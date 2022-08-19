DALLAS — City leaders in Dallas officially adopted a new Racial Equity Plan. The plan is designed to help level the playing field in communities across the city. City Council members voted to approve the initiative during their meeting on Wednesday. While some residents believe the plan is long overdue, there are some who believe the city and community need more time to include perspective from more residents, especially those who have experienced racial inequities.

