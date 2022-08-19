Former WWE announcer Renee Paquette discussed the creative changes brought about by Triple H’s rule during her podcast, “The Sessions.”. “My takeaway from all of that is how happy I am for how many awesomely talented people that maybe didn’t get to be quite as talented as they could be due to restrictions and limitations and whatnot. Now we’re gonna get really great glimpses into how awesome some people can really be. Whether it’s Michael Cole doing his sh*t on commentary and being just as good as he actually is, to Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux being brought back into WWE, to Bayley working with Iyo Skye and working with Dakota Kai. Ronda Rousey is being booked properly. Shayna Baszler is being booked properly. Oh my God, what a relief.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO