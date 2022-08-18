ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Officer shoots man in Fort Worth apartment, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has been taken to a hospital following a shooting involving officers from the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) on Sunday night. According to police, four officers were dispatched to an apartment on Vincent Street near Interstate 30. They said a man was threatening to take his own life and tried to shoot himself with a shotgun, but there was no ammunition.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police shoot man armed with rifle

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police shot a man who they said pointed a rifle at officers Sunday night on the city’s east side. It happened around 9:30 p.m. after police got a call about a man threatening to kill himself in an apartment on Vincent Street. Police...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local School District Bus Overturns

A bus carrying Fort Worth Independent School District students to school on Tuesday overturned after another driver cut the bus driver off. The incident on August 16 caused the bus driver to swerve, lose control, and drive off the road into a field. All three students on board and the driver escaped without any serious injuries. The students were taken to school after they had been checked for medical injury.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Fort Worth, TX
Accidents
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Tarrant County, TX
Accidents
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
dallasexpress.com

Teen Arrested for Fatal Shooting in May

A 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man in Dallas earlier this year was arrested Tuesday following a witness identifying him after hosting the suspect in her apartment. Dallas Police Department arrested Charles Barber Jr. for the shooting death of Alan Bates. Dallas police said officers responded to a shooting...
DALLAS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man wanted for capital murder arrested in East Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he […]
MARSHALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Ne 28th Street
WFAA

Grapevine police charge two suspects with stealing gas

GRAPEVINE, Texas — An observation by one Grapevine police officer led to two people being arrested earlier this month for stealing diesel gas. Police say both men were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. After initially responding to a possible fuel theft in progress at a...
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

Man shot after pointing rifle at Fort Worth officers, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot Sunday night after raising and pointing a rifle at Fort Worth officers, police say.At 9:38 p.m. Aug. 21, police were sent to 1209 Vincent St. in response to a man threatening to kill himself with a shotgun.Police said the man tried to shoot himself but there was no ammunition in the gun. When officers arrived at the apartment, they heard a female voice coming from inside the apartment saying, "Don't do it. Don't do it," police said.Police said officers then kicked in the door and confronted the man—who had an AR-style rifle with a collapsible stock and extended magazine.Officers told the man to drop the gun before he raised the rifle and pointed it at officers while walking their direction.Police said this is when an officer fired his handgun, striking the man multiple times.The man—whose identity has not been released—was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where his condition is unknown.No other injuries were reported.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox4news.com

Police seek man who stole vehicle with 4 kids inside in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police are hoping the public can help them identify the man who stole a vehicle with four children inside. This happened Friday afternoon when a mother, who was on the job as a food deliver driver, was picking up the customer’s order at a local business near Rocky Point Trail and Boat Club Road.
LAKE WORTH, TX
WFAA

Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say

IRVING, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on Sunday.
IRVING, TX
KWTX

Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
WHITNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fatal Grand Prairie Crash on I-30 Now a Homicide Investigation

Grand Prairie Police are asking for help investigating a homicide that took place along Interstate 30 Sunday night. According to police, 38-year-old Olman Rodriguez was killed while driving along the highway near Belt Line Road. Investigators originally said Rodriguez's 2007 black Dodge Ram was disabled in the eastbound lanes of...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Man found dead in Grand Prairie car crash actually victim of unrelated homicide

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — When police found a man dead after a crash on I-30 near Grand Prairie, they initially assumed he was the victim of a fatal accident. It seemed cut-and-dry; a wreck on an interstate that ended tragically. However, police now say the man found dead Sunday was actually a victim of a homicide unrelated to the accident. The call came in at about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 after a car travelling east on I-30 crashed into a disabled Dodge pickup stuck in a traffic lane. Officers responding to the scene found the truck's driver dead and the driver of the other car slightly injured.But that wasn't the end of the story. Police said further investigation uncovered new evidence that suggested that the man, identified as Olman Rodriguez, 38, of Fort Worth, was killed by an unknown third party.Detectives said Rodriguez was seen just before the crash "interacting" with as-of-yet unidentified vehicle. Police did not have much in the way of details regarding that vehicle, but ask that anyone who was near Belt Line Road on eastbound I-30 that Sunday contact them as soon as possible.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy