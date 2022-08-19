Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
arlnow.com
NEW: Arlington ranks No. 3 on “top family-friendly cities” list
Arlington is the No. 3 most family-friendly locale in the country, according to a new set of rankings. Online real estate platform Opendoor compiled the “best cities for families” list, which is based on the presence of various amenities like playgrounds, community centers and pools. “We found that...
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Sheriff Names New Chief Deputy — “Captain Jose Quiroz was named the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Monday, making him the first Latino Chief Deputy to serve in that role.” [Arlington County]. School Days to Still Feature Pledge — “Arlington students headed back to class...
arlnow.com
New concept plan for Langston Blvd shows sweeping vision of greener corridor with taller buildings
The new preliminary concept plan for Langston Blvd envisions the corridor’s transformation over several decades into a “Green Main Street.”. The extensive plan — which has been in the works for years — calls for land use changes along the former Lee Highway, with the aim of encouraging re-development over time, though the proposed zoning changes are not quite as drastic as what had been discussed last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arlnow.com
ACPD stepping up traffic enforcement for start of school next week
Signs and stepped-up enforcement are part of the police plan for bringing Arlington students back to the classrooms safely. In advance of the first day of school for Arlington Public Schools students on Monday, the Arlington County Police Department is encouraging drivers to be especially cautious on local roads. “On...
arlnow.com
Another commercial vehicle tow leads to another questionable call to police
Last week we reported on a call to police made after an Amazon delivery van was towed. This week, another commercial vehicle tow led to another police response. Advanced Towing — the Ballston-based trespass tow company with a reputation for being prolific or predatory, depending on your perspective — is at the center of both.
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: Has remote work made your team more productive?
Nearly half of remote and hybrid government workers say their team performance has improved during the course of the pandemic. That’s according to new research from Crystal City-based consulting firm Eagle Hill Consulting. From a press release:. Forty-six percent of government employees who telework – both fully remote and...
arlnow.com
APS to mostly follow same Covid protocols as last year, with some updates
Arlington Public Schools will follow mostly the same Covid protocols as last year, including optional masks, free weekly testing, and five-day quarantines. At last Thursday’s School Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Francisco Durán reviewed the latest Covid protocols for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, which starts this coming Monday, Aug. 29.
Comments / 0