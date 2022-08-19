Warner Bros. made an unprecedented decision in the realm of superhero movies earlier this month, when the studio announced that it would be shelving its live-action Batgirl movie, instead of releasing it in theaters or on HBO Max. The move shocked many, especially because the film had already wrapped filming and was in the throes of post-production, meaning that its nearly-completed footage would not be able to see the light of day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a select few are getting the opportunity to see Batgirl, with secret "funeral screenings" of the film being held on the Warner Bros. lot this week. The screenings are reportedly being held for cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO