Rochester, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Health
City
News 8 WROC

Drought conditions across US and local food prices, shortages

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) The American Farm Bureau put out a new survey saying 60% of US farmland is facing a severe drought (mainly the Southwest, West, and Central Plains). In response, farmers are killing off crops that won’t reach maturity– and selling off heads of cattle early. That 60% of farmland is about 40% of […]
westsidenewsny.com

International Firefighter visits Brockport FD on cross-country ride

Brockport Firefighters were in for a surprise visit recently when Joerg Richter rode his bicycle into town as his cross-country journey brought him along the Erie Canal into the historic village of Brockport. Richter has ridden through over 30 states in the U.S., and 17 different countries in Europe in his quest to raise awareness and funds for “Care for Rare: America.”
westsidenewsny.com

Wellington North affordable housing development completed in Clarkson

Elected officials and community leaders gathered on August 12 for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of Wellington North, a $16 million, 50-apartment affordable and supportive housing development for seniors in the town of Clarkson. Sixteen of the homes are reserved for seniors in need of supportive services to live independently.
urbancny.com

Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Timothy Flowers

New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report on the death of Timothy Flowers of Rochester. Following a thorough and comprehensive investigation, including interviews with police officers and civilian witnesses and close review of radio transmissions, ballistics testing, crime scene evidence, photographs, and footage from body worn cameras (BWCs), OSI concluded that the evidence does not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting of Mr. Flowers by a member of the Rochester Police Department (RPD) was a crime. While the available evidence clearly showed what happened, OSI recommends that RPD equip its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team officers with BWCs moving forward.
Health
westsidenewsny.com

American Sewing Guild holding Neighborhood Group meetings

The Rochester Chapter of the American Sewing Guild will be holding Neighborhood Group meetings this fall, in celebration of National Sewing Month in September. The mission of the American Sewing Guild is to advance sewing as an art and life skill. The organization is dedicated to people who believe sewing is a rewarding and creative activity. The Rochester Chapter was organized in 1991 and currently has 128 members. New members are welcome, and membership is $50 per year.
WHEC TV-10

Rochester cracks down on illegal cannabis shops

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The City of Rochester just passed legislation to crack down on illegal cannabis sales. You might be thinking, “Wait a minute. I thought it was legal.” That’s not the case. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will begin to take applications for marijuana dispensaries next week. However, right now it is illegal to sell weed.
WHEC TV-10

Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lakeville, NY USA

I found this beauty in the Little Library in Vitale Park in Lakeville, New York (south of Rochester). I walk there every day hiding painted rocks (and looking for them too). I always check the Little Library for an interesting book or two. The heart was in the library. It made me smile for sure! I could not wait to get home and see what it was all about! Thanks to whomever left it for me!
LAKEVILLE, NY

