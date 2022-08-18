Read full article on original website
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Fort Worth Mayor Defending Budget, Says It's Needed for Safer CityLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 HoursLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fort Worth ISD Settles Lawsuit with Parents Over Mask MandateLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Terrifying Texas Killer Caught on Church Video Still At Large
One of the most chilling cold cases in Texas was caught on camera. Terry Missy Bevers was a fitness trainer in Midlothian, Texas, just south of Dallas. Missy hosted an early morning class at a local church. DISTURBING CHURCH FOOTAGE. On April 18, 2016, around 4:20 am, Missy, arrived at...
Officer shoots man in Fort Worth apartment, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has been taken to a hospital following a shooting involving officers from the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) on Sunday night. According to police, four officers were dispatched to an apartment on Vincent Street near Interstate 30. They said a man was threatening to take his own life and tried to shoot himself with a shotgun, but there was no ammunition.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police shoot man armed with rifle
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police shot a man who they said pointed a rifle at officers Sunday night on the city’s east side. It happened around 9:30 p.m. after police got a call about a man threatening to kill himself in an apartment on Vincent Street. Police...
dallasexpress.com
Local School District Bus Overturns
A bus carrying Fort Worth Independent School District students to school on Tuesday overturned after another driver cut the bus driver off. The incident on August 16 caused the bus driver to swerve, lose control, and drive off the road into a field. All three students on board and the driver escaped without any serious injuries. The students were taken to school after they had been checked for medical injury.
dallasexpress.com
Teen Arrested for Fatal Shooting in May
A 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man in Dallas earlier this year was arrested Tuesday following a witness identifying him after hosting the suspect in her apartment. Dallas Police Department arrested Charles Barber Jr. for the shooting death of Alan Bates. Dallas police said officers responded to a shooting...
Man wanted for capital murder arrested in East Texas
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he […]
Man uses Snapchat to publish images of local women without consent, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Worth man living in Odessa was arrested last week after investigators said he threatened multiple victims in Midland and Odessa. Carlin Van, 22, has been charged with three counts of Sexual Coercion and five counts of Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material. The investigation began on March 3, when investigators […]
fox40jackson.com
Texas women accused of stealing 460 gallons of fuel from 7-Eleven gas station, police say
Two Texas women were caught stealing 460 gallons of fuel from a 7-Eleven gas station earlier this month as fuel thefts continue across the country amid high gas prices, according to police and a local report. The incident happened on Aug. 11 in Grapevine, Texas. Police were called to the...
Grapevine police charge two suspects with stealing gas
GRAPEVINE, Texas — An observation by one Grapevine police officer led to two people being arrested earlier this month for stealing diesel gas. Police say both men were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. After initially responding to a possible fuel theft in progress at a...
DeSoto Police arrest 3 for fatal shooting
DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for the July 15 shooting death of 24-year-old Theo Stith in his home. One suspect is still at large.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Police Department arrests suspect in connection with dog park shooting
The Frisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at the Frisco Dog Park. Police officers received multiple calls reporting gunfire at the Frisco Dog Park at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday, located at 5335 4th Army Drive.
Man shot after pointing rifle at Fort Worth officers, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot Sunday night after raising and pointing a rifle at Fort Worth officers, police say.At 9:38 p.m. Aug. 21, police were sent to 1209 Vincent St. in response to a man threatening to kill himself with a shotgun.Police said the man tried to shoot himself but there was no ammunition in the gun. When officers arrived at the apartment, they heard a female voice coming from inside the apartment saying, "Don't do it. Don't do it," police said.Police said officers then kicked in the door and confronted the man—who had an AR-style rifle with a collapsible stock and extended magazine.Officers told the man to drop the gun before he raised the rifle and pointed it at officers while walking their direction.Police said this is when an officer fired his handgun, striking the man multiple times.The man—whose identity has not been released—was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where his condition is unknown.No other injuries were reported.
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher Night
An observant mother thwarts attempted kidnapping at school event.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. A North Texas mother is recovering emotionally after her child was almost kidnapped at recent "Meet The Teacher Night." The school where the attempted kidnapping took place, has increased security measures.
fox4news.com
Police seek man who stole vehicle with 4 kids inside in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police are hoping the public can help them identify the man who stole a vehicle with four children inside. This happened Friday afternoon when a mother, who was on the job as a food deliver driver, was picking up the customer’s order at a local business near Rocky Point Trail and Boat Club Road.
Texas man accused of fatally shooting security guard at bar
DESOTO, Texas — A Texas man is accused of fatally shooting a security guard at a suburban Dallas bar on Friday night, authorities said. Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, was arrested and charged with murder, according to The Dallas Morning News. He is accused of shooting Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, the newspaper reported.
Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say
IRVING, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on Sunday.
KWTX
Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fatal Grand Prairie Crash on I-30 Now a Homicide Investigation
Grand Prairie Police are asking for help investigating a homicide that took place along Interstate 30 Sunday night. According to police, 38-year-old Olman Rodriguez was killed while driving along the highway near Belt Line Road. Investigators originally said Rodriguez's 2007 black Dodge Ram was disabled in the eastbound lanes of...
Police: Texas infant left in bushes, wrapped in T-shirt by juvenile mother
Police in Texas are investigating after a young mother left her newborn baby boy in the bushes outside an apartment complex wrapped in only a T-shirt.
Police: Man found dead in Grand Prairie car crash actually victim of unrelated homicide
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — When police found a man dead after a crash on I-30 near Grand Prairie, they initially assumed he was the victim of a fatal accident. It seemed cut-and-dry; a wreck on an interstate that ended tragically. However, police now say the man found dead Sunday was actually a victim of a homicide unrelated to the accident. The call came in at about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 after a car travelling east on I-30 crashed into a disabled Dodge pickup stuck in a traffic lane. Officers responding to the scene found the truck's driver dead and the driver of the other car slightly injured.But that wasn't the end of the story. Police said further investigation uncovered new evidence that suggested that the man, identified as Olman Rodriguez, 38, of Fort Worth, was killed by an unknown third party.Detectives said Rodriguez was seen just before the crash "interacting" with as-of-yet unidentified vehicle. Police did not have much in the way of details regarding that vehicle, but ask that anyone who was near Belt Line Road on eastbound I-30 that Sunday contact them as soon as possible.
