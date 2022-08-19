Fresh fruit and vegetables coming to Idaho schools through grant program
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho students at 118 elementary schools across the state will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced.
The State Department of Education administers the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) as an effective way to expand Idaho students’ knowledge of and access to a variety of fresh, healthy foods. Schools are reimbursed for providing the fruit and vegetables to all students, free of charge, during the school day.
Under the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority. This ensures that the program benefits children who may have fewer chances to integrate fresh fruits and vegetables into their everyday diets.
Schools were awarded grants through a competitive application process. The grant period runs from July 1, 2022 though June 30, 2023, and all grants are contingent upon USDA funds availability.
These Idaho schools, arranged alphabetically by district, received Fresh Fruits and Vegetables grants for the 2022-2023 school year:
|School District
|School Name
|Award Amount
|American Falls S.D. #381
|Hillcrest Elementary School
|$23,300.00
|American Falls S.D. #381
|J.R. Simplot Elementary School
|$33,350.00
|Bliss S.D. #234
|Bliss School
|$6,400.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Garfield Elementary School
|$22,500.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Grace Jordan Elementary
|$34,800.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Hawthorne Elementary School
|$21,400.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Hillcrest Elementary School
|$25,400.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Horizon Elementary School
|$40,500.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Jefferson Elementary School
|$19,800.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Koelsch Elementary School
|$26,500.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Morley Nelson Elementary
|$38,700.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Whitney Elementary School
|$39,100.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|Whittier Elementary School
|$45,100.00
|Boise S. D. #001
|William Howard Taft Elementary School
|$21,600.00
|Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93
|Bridgewater Elementary
|$39,200.00
|Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93
|Falls Valley Elementary School
|$26,000.00
|Bonneville Jt. S.D. #93
|Tiebreaker Elementary School
|$38,800.00
|Boundary County S.D. #101
|Naples Elementary School
|$9,200.00
|Boundary County S.D. #101
|Valley View Elementary School
|$40,800.00
|Bruneau-Grand View Jt SD #365
|Grand View Elementary School
|$8,300.00
|Buhl S.D. #412
|Popplewell Elementary School
|$47,000.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Jefferson Middle School
|$21,200.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Lewis & Clark Elementary
|$29,800.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Lincoln Elementary School
|$28,800.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Sacajawea Elementary School
|$32,400.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Syringa Middle School
|$20,400.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Van Buren Elementary School
|$43,700.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Washington Elementary School
|$41,100.00
|Caldwell S.D. #132
|Wilson Elementary School
|$36,500.00
|Cassia County Jt. S.D. #151
|Mountain View Elementary School
|$47,600.00
|Cassia County Jt. S.D. #151
|Oakley Schools
|$19,300.00
|Castleford S.D. #417
|Castleford School
|$17,200.00
|Challis S.D. #181
|Challis Elementary School
|$15,300.00
|Clark County S.D. #161
|Lindy Ross Elementary
|$5,100.00
|Council S.D. #013
|Council Elementary School
|$14,000.00
|Culdesac Jt. S.D. #342
|Culdesac School
|$5,500.00
|Dietrich S.D. #314
|Dietrich School
|$9,800.00
|Emmett S.D. #221
|Kenneth Carberry Intermediate
|$44,800.00
|Emmett S.D. #221
|Shadow Butte Elementary School
|$41,200.00
|Fruitland S.D. #373
|Fruitland Elementary School
|$55,800.00
|Glenns Ferry S.D. #192
|Glenns Ferry Schools
|$16,700.00
|Gooding Jt. S.D #231
|Gooding Elementary School
|$44,100.00
|Hagerman S.D. #233
|Hagerman Elementary School
|$17,000.00
|Hansen S.D. #415
|Hansen Schools
|$16,600.00
|Heritage Academy Inc.
