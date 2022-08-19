ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Lottery looking for lucky winner of $2.2 Million jackpot!

By Michelle Richardson
 5 days ago
The Maryland Lottery is looking for the lucky winner of $2.2 million in the August 18 drawing!

The winner, who is the second player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the annuity and an estimated $1.6 million cash option.

The winning ticket with the numbers 2, 3, 12, 19, 30 and 38 came from the Royal Farms #150 at 11905 Market Way in White Marsh.

The lucky Baltimore County retailer will receive a $2,200 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Multi-Match jackpot was last won by “Mystery Millionaire” of Westminster for $5.1 million on May 9, 2022. That was the largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Other top jackpot wins to date were $4.8 million on Sept. 19, 2009; $4.45 million on March 18, 2010; $3.8 million on Dec. 16, 2010 and $3.6 million on June 8, 2015.

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe location.

The winner has 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE .

Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore.

The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click HERE to schedule an appointment.

Winners can also drop off a winning ticket along with a completed claim form and copies of their photo ID and proof of Social Security/Tax ID number in the Lottery drop box in the Montgomery Park Business Center lobby.

Congratulation's to whoever you are!!

Fred Taylor
5d ago

congratulations to someone,,but seems like Baltimore is always winning jackpot,, what bout Riverdale Brentwood area

