Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

Deadly week for pedestrians across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s becoming more dangerous these days to be a pedestrian in many cities across America. Deadly crashes involving pedestrians have jumped nearly 60% since 2009. Across Virginia, 125 pedestrians were killed last year, which is up 10% from the year before. It’s been an especially...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
#Tunnel Boring Machine#Urban Construction#The Eastern Shore Post#The Thimble Shoals
13News Now

Traffic stopped on Chesapeake Expressway after 4-car crash

NORFOLK, Va. — A four-vehicle crash stopped traffic in the Northbound lanes of the Chesapeake Expressway Bridge over the Intra-Coastal waterway Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department. Some people were hurt, but everyone is expected to be okay. He said that one...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Hampton gas leak causes evacuation of several homes

NORFOLK, Va. — A construction worker hit a gas line in Hampton around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, causing a leak that led to the surrounding area being evacuated. The leak was at Hardy Cash Drive and Executive Drive, according to Hampton Fire and Rescue Chief Anthony Chittum. He said that...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Otter destruction: Va. Beach woman discovers how tenacious, voracious they are

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Cute, but cunning. Furry, but ferocious, tenacious and voracious. Otters need to eat 15% of their body weight each and every day. She’d loved her aquatic refuge in the backyard in Kempsville, a pond where she could watch her prized koi fish. Some of them were 20 years old, and she had started the pond in the mid 90s.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
PhillyBite

Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

VIRGINIA - The best seafood restaurants in Virginia are a dime a dozen, but you may be surprised by just how good they are. The state has access to large bodies of water, such as the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay, making Virginia's seafood a highly prized commodity. However, Virginia seafood is also incredibly competitive, and to make our list of the best Virginia seafood restaurants, a restaurant must have some special qualities.
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
VIRGINIA STATE
