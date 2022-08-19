ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Grisly Border Find: Three Bodies Pulled from the Rio Grande Wednesday

By Yantis Green
 4 days ago

EAGLE PASS – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered the bodies of three deceased migrants within a four-hour span Wednesday Aug. 17.

Agents encountered the body of a deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River south of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry at approximately 8:40 a.m.

Two hours later, boat patrol agents discovered the body of another deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River near the same area.

At 12:20 p.m., agents encountered a third deceased male in the same area. The bodies were turned over to local authorities.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

So far this fiscal year, from Oct. 1 through July 31, agents in the Del Rio Sector have encountered more than 200 deceased migrants.

KTSA

Law firm announces $27 billion lawsuit against Uvalde school police, others

UVALDE, TX - JUNE 25: A cross is adorned with ribbons at a memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on June 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. The Uvalde community is marking one month since the deadly shooting where 19 students and 2 teachers were killed. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)
UVALDE, TX
Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Several Large Groups of Illegal Migrants Over the Weekend

DEL RIO – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector apprehended multiple large groups of migrants over the past weekend, shortly after they illegally entered the United States. The U.S. Border Patrol categorizes groups of 100 or more as “large groups.” Del Rio Sector accounts for approximately 58 percent of all large groups encountered by Border Patrol during the current fiscal year. On Aug. 12, a group of 214 illegal migrants crossed into the United States approximately 6 a.m., near the city of Eagle Pass. Less than an hour later, another large group of 193 illegals were…
DEL RIO, TX
San Angelo, TX
