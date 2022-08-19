Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Roman Reigns Sheds Heel Persona, Comes Out Of Character During Interaction With Fan
Roman Reigns may be the “Tribal Chief,” but he is a kind one. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion came out of character at a WWE live event this past weekend during a brief interaction with a young fan in the crowd. “The Head Of The Table” defeated Drew...
PWMania
Another Former WWE & NXT Superstar Makes AEW In-Ring Debut At Dark Taping (Spoiler Photo)
Not only one former WWE Superstar made their in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling over the weekend. As noted, former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake, a.k.a. Westin Blake, made his AEW in-ring debut in singles action at a match taped for AEW Dark that will air on the Tuesday, August 30, 2022 episode of the weekly AEW on YouTube digital series.
PWMania
WWE Star Says He Will No Longer Be “Marketable”
When he returns to WWE TV, a RAW star promises that viewers will see more of his real side. “i’ve always found myself toning down who i am to be more “marketable”…and because of that i find myself trying to find myself. im pakistani. im indian. im american. im muslim. im mustafa ali. and im gonna embrace all that. screw being marketable. im gonna be a message.”
PWMania
Identity Revealed for the Decoy Taken Away by Police During WWE RAW
This week’s WWE RAW saw Dexter Lumis make another appearance, but there was a swerve when chaos broke out at ringside. There were riot police in the building all through the night keeping an eye out for Lumis. A decoy attempted to jump the barricade during the tag team match between AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley and The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa, but they were stooped by security and police.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Quebec City, QC 8/21/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, QC, Canada. Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan & Aliyah. Sami Zayn defeated Madcap Moss. Los...
PWMania
WWE Star Still Being Prepared for Top Spot
Theory has received heavy booking ever since being pushed to the main roster because Vince McMahon thought he could replace John Cena. There was talk that Triple H might not pushed Theory in the same manner as his father-in-law did because Vince is no longer with WWE following his resignation amid the hush money scandal.
PWMania
Ric Flair Looks Back At How Commonplace Steroids Were In WWE During Early 1990s
Steroids was simply part of the landscape during early-1990s WWE. On the latest episode of his official podcast, “To Be The Man,” Ric Flair reflected on how commonplace steroids were in WWE during the early portion of the decade of the 1990s. While talking about the topic on...
PWMania
Another Change Expected for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament
WWE is changing the Women’s Tag Team Title tournament once again. It’s unclear what the change entails or who it will affect as of this writing, but Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com wrote, “Expect another change to the cursed bracket of the WWE women’s tag tournament.”. WWE...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Health Update on Big E 5 Months After Suffering a Broken Neck
WWE star Big E recently spoke with Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Big E commented on his health five months after suffering a broken neck during WWE SmackDown. He said:. “For right now, I’m cleared...
PWMania
Making the Right Call in WWE and AEW
Sometimes, booking a Hometown Hero to win a match is the right call. It was in July of 2011 when WWE put the belt on CM Punk by having him defeat John Cena at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Punk’s Hometown on Chicago. Although I think there...
PWMania
Another Possible Spoiler for Big Angle on WWE RAW
On tonight’s RAW from Toronto, WWE reportedly has plans for an angle involving the “riot police.”. According to Fightful Select, several extras were already scheduled as of Sunday night for a RAW angle that would involve riot police. Although it has not been confirmed, it is anticipated that this will have something to do with the ongoing Dexter Lumis “invasion” angle.
PWMania
Backstage News on How Johnny Gargano’s WWE Return Was Kept a Secret
In order to get Johnny Gargano to Toronto, Ontario, Canada in time for Monday night’s big return on RAW, WWE reportedly used the company jet. PWMania.com previously reported how hard WWE worked to keep Gargano’s return a secret, and how few people backstage at the Scotiabank Arena were aware of it until just before he entered the Gorilla Position backstage and started getting ready to enter the ring in front of the crowd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Edge Looks Back On Wrestling Advice Bret Hart Gave Him
Edge recently spoke with FOX News for an in-depth interview to promote his episode of the A&E Biography: WWE Legends documentary series. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on some early career advice he received from one of his pro wrestling idols — Bret “The Hitman” Hart.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/22/22)
The Road to Clash at The Castle continues tonight as WWE RAW airs live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Trish Stratus will appear on tonight’s show. Edge will take on Damian Priest in a singles match, but it is currently unknown what Stratus will be doing.
PWMania
Former WWE Star No Shows Event and Steals the Flight Credit
Promoter Graeme Keam of PrimosCollectibles.com took to Facebook to post a short video explaining that his show in Winnipeg, Canada, was a victim of a wrestler no-showing the event. This wrestler is former WWE and IMPACT wrestler Levy Valenz (fka No Way Jose). This happens in wrestling, travel situations occur,...
PWMania
Ruby Soho Comments On Her Peak Moment Thus Far In AEW
Ruby Soho appeared at the recent Galaxy Con for an in-depth virtual signing covering all things pro wrestling. During the appearance, the AEW women’s division contender spoke about her memorable entrance performed live by Rancid for the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view being the peak of her career thus far.
PWMania
Kayla Braxton Fires Back at Former WWE Star Who Mocked Her for Coming Out
WWE announcer Kayla Braxton responded on Twitter to a former co-worker who had made fun of her for coming out last year. “A little over a year ago, I came out publicly about my sexuality. (For those who are just tuning in, I like both) Around the time I came out, a former coworker who’s also gay, made jokes about my revelation. Anyway – he’s now the main character in my new fav movie airing on TMZ.”
PWMania
Will Triple H Rejuvenate WWE?
We’ve seen a change of pace in the action on Raw in recent weeks, including the brawl that opened the show on last night’s episode where Seth Rollins and Riddle fought through the crowd. It seems like there’s a specific effort among the current regime to break the patterns that were the subject of criticism in the past. Ultimately, much of the WWE landscape hasn’t rebounded from the slump of the pandemic era. Viewership under two million watching at home, unthinkable in a previous generation, became the standard number that is expected from the Monday night show. To put it in perspective, during the dying days of WCW, albeit during the latter stages of a boom period in the business, Turner broadcasts often generated a 2.6 number, significantly ahead of Raw’s 1.9 in recent weeks.
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * A brawl with Seth Rollins and Riddle is scheduled to kick off...
PWMania
Spoilers: NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed Taping Results from 8/21/22
NJPW held its Fighting Spirit Unleashed TV tapings in Los Angeles, CA. These matches will air on future episodes of Strong. Here are full spoilers:. Bullet Club’s Jay White, Juice Robinson, Hikuleo & Chase Owens defeated KUSHIDA, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero & Taylor Rust. Taiji Ishimori defeated Alan Angels.
Comments / 0