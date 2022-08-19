ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
Morning Notes

Sheriff Names New Chief Deputy — “Captain Jose Quiroz was named the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Monday, making him the first Latino Chief Deputy to serve in that role.” [Arlington County]. School Days to Still Feature Pledge — “Arlington students headed back to class...
New concept plan for Langston Blvd shows sweeping vision of greener corridor with taller buildings

The new preliminary concept plan for Langston Blvd envisions the corridor’s transformation over several decades into a “Green Main Street.”. The extensive plan — which has been in the works for years — calls for land use changes along the former Lee Highway, with the aim of encouraging re-development over time, though the proposed zoning changes are not quite as drastic as what had been discussed last year.
ACPD stepping up traffic enforcement for start of school next week

Signs and stepped-up enforcement are part of the police plan for bringing Arlington students back to the classrooms safely. In advance of the first day of school for Arlington Public Schools students on Monday, the Arlington County Police Department is encouraging drivers to be especially cautious on local roads. “On...
Morning Poll: Has remote work made your team more productive?

Nearly half of remote and hybrid government workers say their team performance has improved during the course of the pandemic. That’s according to new research from Crystal City-based consulting firm Eagle Hill Consulting. From a press release:. Forty-six percent of government employees who telework – both fully remote and...
APS to mostly follow same Covid protocols as last year, with some updates

Arlington Public Schools will follow mostly the same Covid protocols as last year, including optional masks, free weekly testing, and five-day quarantines. At last Thursday’s School Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Francisco Durán reviewed the latest Covid protocols for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, which starts this coming Monday, Aug. 29.
