FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot Sunday night after raising and pointing a rifle at Fort Worth officers, police say.At 9:38 p.m. Aug. 21, police were sent to 1209 Vincent St. in response to a man threatening to kill himself with a shotgun.Police said the man tried to shoot himself but there was no ammunition in the gun. When officers arrived at the apartment, they heard a female voice coming from inside the apartment saying, "Don't do it. Don't do it," police said.Police said officers then kicked in the door and confronted the man—who had an AR-style rifle with a collapsible stock and extended magazine.Officers told the man to drop the gun before he raised the rifle and pointed it at officers while walking their direction.Police said this is when an officer fired his handgun, striking the man multiple times.The man—whose identity has not been released—was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where his condition is unknown.No other injuries were reported.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO