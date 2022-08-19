Read full article on original website
Traffic Alert: Several lanes of I-264 in Norfolk closed due to vehicle fire
NORFOLK, Va. — Several lanes of Interstate 264 in Norfolk are closed after a vehicle caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, according to an alert from the Virginia Department of Transportation. The fire happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 13.5, which is near the exit...
Virginia Beach Parks & Rec. proposes idea for Rudee Loop redevelopment
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On August 12, the City of Virginia Beach unveiled three proposals to redevelop an 11-acre section of the Oceanfront. Now, the city's department of parks and recreation has entered the ring to design a concept for Rudee Loop. Rudee Loop, situated where Rudee Inlet and...
Deadly week for pedestrians across Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — It’s becoming more dangerous these days to be a pedestrian in many cities across America. Deadly crashes involving pedestrians have jumped nearly 60% since 2009. Across Virginia, 125 pedestrians were killed last year, which is up 10% from the year before. It’s been an especially...
Ratepayer protection ordered by Virginia SCC could jeopardize Dominion offshore wind project
NORFOLK, Va. — Offshore wind could power more than 600,000 homes in Virginia, and create more than 1,000 jobs. That's if it happens. Local advocates for skilled trades labor unions are excited about what offshore wind could mean for their workforce in years to come. They spoke about that...
Rep. Luria visits facility connected to Dominion offshore wind project, current plans face challenges
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With the offshore wind industry gaining traction off the coast of Virginia, both political and labor representatives came together in Chesapeake Wednesday to highlight the growth and progress so far. U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria joined organizations, such as the BlueGreen Alliance and United Association of Plumbers...
Taste of Suffolk Downtown Street Festival returns for its 16th year in Hampton Roads
SUFFOLK, Va — Looking for something fun and delicious to do this upcoming September?. Then the 16th annual Taste of Suffolk Downtown Street Festival is just for you. The festival will be held on Saturday, September 10 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. in historic Downtown Suffolk. The event...
Pharrell Williams meets with Virginia Beach leaders to discuss Atlantic Park project
The project, also known as the "dome site," is Williams' brainchild. The Virginia Beach council members went out to New York for the meeting.
Tenants facing order to vacate Military Circle Mall plead for more time
Nearly 100 tenants at Norfolk's Military Circle Mall could have an extra month to pack up and move. But as it stands, their deadline is at the end of the year.
Traffic stopped on Chesapeake Expressway after 4-car crash
NORFOLK, Va. — A four-vehicle crash stopped traffic in the Northbound lanes of the Chesapeake Expressway Bridge over the Intra-Coastal waterway Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department. Some people were hurt, but everyone is expected to be okay. He said that one...
Hampton gas leak causes evacuation of several homes
NORFOLK, Va. — A construction worker hit a gas line in Hampton around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, causing a leak that led to the surrounding area being evacuated. The leak was at Hardy Cash Drive and Executive Drive, according to Hampton Fire and Rescue Chief Anthony Chittum. He said that...
VMRC denies permit for floating oyster cages
Tuesday afternoon, officials decided not to let a company build floating oyster beds in Virginia Beach.
Otter destruction: Va. Beach woman discovers how tenacious, voracious they are
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Cute, but cunning. Furry, but ferocious, tenacious and voracious. Otters need to eat 15% of their body weight each and every day. She’d loved her aquatic refuge in the backyard in Kempsville, a pond where she could watch her prized koi fish. Some of them were 20 years old, and she had started the pond in the mid 90s.
Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
VIRGINIA - The best seafood restaurants in Virginia are a dime a dozen, but you may be surprised by just how good they are. The state has access to large bodies of water, such as the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay, making Virginia's seafood a highly prized commodity. However, Virginia seafood is also incredibly competitive, and to make our list of the best Virginia seafood restaurants, a restaurant must have some special qualities.
Traffic report details deadly crash at Virginia Beach Town Center
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One day after a driver hit two women crossing the street in Virginia Beach Town Center late Monday afternoon, traffic resumed to its regular hustle and bustle. The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said officers responded to Constitution Drive near Tupelo Honey Cafe after a...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
DroneUp to expand Virginia Beach headquarters, expected to create over 500 jobs
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Drone flight services company DroneUp is expanding its headquarters in Virginia Beach with a $7 million investment that will create 510 new jobs, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday. The company is also investing $20.2 million in a testing, training, and R&D center for drone...
Delivery driver carjacked in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was carjacked while making a delivery over the weekend in Virginia Beach.
Board of Visitors meets at university locations in Hampton Roads, extends president’s contract through 2027
During its quarterly full-board meeting held today in Newport News, the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors voted unanimously to extend the contract of university President Tim Sands through the end of the academic year in 2027. As Virginia Tech’s 16th president since 2014, Sands, has successfully advanced Virginia Tech’s role...
Top 10 airports with highest percentage of cancellations includes Norfolk International
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia travelers be warned. Norfolk International Airport has one of the highest percentages of flight cancellations in the United States. As flight cancellations wreak havoc across the country, InsureMytrip set out to help empower passengers to make...
Portsmouth residents claim miscommunication over rental relief is leading to evictions
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — People who live at a Portsmouth apartment complex claim they are facing eviction after a miscommunication over rental relief assistance. Lekesha Johnson said her sister is facing eviction at Stone Ridge apartments and so are many of her neighbors. “We got 75 people that’s being evicted,"...
