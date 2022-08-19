The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile Phillip Bogue Jr. He was last seen by his father on August 15, 2022, while wearing blue Air Force One shoes, baggy pants, and a white t‐shirt. He is described as a 16‐year‐old black male, 5’5”, 140lbs with a lean build, brown eyes, and curly brown hair. He has a tattoo on his right forearm. He had packed all his clothes and left on foot from his residence in Prescott Valley.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO