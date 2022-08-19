Read full article on original website
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Marshall Fire action plan to be released Aug. 17Margaret JacksonLouisville, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
“Jogger’s Hill” in Colorado Is One of the Most Haunted Back Roads in the USYana BostongirlColorado State
A gem for shopping, eating west of Denver | Main Street Colorado
Anyone who has lived in Colorado long enough knows about Pearl Street. But no one knows the namesake — not exactly. Pearl is thought to have been wife to one of the creators of the Boulder City Town Co. This was the company of 54 men who further developed the place that was hunting grounds for Arapaho tribes before outsiders settled it as a supply hub for miners.
Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town
The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
Check Out This Amazing Colorado Playground in Fort Collins
While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember as a kid having favorite parks to go play at with my dad and little brother. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park" which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth, Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
When will leaves start changing color in Colorado?
August is coming to a close and that means Colorado is a few weeks away from starting to see the aspen trees transform from shades of green to shades of orange, red, and yellow.
coloradosun.com
One person’s trash, another’s treasure: Donors, buyers flock to Colorado thrift stores amid post-pandemic resurgence
Scanning the shelves at Goodwill’s Parker retail thrift store, Tammy Nelson wasn’t really looking for eight ceramic bowls and the curious metal stand that might once have been a candleholder. Those are just the items that fill her shopping cart. What she actually brings to the register are...
Last member of Colorado mountain town police force resigns, leaving public to wonder 'what's next?'
According to the Town of Nederland, they're committed to rebuilding their police force after their last law enforcement official submitted their resignation, with their last day expected to be on September 30. A town of just 1,465 residents, once the September 30 deadline hits, the town will have no staff...
Climber takes big fall as protection pops out of wall, sending him crashing to ground in Colorado
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old climber was rescued following a 35-foot-fall and a hard landing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on August 20. The 29-year-old climber and his climbing partner, both from Minnesota, where on a six-pitch 5.9+ trad-style climbing route called 'The Yellow Spur' when the injured climber fell, popping a piece of his protection out of the wall. The falling climber was partially caught by his belayer thanks to other gear that had been placed in the wall, but still hit the ground hard.
Snow in August? Check out where the first few flakes of winter fell on Sunday
It may still be August, but some parts of Colorado received a dusting of snow on Sunday.
A Cat Cafe Has its Paws on a South Broadway Location
Yes, you read that right. A cat cafe crawling with coffee, cold drinks, and real cats is coming to Denver
This Stunning Evergreen Castle has its Own Moat and Waterfalls
It's not every day that a castle in Colorado gets listed for sale. Especially one with a moat. Yep, you read that right. There is a castle for sale in the state of Colorado with a moat. The Evergreen, Colorado home listed on Realtor was built in 1999 and is...
Fort Collins Peach Festival Coming to the Drive-In With Peachy Fun For All
Peaches are a big part of Colorado. One juicy, sweet part of Colorado. Fort Collins gets to celebrate this fruit with peach beer, peach pie, and a day of fun and music at the Peach Festival. This year's festival will be happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug....
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado
Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
Check Out This Epic Summer Tubing Hill In Colorado
While summer is winding down, we still have a little over a month until we officially turn the calendar to fall on September 21. One of the things that I fully intend on taking advantage of is something that up until now had no idea existed, the summer tubing hill in Granby at YMCA of the Rockies--Snow Mountain Ranch.
9-foot-tall kitten needs a name at CSU Spur
DENVER — A nine-foot-tall cat that greets visitors to Colorado State University's (CSU) Spur campus in Denver is getting a name. The public is invited to help select a name for the CSU Spur kitten, with voting happening online and in-person through Friday, Aug. 26. The unofficial mascot of...
The Chef Behind Fresh Food Further Catering Co. Will Open a Scandinavian-Style Bakery This Fall
Andrea Uzarowski, a recent competitor on Food Network’s “Supermarket Stakeout,” has plans to soon offer Boulder simple little Scandinavian pleasures from her eatery called Süti & Co.
theprowersjournal.com
Career CPW Officer Devoted Life to Working for Colorado’s Wildlife, Outdoor Enthusiasts
LA JUNTA, Colo. – As a temporary employee at a federal wildlife office in Fort Collins some 40 years ago, Steve Keefer shared in the excitement of the discovery of a colony of black-footed ferrets in Wyoming. The black-footed ferret had been feared extinct for years in North America...
Check Out Abandoned Colorado Schoolhouse at Heil Valley Ranch
Colorado is full of history and if we're lucky, sometimes we are even given the opportunity to check out some of these historic places years later. That is the case with a place in Boulder County called Heil Valley Ranch. Location of Colorado's Heil County Ranch. Heil County Ranch sits...
Families gather to remember loved ones on Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
DENVER — Near the steps of Colorado's State Capitol, Andrea Thomas doesn't stop moving. She grabs boxes of snacks, sets up folding chairs and greets new arrivals. "It's a big day," she tells one. "Mothers across America did this. They have worked so hard." Thomas is one of those...
liveforlivemusic.com
Goose Delivers Career-Defining Performance At Red Rocks Debut [Photos/Videos]
Oh Colorado, breathe it in… On Thursday night, Goose made its debut at Morrison, CO’s storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre in front of a sold-out crowd. The Centennial State has been a home away from home for the Connecticut-bred indie-groove quintet, and the band met the moment at Colorado’s live music Mecca with what was perhaps the definitive performance of its burgeoning career. The show also marked Goose’s largest headlining show to date, and Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weekz, Peter Anspach, Ben Atkind, and Jeff Arevalo seemed keenly aware of the night’s significance as they performed for throngs of friends, family, and fans who had traveled in from around the country.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
