downtownbellevue.com

Dumpling Factory to Open in Downtown Bellevue

Dumpling Factory is opening in Downtown Bellevue on 106th Avenue Northeast. The address is 233 106th Avenue Northeast, located across the street from Soma Towers. According to their Facebook page, they believe that sharing a meal or special moment with a loved one should be short and savory. The fast food restaurant is reinventing the traditional sit-down dumpling joint experience.
BELLEVUE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Upscale Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar to Open on Main Street in Bellevue

A new upscale Mexican restaurant will be opening in Old Bellevue on Main Street in September. Adrian’s Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar is located where Chawla Indian Cuisine was previously open. It is next to American Bespoke Tailor. Owner, Adrian Lopez, plans to serve authentic Mexican cuisine in an...
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Jet ski collides with boat near Seward Park

SEATTLE — A boat and a jet ski collided on Lake Washington just outside of Seward Park on Sunday evening. Three women and one man were on the boat and one woman was on the jet ski when they collided, according to the Seattle Fire Department. They were all...
SEATTLE, WA
#Rock N Roll#Dwayne Johnson#Half Marathon#Road Closures#Labor Day Weekend
downtownbellevue.com

Completion Delayed On East Link Light Rail At Least One Year

The Sound Transit Board System Expansion Committee recently received a detailed briefing on continuing efforts to identify new opening dates for current Link construction projects, including the East Link project. According to the release, “While the East Link extension was planned to open in mid-2023, construction challenges are currently projected to delay the completion by at least a year.”
KOMO News

What was that streaking light in the sky above Seattle Friday night?

SEATTLE — If you were in Settle and looked up to the skies Friday night, you might have caught a fast-moving light that streaked across the heavens. Many people guessed that it was a falling star or a meteor but experts said it was the Starlink satellite, which is operated by SpaceX and provides providing satellite Internet access coverage to 36 countries around the world.
BoardingArea

Amtrak Coast Starlight Sleeper Car Review: Sacramento to Seattle

All aboard! It’s been years since I’ve taken a long-haul Amtrak trip, and I have to say I’d forgotten how enjoyable rail travel is. Our recent jaunt to Seattle whet my appetite for more. The trip wasn’t without its hiccups, but overall, it matched my previous good experiences. I thought I’d offer up a an Amtrak Coast Starlight sleeper car review (at least for the northern half of the route) since it has been so long since I’ve enjoyed all Amtrak has to offer.
AccuWeather

New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest

Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
q13fox.com

Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food

NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
NORTH BEND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Forecast calls for La Nina winter after hot, dry summer

Following one of the hottest summers on record comes the expectation that winter will be extra cold, and extra dark. This week, meteorologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that La Nina will be back for the third winter in a row. As a result, this winter could...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
KUOW

Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...

