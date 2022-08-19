Read full article on original website
Related
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Wellness Expo
Northern Arizona’s Premier Community Wellness Conference. Three Goddess Gardens announces date changes for the Fall 2022 Prescott Wellness Expo. Tiffany, Sara, and Josselyn, of Three Goddess Gardens, moved to Prescott, AZ in late summer 2018. Their move was intentional to heal from long-term mold toxicity. Based on researched data of smog maps, altitude, relative year-round humidity levels, ease of access to a metro area without needing to live in one, and comparable lists of ‘safe cities’ published by other mold survivors, Prescott was one of several cities in the Southwestern US considered.
theprescotttimes.com
Annual Stars and Stripes Dinner Gala Veteran Charity Event
VAREP (Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals) Announces it’s 2nd Annual Stars and Stripes Dinner Gala Veteran Charity Event. The Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) announces their 2nd Annual Stars and Stripes Dinner Gala Veteran Charity Event taking place on Friday, September 16, 2022 at The Lower Hangar (student union) Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai Symphony Association Announces Its 56
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Sarah Chang anchor season commencing October 7. Youthful prodigies and historic ensembles. Talented soloists from far-and-wide and virtuosos close to home. It all comes together in a stirring and varied season of music you will not want to miss. Join us when the...
theprescotttimes.com
August 24, 2022
TPT Staff - August 24, 2022 0. Men’s Soccer Opens Season With Victory Over CSN The Yavapai College men’s soccer team faced off against the College of Southern Nevada Coyotes on the... YC Women’s Soccer Wins On The Road. TPT Staff - August 24, 2022 0. Early...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theprescotttimes.com
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update.
Last week the City Council held an Executive Session meeting to review applications for the vacant Council seat. Following that meeting, four finalists were selected from the list of 22 candidates. Tomorrow, we will be interviewing those four finalists at these approximate times:. Constance Cantelme: 9:30-10 AM. Thomas Reilly 10...
theprescotttimes.com
Flash Flood Warning Now
The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Flash Flood Warning for…. Yavapai County in west central Arizona… Until 500 PM MST. At 158 PM MST,. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding.
theprescotttimes.com
Urgent Police Seek Help to Find Runaway Teen
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile Phillip Bogue Jr. He was last seen by his father on August 15, 2022, while wearing blue Air Force One shoes, baggy pants, and a white t‐shirt. He is described as a 16‐year‐old black male, 5’5”, 140lbs with a lean build, brown eyes, and curly brown hair. He has a tattoo on his right forearm. He had packed all his clothes and left on foot from his residence in Prescott Valley.
theprescotttimes.com
BREAKING NEW S Police Seek Suspect in Retail Theft
The Prescott Valley Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the suspect of a theft that occurred at Walmart in Prescott Valley, AZ. On 8/15/2022 around 2:30PM an unknown male stole a woman’s wallet/handbag from a cart at Walmart in Prescott Valley. The wallet was leopard print, containing credit cards and personal identifying information of the victim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theprescotttimes.com
Know Where to Dump Your Old Drugs
Town of Prescott Valley asks residents to safely dispose of prescription medications. The Town of Prescott Valley, Prescott Valley Police Department and Town Utilities Department ask all residents to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. Proper disposal will keep prescription drugs out of the hands of those who should not have access to them, and not flushing these drugs will help to protect the community’s water supply.
prescottenews.com
Fatal Bicycle Collision – Prescott Police Department
On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
L.A. Weekly
Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
Comments / 0