Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
Clinical trials held in Rochester to help people quit vaping
Rochester is one of five cities participating in the clinical trial, which is being conducted locally through Rochester Clinical Research.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Guidance from Rochester pediatricians for your child to start school healthy
Even with all these weapons to fight off COVID, they urge families to know all the risks any disease could bring this year.
WHEC TV-10
After News10NBC report on daycare quarantines, state lawmaker asked NYS to change the rules
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Thursday, News10NBC told you how children in daycares still have to quarantine if just one child in the room tests positive for COVID. Every child in quarantine usually means a parent out of work. Friday, New York State Assemblywoman Jen Lunsford ask the state health...
Lee Lucas Memorial ‘Poker Run’ raises funds for addiction advocacy centers in Rochester
Dean Lucas explained that after his son's death, he sought out to fight drug addictions, which gave him the idea to raise awareness through this event
Drought conditions across US and local food prices, shortages
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) The American Farm Bureau put out a new survey saying 60% of US farmland is facing a severe drought (mainly the Southwest, West, and Central Plains). In response, farmers are killing off crops that won’t reach maturity– and selling off heads of cattle early. That 60% of farmland is about 40% of […]
westsidenewsny.com
International Firefighter visits Brockport FD on cross-country ride
Brockport Firefighters were in for a surprise visit recently when Joerg Richter rode his bicycle into town as his cross-country journey brought him along the Erie Canal into the historic village of Brockport. Richter has ridden through over 30 states in the U.S., and 17 different countries in Europe in his quest to raise awareness and funds for “Care for Rare: America.”
WHEC TV-10
Annual walk brings awareness to Rochester’s high rate of domestic violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The eleventh annual walk against domestic violence was held on Saturday. Dozens of people showed up to The Church of Love on Exchange Street to show their support. Organizers say the rates of domestic violence in Rochester are 250% higher than the rest of the state.
Fidelis Care celebrates back-to-school with backpack giveaway
Organizers of the event filled up approximately 500 backpacks with school supplies to give away to Rochester students who attended the event.
Elderly couple reflects on being saved by RFD’s Jerrod Jones
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a cold March night in 2018 when the furnace in the Rochester home of Vernal and Narseary Harris gave out. Vernal Harris, a local minister, did what he now knows he shouldn’t do: he opened the oven and turned it on to warm the house. The elderly couple would […]
westsidenewsny.com
Wellington North affordable housing development completed in Clarkson
Elected officials and community leaders gathered on August 12 for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of Wellington North, a $16 million, 50-apartment affordable and supportive housing development for seniors in the town of Clarkson. Sixteen of the homes are reserved for seniors in need of supportive services to live independently.
urbancny.com
Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Timothy Flowers
New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report on the death of Timothy Flowers of Rochester. Following a thorough and comprehensive investigation, including interviews with police officers and civilian witnesses and close review of radio transmissions, ballistics testing, crime scene evidence, photographs, and footage from body worn cameras (BWCs), OSI concluded that the evidence does not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting of Mr. Flowers by a member of the Rochester Police Department (RPD) was a crime. While the available evidence clearly showed what happened, OSI recommends that RPD equip its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team officers with BWCs moving forward.
Longtime Rochester Public Market business to stay in the family
The decades-long business is now passed on to a new generation, which has plans to preserve their famously delicious empanadas.
Rochester church’s outreach event addresses challenges faced by the community
Event organizers set up tents, music, and resources for the event at Pennsylvania Avenue and Forth Street Park in an effort to uplift the community after recent homicides.
westsidenewsny.com
American Sewing Guild holding Neighborhood Group meetings
The Rochester Chapter of the American Sewing Guild will be holding Neighborhood Group meetings this fall, in celebration of National Sewing Month in September. The mission of the American Sewing Guild is to advance sewing as an art and life skill. The organization is dedicated to people who believe sewing is a rewarding and creative activity. The Rochester Chapter was organized in 1991 and currently has 128 members. New members are welcome, and membership is $50 per year.
‘He loved his job:’ Wife of fallen RPD officer Mazurkiewicz speaks out at tribute ride
At the event, Lynn Mazurkiewicz revealed the hero her husband was behind his badge.
This Upstate New York Town Now Has the Hottest Real Estate ZIP Code in the U.S.
Homebuyers flock to Brighton, New York, for the low housing prices, nearby universities, and proximity to Lake Ontario, among other things.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester cracks down on illegal cannabis shops
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The City of Rochester just passed legislation to crack down on illegal cannabis sales. You might be thinking, “Wait a minute. I thought it was legal.” That’s not the case. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will begin to take applications for marijuana dispensaries next week. However, right now it is illegal to sell weed.
WHEC TV-10
Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Lakeville, NY USA
I found this beauty in the Little Library in Vitale Park in Lakeville, New York (south of Rochester). I walk there every day hiding painted rocks (and looking for them too). I always check the Little Library for an interesting book or two. The heart was in the library. It made me smile for sure! I could not wait to get home and see what it was all about! Thanks to whomever left it for me!
