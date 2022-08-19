ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanport, NJ

News Transcript

Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 24

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the county has been awarded a reimbursement grant through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption and tourism through investments in EV chargers on county property. “Monmouth County is thrilled to assist visitors...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Tri-Town News Datebook, Aug. 24

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct the following blood drives: Aug. 25, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 30, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 31, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566. Details: www.nybloodcenter.org.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News

Improvements underway at Jackson athletic complexes

JACKSON – Municipal officials in Jackson have announced that $2.9 million in major upgrades and improvements are underway at the Jackson Justice Complex and at the Holman Athletic Complex. “Investments in our recreational facilities are investments in our families and in our kids,” Mayor Michael Reina was quoted as...
JACKSON, NJ
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News On Campus, Aug. 17

The following students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus, Teaneck, have been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester: Marcelo Giraldo of Howell and Hailey Wiese of Jackson. The following area residents have graduated from the Florham Campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University: Anthony Cavallero of...
JACKSON, NJ
centraljersey.com

September campaign will focus on suicide prevention in Howell

With post-pandemic rises in anxiety, depression, suicide ideation and substance use across all ages, September has been designated as National Suicide Prevention Month in Howell with a focus on creating awareness of suicide prevention, mental health support resources and crisis helplines, according to Christa Riddle, Alliance Coordinator, Substance Use Prevention and Mental Health.
HOWELL, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Residents enjoy National Night Out activities in Aberdeen, Matawan

Residents in Aberdeen Township and in Matawan celebrated National Night Out on Aug. 2. According to the website natw.org, “National Night Out is an annual community- building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood. camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”. Aberdeen Township. Aberdeen Township residents...
MATAWAN, NJ
centraljersey.com

MOMS Club of Jackson sponsors back-to-school supply drive

JACKSON – Popular online shopping apps are propelling an increase in donations to an annual back-to-school supplies drive for Jackson students. “We used to just ask for donations from the community, I would post what we needed. But this is the first year I did an Amazon wish list and it’s been like a lifesaver,” said Lauren Barinas, president of the MOMS Club of Jackson, which sponsors the school supplies drive with the township’s food pantry.
JACKSON, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

2022 Monmouth County Fair opens five-day run in Freehold Township

The 2022 Monmouth County Fair will open its five-day run at the East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold Township, today, July 27. The 47th annual fair will run from July 27-31 and is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association, according to a press release.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News

Local news for Jackson, Howell, Wall, Farmingdale in Ocean County, NJ.

