Sydney Michalak earns spot on TopDrawerSoccer team of the week

LONG BEACH, Calif. – (Release) After helping lead Ole Miss to a sweep of a pair of matches during opening week, Ole Miss' Sydney Michalak has been named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com Team of the Week, announced Tuesday. The highlight of the week for Michalak came in the Rebels' 3-0 victory over No. 22 Memphis on Sunday as the Winter Springs, Florida, native scored her first goal since her debut match in 2018.
