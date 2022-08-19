ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Comptroller Moves to Exempt Feminine Hygiene Products from Sales Tax

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HOM7e_0hNdpxPy00

AUSTIN – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Thursday that he has joined with state Sen. Joan Huffman, Senate Committee on Finance chairwoman, to exempt feminine hygiene products from state and local sales tax. The effort will require new legislation and would likely not be finalized until the 2023 legislative session. Hegar and Huffman voiced strong support for the initiative.

“As chair of Senate Finance, I am proud to make this effort one of my priorities,” Huffman said. “Every woman knows that these products are not optional. They are essential to our health and well-being and should be tax exempt.”

“Taxing these products is archaic, and it is time for Texas to join the 24 states that already exempt tampons and other feminine hygiene products from sales tax,” Hegar said. “Our economy and state revenues are strong, and Texans are grappling with inflation and challenging price increases on everyday goods. These circumstances provide a tremendous opportunity to rectify this issue and exempt these products that represent a critical need for Texas women. I want to thank Sen. Huffman for her leadership and for taking bold and decisive action for the women of Texas.”

Any legislation to create this exemption must still clear several hurdles in the Texas Legislature before heading to Gov. Greg Abbott for his consideration.

“This is the right thing to do for Texas women,” Huffman said. “I thank Comptroller Hegar for working with me on this effort and look forward to working with him and my legislative colleagues to ensure we craft legislation that garners broad support.”

The Comptroller’s office estimates that sales tax on feminine hygiene products would generate about $28.6 million annually during the next biennium. Hegar released his latest revenue estimate for the current biennium in mid-July, projecting an ending balance for the biennium of $27 billion.

“Texas can absorb this lost revenue easily, but for countless Texas women, this will mean significant savings in their personal budgets over time,” Hegar said. “This is a small amount of money relative to the overall revenue outlook for Texas.”

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Increases Flood Readiness Level Statewide

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Monday directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II in support of the state’s response to flooding impacting communities across Texas. "The State of Texas remains proactive...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Attorney General: Public Can Access Anonymous Voted Ballots

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released an opinion that outlines the formal process for a legislator or a member of the public to inspect or obtain copies of Texans’ anonymous voted ballots. By doing so, the opinion establishes a crucial new tool in the fight for free and fair elections and should boost confidence in Texas’s elections and promote transparency in government, while upholding voters’ constitutional right to a secret ballot. As Attorney General Paxton’s recent successful prosecution of vote fraudsters proves, the work to fully secure our elections remains among the…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Declares Disaster in 23 Counties following Deadly Flooding

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 23 counties at Dallas City Hall Tuesday that were impacted by flooding and provided an update on the state's ongoing response to severe weather and flash flooding across Texas. Following a briefing on current severe weather and flood conditions, the Governor was joined at the press conference by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, Dallas Fire Chief Dominique Artis, Dallas City Emergency Manager Rocky Vaz, and other local officials.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Meets with Emergency Managers Ahead of Possible Severe Flooding Next Week

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Saturday led a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials, including mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. The Governor also received a briefing from members of the Texas Emergency Management Council on the latest state agency actions at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC). Additionally, Governor Abbott spoke directly with Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino, and…
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

What You Need to Know: Texas Hunting License Tags Go Digital

AUSTIN – The beginning of a new hunting season is quickly approaching and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reminds hunters and anglers to purchase their new licenses for 2022-23. Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except the Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package) for the current year expire at the end of August. The new licenses for the 2022-23 season go on sale Aug. 15. Annually, Texans purchase more than 2.7 million hunting and fishing licenses and directly fund a multitude of conservation efforts and recreational opportunities, helping make Texas one of the best places in…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

ERCOT Board Announces New President & CEO for Texas Electric Grid

AUSTIN – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Board of Directors Tuesday announced the selection of Pablo Vegas to serve as the President and CEO for the Texas grid operator. Vegas will join ERCOT on October 1.  He currently serves as Executive Vice President of NiSource and Group President, NiSource Utilities. His selection follows an exhaustive nationwide search by the Board’s selection committee.  The selection of Vegas was approved by the Public Utility Commission of Texas earlier today, as required under Texas law. "In Pablo, we’ve found a leader for ERCOT with deep experience at…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Will Be Ground Zero for Texas Governor's Race Tuesday

SAN ANGELO – Texas Democrats and Republicans will converge on San Angelo Tuesday afternoon as competing rallies for Robert O'Rourke and Gov. Greg Abbott collide in what is being described by statewide media as the closest race for Governor since the 1990s.   Democratic candidate for Texas Governor Robert O'Rourke will campaign at the Ministerial Alliance, 1100 MLK Blvd. at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.   UPDATE: The O'Rourke campaign announced Monday morning that has moved its rally from the nonprofit, religious facility to the McNease Convention center.   Across town, Concho Valley Republicans will…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Hunting & Fishing Licenses on Sale Starting Monday

AUSTIN – Dove season starts in about two weeks and that means current hunting & fishing licenses are about to expire and it's time to get new ones.   The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department began selling new hunting & fishing licenses Monday, August 15.   Here's what you need to know about license requirements in the Lone Star State:  Most recreational hunting and fishing type license packages are valid from date of purchase in August (August 15 and later) through August 31 of the following year. Most commercial type licenses may be purchased starting August 15 of each year for…
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Huffman
Person
Greg Abbott
San Angelo LIVE!

Facing Death Penalty, Murderer of Chubby and Jared Cops a Plea

SAN ANGELO, TX – The wheels of justice continue to move in the case of The State of Texas vs. Dwayne Chadwick as he was in court Monday to plead to a lesser offense of two counts of murder instead of capital murder as he was originally charged. Chadwick admitted he was the murderer in the sordid tale about the two murder victims, Jared Lohse and a man Jared called his “dad,” Jack “Chubby” Harris. The two were shot in their faces and their bodies burned in a fully-engulfed house fire in the wee early morning hours of March 20, 2019. Monday morning, the Tom Green County Judicial System…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS: Watch for Kids in School Zones, Stop for Buses & Put That Cell Phone Down

AUSTIN – As the new school year nears, the Texas Department of Public Safety reminds drivers to use extra caution in and around school zones and neighborhoods. This includes knowing the Texas laws about driving near stopped school buses and not using cell phones when you’re behind the wheel. It also means utilizing the many safety resources available to parents, school staff and students.  “Heading back to school is such an exciting time and we all need to work together to ensure everyone stays safe,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Please, be cautious and do your part by talking to your…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Wildfire Disaster Declaration Continues in 83 Texas Counties

AUSTIN – Governor Abbott announced Wednesday the mobilization of additional state resources to assist local fire departments in battling wildfires across Texas. With increased fire potential worsened by excessively dry conditions, the Governor is directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state resources in collaboration with the Texas A&M Forest Service. "Communities across the state continue to be impacted by dangerously dry conditions that could lead to further spread of wildfires," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas is working day and night to…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Jury Sends Dunn to Prison for Bicycle Dragging Death

SAN ANGELO – The man accused of running over 33-year-old Jacob Martinez on Thanksgiving Eve in 2018 and dragging him to his death was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday afternoon. The jury trial of Clayton Dunn vs. the State of Texas has come to end after four days. San Angelo LIVE!, the only media outlet in the courtroom, reported earlier that the jury closed out day 3, Aug. 17, with the guilty verdict. The court resumed on Aug. 18 at 8:30 a.m. for the punishment phase. The most impactful moment of the punishment phase came when Martinez's mother, Patricia Hernandez, took the stand.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Hygiene#Feminine Hygiene Products#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Senate Finance#Texans#The Texas Legislature
San Angelo LIVE!

Jury Selection Begins for 2019 Fatal Hit and Run Case

SAN ANGELO, TX – Jury Selection for the State of Texas vs. Clayton Wayne Dunn began on Monday morning. According to court documents, on Aug. 15, the selection of the jury took place in the Mike Brown Justice Center. Those who are selected will determine whether or not Dunn is guilty of causing the death of 33-year-old Jacob Martinez. Dunn was arrested in Nov. 2019 after police say he hit Martinez, who was riding a bicycle. The collision dragged Martinez multiple blocks, and police reported that Dunn drove off without rendering aid. San Angelo LIVE! first reported on the crash on the night…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy