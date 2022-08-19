Read full article on original website
Batgirl Reportedly Gets Secret Screenings For Cast and Crew Amid Warner Bros. Cancellation
Warner Bros. made an unprecedented decision in the realm of superhero movies earlier this month, when the studio announced that it would be shelving its live-action Batgirl movie, instead of releasing it in theaters or on HBO Max. The move shocked many, especially because the film had already wrapped filming and was in the throes of post-production, meaning that its nearly-completed footage would not be able to see the light of day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a select few are getting the opportunity to see Batgirl, with secret "funeral screenings" of the film being held on the Warner Bros. lot this week. The screenings are reportedly being held for cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives.
Olivia Wilde Addresses Rumored Spider-Woman Marvel Movie
Sony has been hard at work developing their universe of Spider-Man characters, with their most successful offering being the Tom Hardy-led Venom franchise. The studio released a less successful spinoff Morbius, that starred Jared Leto. Morbius is less likely to get a sequel, and Venom already has a third film green-lit. Sony has a bunch of Spider-Man spin-offs in some stage of development like Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, and even Olivia Wilde's mystery movie that's rumored to focus on Spider-Woman. Wilde has yet to confirm that she's helming a Spider-Woman movie, but she has been discussing her work on the film. During a new interview with Variety, the director revealed what it's like to work on a Marvel movie.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Should be a Lesson For HBO Max
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might not be the most successful movie in the history of the Shonen franchise, but that didn't stop it from becoming the number one movie at the box office this past weekend in North America. With HBO Max making the headlines thanks in part to the Warner Bros/Discovery merger causing the cancellation of a number of projects, animated and otherwise, the newest anime film from Toei Animation might just be a "wake-up" call for the company.
Marvel's She-Hulk: Mark Ruffalo Didn't Tell Tatiana Maslany How to Hulk
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 1, "A Normal Amount of Rage." There was no Hulk-splaining on the set of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The first episode of the Marvel Studios series reveals the superhero origin story of attorney Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), who transforms into a green 6-foot-7-inch hulk after a freak accident exposes her to the gamma-laced blood of cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). On a Mexico beach where the scientist spent the Blip integrating the Hulk-Banner identities to become Smug Smart Hulk, her Avenger cousin teaches Jen how to Hulk — advice that longtime Marvel star Ruffalo didn't impart on Maslany.
House of the Dragon Premiere Crashes HBO Max
UPDATED: HBO Max shared the following statement with ComicBook.com after the service temporarily went down: "House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening. We're aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users."
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Readies for Makima's Anime Debut
Makima might not have the power of the Chainsaw Devil, but despite this, she remains one of the most terrifying characters of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man. With the arrival of the anime adaptation this October, expect a number of new fans recognize how ruthless Makima can be when it comes to devil hunting, even when it comes to her own "employees". Now, one cosplayer has captured the look and aesthetic of the woman that holds Denji's leash.
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
Dragon Ball Super Finally Reveals One of Its Worst Wishes yet
Dragon Ball Super has revealed one of its WORST wishes yet – as seen in Chapter 87 of the Dragon Ball Super manga. Over the course of the series, we've seen people seek out or use the Dragon Balls for selfish and petty or outright evil reasons – but never have we seen a wish as dark, gruesome, and twisted as the one seen in this final chapter of the long-running Granolah Arc.
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Cancels Another Animated Original
HBO Max has been in the headlines for all the worst reasons as of late. The streaming service has been the target of countless reports following a content purge including some beloved animated series. And now, a new report suggests another project has been canceled despite fans' excitement. Over on...
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
Ms. Marvel: One Surprising Moment Was Entirely CGI
As is standard with productions from Marvel Studios—and most other major outfits, for that matter—Ms. Marvel featured its fair share of computer-generated imagery. After all, filming a real human shooting light constructs out of their hands is simply impossible. In a post-COVID world, the use of visual effects has grown even further, with films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings being forced to build an entire island from scratch, buildings and all. When it comes to Ms. Marvel, one of the show's biggest moments was also nearly entirely computer-generated.
Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Chris Hemsworth's New Look
With his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe temporarily behind him following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has shifted gears into another beloved franchise, with set photos from the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa offering up a look at his apocalyptic appearance. Details about the character Hemsworth will be playing have been kept under wraps, other than teases that he will be playing the antagonist, with the film focusing on the earlier days of Imperator Furiosa, played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the shoes of the title character for the prequel. Check out the new set photos below before Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
Jason Momoa Addresses Aquaman and DC Future Amid Controversial WB Changes
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making headlines this month with various changes to HBO Max, including cutting and removing projects in an effort to save money. The biggest surprise was the decision to scrap the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. This has led to concern for other upcoming projects, but some folks involved with the wide world of DC are keeping their hopes up when it comes to the company's future. Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman in the DCEU, recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and was asked about the possible 10-year DC plan proposed by CEO David Zaslav.
New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Previews Deadly Child Vampire Claudia
We're getting closer and closer to the debut of AMC's Interview With the Vampire, the adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name and now, the network has released a new mini teaser highlighting the third of the primary vampires in the gothic horror story: child vampire Claudia, played by Bailey Bass. As you can see in the motion teaser below, the girl turned vampire is especially lethal — and seems to take great delight in it.
Alpha Lives in Tales of the Walking Dead Images
She is Alpha, and she is back on Tales of the Walking Dead. Sunday's episode of the Walking Dead anthology series, titled "Dee," flashes back to the first year of the apocalypse, before survival-at-any-costs mother Dee (Samantha Morton) and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) walk with the Whisperers on The Walking Dead. The episode (streaming now on AMC+ and airing August 28 on AMC) marks Morton's return to the Walking Dead Universe after her character was — spoilers — decapitated by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) during the Whisperer War on Season 10 of the flagship series. Alpha's story may be over on The Walking Dead, but Dee's Tale is just beginning.
How Does Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Box Office Compare to Other Anime Movie Openings?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has made its theatrical debut in the US, and it topped the box office with $21 million! That's a great win for the franchise – especially since Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hasn't had the smoothest debut over in Japan. Super Hero opened lower than previous Dragon Ball films Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Resurrection F, and Battle of Gods, and had a 55% drop-off in week 2, losing the top spot at the box office to Top Gun: Maverick. Analysts have pointed to several reasons why Super Hero isn't doing so well in Japan, including the film being leaked online, delaying its theatrical release.
HBO Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 12
Despite being in the news for cancelling a ton of shows and removing others from their streaming service, HBO has actually announced a renewal with the return of the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm. The hit Larry David series will be back alongside co-stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson. No official time frame for when the new episodes of the series will premiere was given. In the past there have been major gaps between new seasons of the show, including six years between seasons 8 and 9. Curb's most recent season aired in 2021 so at least a two year gap seems possible.
Doctor Strange Theory Could Lead to the Creation of Avengers: Secret Wars
Between two self-titled movies and appearances in a pair of Avengers flicks, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has garnered quite the reputation for tinkering with the fabric of reality. Both of the character's solo films have dealt directly with the multiverse, so it only stands to reason he'll be heavily involved in the plot of Avengers: Secret Wars. As one new fan theory suggests, Strange's actions will be what causes the upcoming blockbuster to happen.
The Batman 2 Confirmed to Still Be Happening, Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson Returning
The Batman sequel is confirmed to still be in the works at Warner Bros., with director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson both returning. The confirmation of The Batman 2 comes as part of a feature on Matt Reeves' new multi-year, first-look deal with Warner Bros. Discovery through his 6th & Idaho production company. The decision comes from new Warner Bros. Pictures Group co-chairs and CEOs, Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, who were brought in by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to replace Toby Emmerich.
