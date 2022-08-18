Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Man shot after pointing rifle at Fort Worth officers, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot Sunday night after raising and pointing a rifle at Fort Worth officers, police say.At 9:38 p.m. Aug. 21, police were sent to 1209 Vincent St. in response to a man threatening to kill himself with a shotgun.Police said the man tried to shoot himself but there was no ammunition in the gun. When officers arrived at the apartment, they heard a female voice coming from inside the apartment saying, "Don't do it. Don't do it," police said.Police said officers then kicked in the door and confronted the man—who had an AR-style rifle with a collapsible stock and extended magazine.Officers told the man to drop the gun before he raised the rifle and pointed it at officers while walking their direction.Police said this is when an officer fired his handgun, striking the man multiple times.The man—whose identity has not been released—was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where his condition is unknown.No other injuries were reported.
fox4news.com
Flooded roads cause problems in Fort Worth
There was flooding near downtown Fort Worth overnight as well. Dan Goodwin talks about the worst of it and the situation right now.
tornadopix.com
City meets country at this Fort Worth home near Lake Benbrook
East of downtown Fort Worth and adjacent to beautiful Lake Benbrook, the community of Bella Flora offers plenty of amenities and beauty (it’s in the name). Here, the picturesque North Texas skyline meets wide-open country with no shortage of shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby. Whether you like golfing, hiking or fishing, this location is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast. Also, with a view of the city, it’s completely out of the action.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Flooding Leads to Water Running Through Streets of Fort Worth
Heavy overnight and early morning rain brought flash flooding to North Texas Monday morning. In Fort Worth, at least five inches of rain fell overnight leading to flooding in some neighborhoods Monday morning. Though the Flash Flood Warning issued Monday morning has expired, a Flood Warning and a Flood Watch...
fox4news.com
Police seek man who stole vehicle with 4 kids inside in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police are hoping the public can help them identify the man who stole a vehicle with four children inside. This happened Friday afternoon when a mother, who was on the job as a food deliver driver, was picking up the customer’s order at a local business near Rocky Point Trail and Boat Club Road.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank Shuts Down Distribution Efforts Due to Flooding
The heavy rain moving across North Texas has caused many cancellations, delays, and closures Monday morning. Tarrant Area Food Bank has shut down its distribution efforts at its main headquarters and its TAFB West location in Weatherford to ensure the safety of friends, neighbors, and employees during this weather crisis.
fox4news.com
Flash flooding in North Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures and submerged cars
DALLAS - A state of disaster has been declared in Dallas County after a day of intense, deadly rainfall. High water rescues happened again and again Monday morning as many parts of North Texas received record rainfall with vehicles being left stranded. After a bone-dry summer, in one day, this...
fox4news.com
MedStar using medics on bicycles to better respond to weekend entertainment district calls
FORT WORTH, Texas - New data highlights an ongoing strategy that medics on bicycles are creating in Fort Worth’s entertainment district. Every weekend, thousands of people enjoy an evening at Fort Worth’s West 7th Street District, but with that many people — and often alcohol involved — comes an increase in emergencies.
Emergency rescue crews prepare for possible flash flooding
FORT WORTH, Texas — Public safety is on the minds of emergency rescue crews all over North Texas as heavy rain floods the forecast. Some fire departments are already trying to get residents' attention on social media about playing it safe, especially behind the wheel. But some neighborhoods expect the worst too.
AOL Corp
What we know about North Texas school delays, closings during flash flood conditions
Flash flood conditions in North Texas will cause pick-up delays at some area school district campuses Monday afternoon. Here are school districts that have announced delays at some of their campuses:. Arlington ISD. Some Arlington roadways were impacted by flooding Monday, however Arlington ISD does not anticipate pick-up delays at...
dallasexpress.com
Suspects Jump from Moving Car to Escape
Fort Worth police engaged in the brief pursuit of suspects on Wednesday, but the chase ended unsuccessfully when the suspects escaped in an atypical manner. The incident began when officers responded to a call that alerted them to a possible person with a weapon at 8323 Calmont Avenue. The caller gave officers a description of a suspect vehicle leaving the area.
DeSoto Police arrest 3 for fatal shooting
DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for the July 15 shooting death of 24-year-old Theo Stith in his home. One suspect is still at large.
Terrifying Texas Killer Caught on Church Video Still At Large
One of the most chilling cold cases in Texas was caught on camera. Terry Missy Bevers was a fitness trainer in Midlothian, Texas, just south of Dallas. Missy hosted an early morning class at a local church. DISTURBING CHURCH FOOTAGE. On April 18, 2016, around 4:20 am, Missy, arrived at...
dallasexpress.com
Local School District Bus Overturns
A bus carrying Fort Worth Independent School District students to school on Tuesday overturned after another driver cut the bus driver off. The incident on August 16 caused the bus driver to swerve, lose control, and drive off the road into a field. All three students on board and the driver escaped without any serious injuries. The students were taken to school after they had been checked for medical injury.
KFDM-TV
Cars swept away in Dallas area flooding
DALLAS — Heavy rain has washed away and inundated cars on highways and underpasses in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Flash flooding has already occurred in parts of Tarrant, Dallas, Johnson, Ellis and Hill counties. Additional instances of flash flooding will be possible in any areas that see prolonged heavy rain.
dallasexpress.com
Teen Arrested for Fatal Shooting in May
A 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man in Dallas earlier this year was arrested Tuesday following a witness identifying him after hosting the suspect in her apartment. Dallas Police Department arrested Charles Barber Jr. for the shooting death of Alan Bates. Dallas police said officers responded to a shooting...
wbap.com
High Water & Multiple Accidents Across the Metroplex
Dallas-Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – First responders across the metroplex have responded to hundreds of accident and high water calls. One call for Tarrant County’s MedStar included a person who sustained injuries after their vehicle was swept up by high water. Moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cardiac Arrest Survivor on a Mission to Raise Awareness, Education
Angela Perkins is on a mission straight from the heart. She almost lost her life on July 9, 2013, when she went into cardiac arrest. “I was at work in a meeting, just a routine meeting at work, and all of a sudden I collapsed and went into sudden cardiac arrest,” said Perkins.
dallasexpress.com
Police Seek Man Who Allegedly Punched Local Retail Worker
The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly punched a Family Dollar Store employee. Fort Worth police said two individuals — a white female and a black male — entered the store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway at about 9:20 p.m. on August 7. Once inside, the duo allegedly picked up some items from the shelves and hid them in a bag the woman was carrying.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Residents Allegedly Terrorized by Erratic Neighbors
Dallas residents in the Vickery Place neighborhood within Lower Greenville claimed they live in fear as vandalism, harassment, and threats of violence are plaguing their community. Some residents identified the perpetrators as two men who live in the neighborhood, as they have allegedly brazenly harassed or intimidated residents and have...
