Interstate 80 Exit 142 on, off Ramps to Close Friday
ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from H-K Contractors Inc., will be closing the Interstate 80 exit 142 on and off ramps, as well as the crossroad under the bridge, for grading and paving operations on Friday. WYDOT asks motorists to avoid the area...
Doing More With Less: Cities, County Work Through Financial Woes (Part 1)
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Doing less with less has been a way or life for different government units and dependent departments for the past few years. Managing how best to use the funds that are available has required financial skill and an ability to parse needs vs. wants. “We ask,...
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for August 15 – August 19, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from August 15 – August 19, 2022. Neil August Smith, 28, to Natasha Annette Beckermann, 24, both of Green River. Isaac Taylor Ellison, 23, to Megan Rae Yoak, 22, both of Rock Springs. Raymond Todd Anderson,...
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes sentenced to house arrest, probation
CASPER, Wyo. — A California man was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, was also sentenced to six months’...
Thomas A. Breeze (January 19, 1932 – August 10, 2022)
Thomas A. Breeze, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at South Lincoln County Hospital in Kemmerer, WY. He was a resident of Rock Springs, WY, 69 years and former resident of Seattle, WA. He died following a lengthy illness. Mr. Breeze was born January 19, 1932 in Seattle,...
Mark Lee Hawks (December 10, 1947 – August 20, 2022)
Mark Lee Hawks, 74, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on December 10, 1947, the son of Gary Hawks and Alice Harns. Mark graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1967 before starting a career in law enforcement working as a police officer and then as a sheriff. He then worked as the safety manager for John Bunning Transfer Inc. for 33 years until his retirement in march of 2015.
Charles “Tom” Tomas Moore (December 1, 1958 – August 6, 2022)
Charles “Tom” Tomas Moore, 64, passed away on or about August 6, 2022. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, WY, and former resident of Evanston, WY. He died following a lengthy illness. He was born December 1, 1958 in Evanston, WY; the son of Charles Thomas...
Civic Center pool introduces new hours starting today
August 22, 2022 — With the start of Sweetwater County school, the Rock Springs Civic Center pool will be closing from 1:30 – 4:45 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 1:30 – 4 p.m. on Tues and Thursdays. Lap swim times will be from 5:30 – 6:30...
Manila Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Wyoming State Penitentiary
GREEN RIVER — A 42-year-old Manila, UT man will spend at least the next 25 years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary after pleading guilty to two first-degree felony sexual assault of a minor charges today in Third District Court. Paul Hamilton Sawyer was sentenced to concurrent 25-50 year sentences...
Stephen Harry Anastos Jr. (March 26, 1942 – August 15, 2022)
Stephen Harry Anastos Jr., 80, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at Mission at Alpine Village in Pleasant Grove, Utah. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming. He was born March 26, 1942 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Stephen Harry Anastos Sr. and Marcella May Murphy. Mr. Anastos...
Gil German Announces Candidacy for Western’s Board of Trustees
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Gil German recently announced his candidacy for the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees. German released the following statement announcing his bid for a spot on Western’s board. Hello Sweetwater County residents, family, friends, and supporters,. I am officially announcing my candidacy for Western...
Judith M. Rodreick (March 26, 1949 – August 7, 2022)
Our beloved sister, adored aunt and cherished friend, Judith Mae Rodreick, ”Judy” passed away on August 7, 2022 in Pocatello, ID, at the age of 73. Judy was born in Glenwood Springs, CO, on March 26, 1949 with a kind heart and a gentle listening ear. These traits undoubtedly led her to a career in counseling. Judy comfortably shared her perspectives and opinions without one feeling judged. Yet, she also innately added a spin of positive spunk to every coffee chat.
🍁 Hayrides and Pumpkins and Pictures, OH MY!
The second annual Fall Into Fall Festival is just around the corner!. This will be a FREE event that’s fun for the whole family. Don’t miss one of the last opportunities for outdoor fun before winter weather returns!. RSVP HERE NOW!. ABOUT. Games. Vendors. Music. Join us as...
Art on the Green Features Areas Top Talent in Weekend Competition
GREEN RIVER — The 17th Annual Art on the Green event held this weekend was well received by the community and brought out the talent of many local artists. The event featured 45 artists from Utah and Wyoming competing in the 2D and 3D Art competition for 24 hours period beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday. All competitors began the creative process in a variety of mediums including, watercolor, oil, clay, airbrush and more.
DCI continues to investigate in-custody death at SWC Detention Center
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – As of this morning no additional details of the in-custody death that occurred last week have been made available to the public. According to a press release last week, the death occurred in the afternoon of Aug. 18, 2022 and had been turned over to the Wyoming Department of Corrections. No details regarding the deceased had been released by Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office until next of kin could be notified.
Wedding Announcement: Carter and Estep
Derrick Sean Carter and Jayda Fay Estep are more than excited to announce their marriage, which took place on August 12, 2022 in Sandy, Utah. The groom is the son of Hodgie and Heather Carter of Rock Springs, WY. The bride is the granddaughter of Wanda Pechacek of Rock Springs,...
Library Offers Creative Aging Acrylic Watercolor Class for Seniors
ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Library System is offering a free, nine week acrylic watercolor class for seniors aged 55 and older. This class is a joint effort between the library system, the Wyoming State Library, and Lifetime Arts, Inc. The library has offered similar classes in the past.
