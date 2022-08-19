Grisly Border Find: Three Bodies Pulled from the Rio Grande Wednesday

EAGLE PASS – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered the bodies of three deceased migrants within a four-hour span Wednesday Aug. 17.

Agents encountered the body of a deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River south of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry at approximately 8:40 a.m.

Two hours later, boat patrol agents discovered the body of another deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River near the same area.

At 12:20 p.m., agents encountered a third deceased male in the same area. The bodies were turned over to local authorities.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

So far this fiscal year, from Oct. 1 through July 31, agents in the Del Rio Sector have encountered more than 200 deceased migrants.