Reed asked how confident he'd be in Clemson's punters, if the season kicked off tomorrow

The first day of fall camp was a rough one in Clemson’s competition to replace Will Spiers as its next full-time punter, with redshirt junior Aidan Swanson, senior B.T. Potter and true freshman Jack Smith struggling during punting drills and head coach Dabo Swinney calling it maybe “the worst punting drill I’ve ever seen in my life.”

However, while the punters received mixed reviews through the first week of preseason camp, their response since that first practice has been much more positive and Swinney said the group bounced back with solid performances the next two days.

Swinney had his highest praise for the group’s performance following Clemson’s fifth practice on Aug. 10, saying that day “was incredible” and the Tigers “went from no contest to now we’ve got a three-horse race” between Swanson, Potter and Smith, who “won the day” that day and “was just bombing it” according to Swinney.

With all that said, how confident would Clemson special teams coordinator Mike Reed feel about his punters if the season kicked off tomorrow?

Reed was asked that question Tuesday evening while meeting with reporters.

“Well, right now, until game week, it’s going to be a competition,” he said. “I don’t want anybody to get into a situation where they’re comfortable. So, right down to the last bit is when we’ll make that decision.”

Swinney has bragged on Swanson in particular, saying recently that “he has been awesome,” and Reed was asked if he’s seen good things from Swanson as well.

Swanson said his goal is to average at least 40 yards per punt . He’s punted eight times for Clemson for an average of 38.1 yards to this point, but the lefty showed what he’s truly capable of during the spring game when he averaged 45.5 yards on six punts.

“He’s had a heck of a camp,” Reed said. “The young man’s come out here and he’s really matured and he’s put in the work and it shows, and it’s good. It’s his time. It’s time to produce.”