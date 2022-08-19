USA weightlifting coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Olympic City USA will host the weightlifting championships for the first time in the program’s 96-year history.

According to the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation (The Sports Corp), The 2023 championships will be held at the Ed Robson Arena north of downtown, from June 24 to July 2, 2023. The competition will follow the previous year’s format, starting with a youth-level competition, followed by Junior, U25, and the senior/open event on the final weekend.

“We are thrilled to finally welcome the country’s strongest athletes to our backyard,” said Pedro Meloni, USA Weightlifting’s Director of Events and Sponsorship. “Between the city’s love for Olympic sports and its natural beauty, this national championship will be one for the books.”

The Sports Corp says during the summer in Las Vegas, the 2022 nationals week had roughly 1,700 athletes contend for national titles over nine days. With competitors from ages 6 to 44 lifting, 411 athletes earned medals and set or broke 28 American records in the process.

“The USA Weightlifting National Championships Week is an incredible event to have in Olympic City USA,” said Megan Leatham, CEO of the Sports Corp. “The passion of this community for sports and the National Governing Bodies, along with the foundation created by the City for Champions project, will make Colorado Springs the perfect home for this world-class event.”

Read more about USA Weightlifting on their website.