|Heritage Academy
|$13,100.00
|Heritage Community Charter School
|HCCS
|$39,300.00
|Homedale Jt. S.D. #370
|Homedale Elementary School
|$40,000.00
|Homedale Jt. S.D. #370
|Homedale Middle School
|$18,400.00
|Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|A H Bush Elementary School
|$32,800.00
|Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|Ethel Boyes Elementary School
|$46,500.00
|Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|Foxhollow Elementary School
|$39,500.00
|Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind
|Idaho School for the Deaf & Blind
|$4,200.00
|Jefferson Jt. S.D. #251
|Harwood Elementary School
|$34,500.00
|Jefferson Jt. S.D. #251
|Roberts Elementary School
|$13,200.00
|Jerome S.D. #261
|Horizon Elementary School
|$60,600.00
|Jerome S.D. #261
|Jefferson Elementary School
|$59,200.00
|Jerome S.D. #261
|Summit Elementary
|$62,500.00
|Kamiah Jt. S.D. #304
|Kamiah Schools
|$18,700.00
|Lake Pend Oreille S.D. #084
|Hope Elementary School
|$12,000.00
|Lake Pend Oreille S.D. #084
|Kootenai Elementary School
|$34,100.00
|Lakeland S.D. #272
|John Brown Elementary School
|$23,300.00
|Lakeland S.D. #272
|Spirit Lake Elementary School
|$26,300.00
|Lapwai S.D. #341
|Lapwai Elementary School
|$23,800.00
|Lapwai S.D. #341
|Lapwai Jr - Sr High School
|$3,800.00
|Lewiston S.D. #340
|McGhee Elementary School
|$23,700.00
|Marsing Jt. S.D. #363
|Marsing Schools
|$39,500.00
|Meadows Valley S.D. #011
|Meadows Valley Elementary
|$6,000.00
|Minidoka County S.D. #331
|East Minico Middle School
|$16,100.00
|Mountain View S.D. #244
|Clearwater Valley Elementary
|$14,200.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Centennial Elementary School
|$41,300.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Central Elementary
|$26,500.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Greenhurst Elementary School
|$26,900.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Iowa Elementary
|$45,700.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|New Horizon Elementary
|$54,400.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Park Ridge Elementary
|$24,800.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Sherman Elementary
|$50,200.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Snake River Elementary
|$33,800.00
|Nampa S.D. #131
|Willow Creek Elementary School
|$60,100.00
|North Valley Academy
|North Valley
|$12,500.00
|Orofino Jt. S.D. #171
|Orofino Elementary School
|$29,600.00
|Orofino Jt. S.D. #171
|Peck Elementary School
|$2,600.00
|Orofino Jt. S.D. #171
|Timberline Schools
|$8,100.00
|Parma S.D. #137
|Maxine Johnson Elementary
|$28,800.00
|Parma S.D. #137
|West Wing
|$14,600.00
|Payette S.D. #371
|Payette Primary School
|$41,500.00
|Payette S.D. #371
|Westside Elementary School
|$20,400.00
|Plummer-Worley Jt. S.D. #044
|Lakeside Elementary School
|$19,100.00
|Pocatello S.D. #025
|Claude A. Wilcox Elementary School
|$54,500.00
|Pocatello S.D. #025
|Greenacres Elementary School
|$30,600.00
|Pocatello S.D. #025
|Jefferson Elementary School
|$34,300.00
|Pocatello S.D. #025
|Tendoy Elementary School
|$19,200.00
|Richfield S.D. #316
|Richfield School
|$11,500.00
|Salmon River S.D. #243
|Riggins Elementary School
|$7,500.00
|Shoshone S.D. #312
|Shoshone Elementary School
|$23,900.00
|St. Maries Jt. S.D. #041
|Heyburn Elementary School
|$32,600.00
|St. Maries Jt. S.D. #041
|Upriver Elem-Jr. High School
|$7,500.00
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Bickel Elementary School
|$21,300.00
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Harrison Elementary School
|$34,500.00
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|I B Perrine Elementary School
|$46,000.00
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Lincoln Elementary School
|$37,700.00
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Morningside Elementary School
|$38,100.00
|Twin Falls S.D. #411
|Oregon Trail Elementary School
|$54,300.00
|Wallace S.D. #393
|Silver Hills Elementary School
|$24,300.00
|Weiser S.D. #431
|Park Intermediate School
|$19,800.00
|Weiser S.D. #431
|Pioneer Primary School
|$30,400.00
|Wendell S.D. #232
|Wendell Elementary School
|$35,500.00
|Wendell S.D. #232
|Wendell Middle School
|$16,800.00
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Desert Sage Elementary School
|$49,200.00
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Frontier Elementary School
|$20,600.00
|West Ada S.D. #002
|McMillan Elementary School
|$19,500.00
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Meridian Elementary School
|$37,100.00
|West Ada S.D. #002
|Ustick Elementary School
|$32,600.00
|West Bonner County S.D. #083
|Idaho Hill Elementary School
|$15,600.00
|West Bonner County S.D. #083
|Priest River Elementary School
|$38,600.00
|West Jefferson S.D. #253
|Hamer Elementary School
|$3,000.00
|West Jefferson S.D. #253
|Terreton Elementary - Jr High School
|$25,800.00
|West Side S.D. #202
|Harold B Lee Elementary School
|$36,100.00
|Wilder S.D. #133
|Wilder Schools
|$26,400.00
For more information about Child Nutrition Programs at the Idaho State Department of Education, visit www.sde.idaho.gov.
