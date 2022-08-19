Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn SmootLancaster, TX
Carrolton Man Convicted on Federal Charges for Role in U.S. Capitol RiotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine Colleyville Passes Policy Changes on Range of School IssuesLarry LeaseColleyville, TX
Related
fox4news.com
All-Black, female crew operates American Airlines flight out of DFW
DALLAS - A crew made up of entirely Black women operated a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to honor an aviation pioneer. The American Airlines flight was meant to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first Black woman to earn a pilot's license, Bessie Coleman. Coleman, who grew up...
WFAA
City of Dallas approves racial equity plan, residents share concerns
"We need where we can be on the same page as North Dallas, Garland, or Richardson or Cedar Hill. You know we need to be on the same page," said Rayella Boyd.
WFAA
At 82, after decades of serving others, 'Mama Laverne's' chicken 'n waffles goes national
CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton fitness guru Donna Richardson, who has served two presidents, has always been a strong woman. But she does have one big weakness. “I’d be out on the road doing fitness and as soon as I’d get to my mother’s house, I’d want to have my favorite dish, which is chicken ‘n waffles,” she said.
You're welcome, Houston: Why DFW's rain wasn't all our gain
DALLAS — North Texas on Monday got a round of rain we've rarely seen: Nearly 10 inches in just a 24-hour span, with both Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain. The heavy downpours persisted early Monday and into the afternoon. And they led to widespread...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington police negotiate largest single-year pay raise in city history
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Police Association announced Tuesday they negotiated the largest single-year pay raise for the Arlington Police Department in the city’s history. A press release from the APA stated next fiscal year, beginning mid-September, the department will see an 8% pay raise, which is more...
Southlake school named after grandson of former slave is reviewing if his biography is 'appropriate' to teach
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — George Dawson was a lifelong Dallas resident, the grandson of a slave, and he didn’t learn to read until he was 98. He published his biography Life is So Good at more than a century old. Carroll ISD, in Southlake, has a middle school named...
The Dallas Rapper Whose Pet Tiger Was Seized By The Feds Responds To The Controversy
Last Wednesday, the Dallas Police Department seized a tiger cub from a cage found inside of rapper Trapboy Freddy's Oak Cliff residence while they were serving a warrant there. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. According to WFAA, the city police, along with...
78 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Tailgate in Arlington, crack a cold case in Dallas and have a magical night in Addison!
DALLAS — I know, I've looked at the calendar. We're celebrating the final weekend of August with warmer temperatures and cold drinks! So, let's get into the dopest events happening this weekend. Friday. Cowtown JAMboree at National Hall (Fort Worth) Looking for the perfect date night? Celebrate Cowtown with...
RELATED PEOPLE
City of Dallas adopts Racial Equity Plan
DALLAS — City leaders in Dallas officially adopted a new Racial Equity Plan. The plan is designed to help level the playing field in communities across the city. City Council members voted to approve the initiative during their meeting on Wednesday. While some residents believe the plan is long overdue, there are some who believe the city and community need more time to include perspective from more residents, especially those who have experienced racial inequities.
WFAA
DFW weather: It was a historic 24 hours in North Texas
DFW saw 9.19 inches of rain in 24 hours, which is the second highest in that span on record. Here's the latest.
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
Fort Worth ISD names interim superintendent
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Independent School District board has named an interim superintendent ahead of Kent Scribner's retirement next week. Trustees have named Karen Molinar to serve as the district's top leader as they continue their search for Scribner's successor. Scribner is retiring Aug. 31, a move he announced in January.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas nonprofit opens emergency supply center to help flood victims
DALLAS — Governor Greg Abbott held a briefing at Dallas City Hall Tuesday, concerning the storms and flooding that hit many areas across North Texas. “The affects of this storm has been dramatic,” Abbott said, as he sat next to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Chief Nim Kidd, of the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
Dallas-based regional air carrier adds new flights to Orange County, Las Vegas
DALLAS — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. JSX will begin offering flights from Dallas Love Field Airport to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, this fall while also increasing its semi-private jet service to Las Vegas as the company expands its network.
Texas Gov. Abbott signs emergency declaration after historic flooding in Dallas-Fort Worth area
DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration that includes Dallas, Tarrant, Kaufman and Ellis counties after Monday’s historic flooding. “What happened yesterday is the second worst rainstorm and flooding in Dallas since 1932,” Abbott said. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson echoed his comments. “We got hit...
Looking for more gal pals and a good workout? Here's where you can find Dallas' new Hot Girl Walking Club
DALLAS — If you happened to be out on The Katy Trail on a Wednesday night over the past few weeks, you probably saw them. It would have been really hard not to. A group of more than 100 young women, dressed in their best athletic outfits and sets walking, talking and laughing on the trail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PGA of America unveils the 'Silicon Valley of Golf' in Frisco
FRISCO, Texas — Read. from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Four years after announcing it would move from South Florida to North Texas, PGA of America celebrated the opening of its new home in Frisco. As excited as CEO Seth Waugh is about the 106,621-square-foot building...
DFW Weather: Flash flood warnings issued for Dallas, Tarrant counties as rain causes flooding and road closures across North Texas
DALLAS — A flash flood warning remains in effect for Dallas County through 1 p.m. Monday, but the overnight storms have already brought deep pooling, and morning commute headaches aplenty, to roads throughout North Texas. More than seven inches of rain fell over DFW Airport overnight, with the City...
WFAA
Rent increases across north Texas
Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
'Mere gratuities': Dallas developer convicted of bribing Dwaine Caraway gets sentence vacated
DALLAS — A Dallas real estate developer who was sentenced to federal prison in a bribery case involving former Dallas city councilmembers, including Dwaine Caraway, had his sentence vacated by an appeals court Tuesday. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals determined in a ruling that a federal court gave...
WFAA
Dallas, TX
46K+
Followers
355
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 3