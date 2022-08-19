Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other ChildrenMary HolmanNew York City, NY
Free Fun For the Whole Family in NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Record number of migrants arrive in NYC from Texas todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a monthBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Related
American Blaze sets sights on Saturday’s Sapling Stakes at Monmouth Park
OCEANPORT – There was plenty for trainer Ben Colebrook to like about American Blaze’s dazzling 17-length win in his career debut on July 30 at Ellis Park in Kentucky, but there was also one question left unanswered by the performance. Just how good is the Kentucky-bred son of...
Campers enjoy farm visits during first Grown in Monmouth camp
From the smiles on the campers’ faces, it was clear the Monmouth County Park System’s first offerings of its Grown in Monmouth summer camp was a success. Held from Aug. 8-12, each day took campers to a different site and brought new adventures. “The Monmouth County Board of...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 24
The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the county has been awarded a reimbursement grant through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption and tourism through investments in EV chargers on county property. “Monmouth County is thrilled to assist visitors...
Tri-Town News Datebook, Aug. 24
• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct the following blood drives: Aug. 25, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 30, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 31, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapters merge to become League of Women Voters of Monmouth County
Three local chapters of the League of Women Voters (LWV) have merged to create a unified organization – the League of Women Voters of Monmouth County. The local chapters that merged to create the new organization were the LWV of Greater Red Bank, the LWV of Southern Monmouth and the LWV of Western Monmouth.
Improvements underway at Jackson athletic complexes
JACKSON – Municipal officials in Jackson have announced that $2.9 million in major upgrades and improvements are underway at the Jackson Justice Complex and at the Holman Athletic Complex. “Investments in our recreational facilities are investments in our families and in our kids,” Mayor Michael Reina was quoted as...
Tri-Town News On Campus, Aug. 17
The following students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus, Teaneck, have been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester: Marcelo Giraldo of Howell and Hailey Wiese of Jackson. The following area residents have graduated from the Florham Campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University: Anthony Cavallero of...
Overdose awareness day honors lives lost to substance use
A sea of small purple flags will adorn the grass along the front entrance to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office in Freehold for the rest of the month, leading up to International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, with each flag representing an individual lost due to a drug overdose in Monmouth County this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Howell Planning Board gives thumbs up to seniors’ apartment building
HOWELL – The Woodmont senior assisted living center has been approved to be constructed at the corner of Route 9 north and West Farms Road in Howell. During a meeting of the Planning Board that was held in a remote format on Aug. 4, the board members unanimously voted “yes” to approve the three-story building.
Jackson planners grant preliminary approval for warehouse on Herman Road
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Planning Board have voted to grant preliminary major site plan approval to an application that proposed the construction of a warehouse on Herman Road. The building is a permitted use at the location. During a meeting on Aug. 15, board members heard...
People and pups come together to support Monmouth County SPCA Fur Ball Gala
The Monmouth County SPCA held its 2022 Fur Ball Gala on July 21 at the Shadowbrook at Shrewsbury. The event was held in honor of the life and community philanthropy of Larry Hesse and MCSPCA leadership described the evening as “an extraordinary success.”. Nearly 400 guests enjoyed a cocktail...
September campaign will focus on suicide prevention in Howell
With post-pandemic rises in anxiety, depression, suicide ideation and substance use across all ages, September has been designated as National Suicide Prevention Month in Howell with a focus on creating awareness of suicide prevention, mental health support resources and crisis helplines, according to Christa Riddle, Alliance Coordinator, Substance Use Prevention and Mental Health.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Women’s Club of Westlake presents scholarships to Jackson residents
JACKSON — The Women’s Club at Westlake recently presented five deserving Jackson. women with scholarships to aid them in their pursuit of a higher education and meaningful. The recipients earned the scholarships based on their outstanding academics, service to the. community and financial needs, according to a press...
Forest bathing will immerse walkers in nature during Jackson program
JACKSON – Connecting with nature is taking on new meaning these days as the practice of forest bathing, a mindful approach to walking in local woodlands, gains in popularity. New Jersey Forest Service naturalist Candace Lillie leads woodland walks at the Forest. Resource Education Center, 495 Don Connor Blvd.,...
Brook Arts Center
Gesenia Erolin and the Ronstadt Revue - Sat, Aug 6 - 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm.
Clearwater Festival will fill two stages with music on banks of the Navesink River
The free New Jersey Clearwater Festival will return from the coronavirus pandemic with live music on the banks of the Navesink River in Red Bank on Aug. 6 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and on Aug. 7 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). In addition to music, the 47th annual event will feature environmental information, food and free sailboat rides.
Residents enjoy National Night Out activities in Aberdeen, Matawan
Residents in Aberdeen Township and in Matawan celebrated National Night Out on Aug. 2. According to the website natw.org, “National Night Out is an annual community- building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood. camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”. Aberdeen Township. Aberdeen Township residents...
Jackson zoners deny density variance for proposed 48-home development
JACKSON — Five members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment have voted to deny an application that sought a density variance related to a property at 443 Leesville Road between Burke and Diamond roads in Jackson. At the conclusion of a four-hour meeting on Aug. 3, a motion...
MOMS Club of Jackson sponsors back-to-school supply drive
JACKSON – Popular online shopping apps are propelling an increase in donations to an annual back-to-school supplies drive for Jackson students. “We used to just ask for donations from the community, I would post what we needed. But this is the first year I did an Amazon wish list and it’s been like a lifesaver,” said Lauren Barinas, president of the MOMS Club of Jackson, which sponsors the school supplies drive with the township’s food pantry.
2022 Monmouth County Fair opens five-day run in Freehold Township
The 2022 Monmouth County Fair will open its five-day run at the East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold Township, today, July 27. The 47th annual fair will run from July 27-31 and is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association, according to a press release.
Tri-Town News
Jackson, NJ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Jackson, Howell, Wall, Farmingdale in Ocean County, NJ.https://centraljersey.com/tri-town-news/
Comments / 0