help flood victims

DALLAS — Governor Greg Abbott held a briefing at Dallas City Hall Tuesday, concerning the storms and flooding that hit many areas across North Texas. "The affects of this storm has been dramatic," Abbott said, as he sat next to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Chief Nim Kidd, of the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

PGA of America unveils the 'Silicon Valley of Golf' in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas — Read. from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Four years after announcing it would move from South Florida to North Texas, PGA of America celebrated the opening of its new home in Frisco. As excited as CEO Seth Waugh is about the 106,621-square-foot building...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Rent increases across north Texas

Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

