Police locate suspicious man approaching women in Bozeman

(Updated 5:45 p.m. MDT, 08/20/22)

The Bozeman Police Department on Friday thanked the community for helping officers identify and make contact with the person of interest.

The department stated on social media :

"A big thank you to everyone that responded to the post regarding the orange truck. As a result of the communities help, Detectives were able to identify the individual and make contact with him. The investigation is still ongoing."

No further information was released. We will update you if we learn more.



(first report)

The Bozeman Police Department has received a series of calls about a man approaching young women in a suspicious and uncomfortable manner.

According to a Bozeman PD social media post, the man was seen driving an orange Ford Ranger extra cab with gray fender flares, a red hood, and a dent on the top of the tailgate.

Police shared the following image of a man they believe to be a person of interest in the incidents:

Bozeman Police Department

The public is encouraged to reach out to Bozeman PD with any information on the suspect’s identity. Contact Detective Lloyd at 406-582-2225 or Detective Kappler at 406-582-2028.