Tombstone, AZ

Recent rains cause mine to collapse in Tombstone

By Caleb J. Fernández
 5 days ago
Recent monsoon rain has caused a cave-in at the Vizina Mining Claim in Tombstone, Ariz.

Mayor Dustin Escapule announced this mine collapse Thursday afternoon.

Though it's a safety hazard, he confirmed the road nearby will remain open.

"With my fifty years' experience in mining, I have assessed the condition of the open tope and determined that it is not causing any danger to Toughnut Street, the open stope is approximately 50 feet south of Toughnut Street," Mayor Escapule shared.

However, drivers traveling in the following vehicles should avoid using Toughnut Street between 4th and 5th streets:

  • Delivery trucks
  • RVs
  • Semi-trucks

He says they should instead travel through Highway 80.

Anyone traveling in a "regular size passenger" car is safe to travel on Toughnut Street, Mayor Escapule clarifies.

