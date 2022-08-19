ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE Star Says He Will No Longer Be “Marketable”

When he returns to WWE TV, a RAW star promises that viewers will see more of his real side. “i’ve always found myself toning down who i am to be more “marketable”…and because of that i find myself trying to find myself. im pakistani. im indian. im american. im muslim. im mustafa ali. and im gonna embrace all that. screw being marketable. im gonna be a message.”
WWE
PWMania

Identity Revealed for the Decoy Taken Away by Police During WWE RAW

This week’s WWE RAW saw Dexter Lumis make another appearance, but there was a swerve when chaos broke out at ringside. There were riot police in the building all through the night keeping an eye out for Lumis. A decoy attempted to jump the barricade during the tag team match between AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley and The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa, but they were stooped by security and police.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Dave Meltzer
PWMania

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Quebec City, QC 8/21/22

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, QC, Canada. Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan & Aliyah. Sami Zayn defeated Madcap Moss. Los...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Star Still Being Prepared for Top Spot

Theory has received heavy booking ever since being pushed to the main roster because Vince McMahon thought he could replace John Cena. There was talk that Triple H might not pushed Theory in the same manner as his father-in-law did because Vince is no longer with WWE following his resignation amid the hush money scandal.
WWE
PWMania

Another Change Expected for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament

WWE is changing the Women’s Tag Team Title tournament once again. It’s unclear what the change entails or who it will affect as of this writing, but Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com wrote, “Expect another change to the cursed bracket of the WWE women’s tag tournament.”. WWE...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Aew Dynamite
PWMania

Health Update on Big E 5 Months After Suffering a Broken Neck

WWE star Big E recently spoke with Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Big E commented on his health five months after suffering a broken neck during WWE SmackDown. He said:. “For right now, I’m cleared...
WWE
PWMania

Making the Right Call in WWE and AEW

Sometimes, booking a Hometown Hero to win a match is the right call. It was in July of 2011 when WWE put the belt on CM Punk by having him defeat John Cena at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Punk’s Hometown on Chicago. Although I think there...
WWE
PWMania

Another Possible Spoiler for Big Angle on WWE RAW

On tonight’s RAW from Toronto, WWE reportedly has plans for an angle involving the “riot police.”. According to Fightful Select, several extras were already scheduled as of Sunday night for a RAW angle that would involve riot police. Although it has not been confirmed, it is anticipated that this will have something to do with the ongoing Dexter Lumis “invasion” angle.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on How Johnny Gargano’s WWE Return Was Kept a Secret

In order to get Johnny Gargano to Toronto, Ontario, Canada in time for Monday night’s big return on RAW, WWE reportedly used the company jet. PWMania.com previously reported how hard WWE worked to keep Gargano’s return a secret, and how few people backstage at the Scotiabank Arena were aware of it until just before he entered the Gorilla Position backstage and started getting ready to enter the ring in front of the crowd.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Edge Looks Back On Wrestling Advice Bret Hart Gave Him

Edge recently spoke with FOX News for an in-depth interview to promote his episode of the A&E Biography: WWE Legends documentary series. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on some early career advice he received from one of his pro wrestling idols — Bret “The Hitman” Hart.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/22/22)

The Road to Clash at The Castle continues tonight as WWE RAW airs live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Trish Stratus will appear on tonight’s show. Edge will take on Damian Priest in a singles match, but it is currently unknown what Stratus will be doing.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star No Shows Event and Steals the Flight Credit

Promoter Graeme Keam of PrimosCollectibles.com took to Facebook to post a short video explaining that his show in Winnipeg, Canada, was a victim of a wrestler no-showing the event. This wrestler is former WWE and IMPACT wrestler Levy Valenz (fka No Way Jose). This happens in wrestling, travel situations occur,...
WWE
PWMania

Ruby Soho Comments On Her Peak Moment Thus Far In AEW

Ruby Soho appeared at the recent Galaxy Con for an in-depth virtual signing covering all things pro wrestling. During the appearance, the AEW women’s division contender spoke about her memorable entrance performed live by Rancid for the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view being the peak of her career thus far.
WWE
PWMania

Kayla Braxton Fires Back at Former WWE Star Who Mocked Her for Coming Out

WWE announcer Kayla Braxton responded on Twitter to a former co-worker who had made fun of her for coming out last year. “A little over a year ago, I came out publicly about my sexuality. (For those who are just tuning in, I like both) Around the time I came out, a former coworker who’s also gay, made jokes about my revelation. Anyway – he’s now the main character in my new fav movie airing on TMZ.”
WWE
PWMania

Will Triple H Rejuvenate WWE?

We’ve seen a change of pace in the action on Raw in recent weeks, including the brawl that opened the show on last night’s episode where Seth Rollins and Riddle fought through the crowd. It seems like there’s a specific effort among the current regime to break the patterns that were the subject of criticism in the past. Ultimately, much of the WWE landscape hasn’t rebounded from the slump of the pandemic era. Viewership under two million watching at home, unthinkable in a previous generation, became the standard number that is expected from the Monday night show. To put it in perspective, during the dying days of WCW, albeit during the latter stages of a boom period in the business, Turner broadcasts often generated a 2.6 number, significantly ahead of Raw’s 1.9 in recent weeks.
WWE
PWMania

Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * A brawl with Seth Rollins and Riddle is scheduled to kick off...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy