ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Point, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Dutchess County man found guilty for role in Capital riot

A Dutchess County man has been convicted for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Christopher Moynihan, 41, of Salt Point was found guilty of felony obstruction and pleaded guilty to a total of five misdemeanor charges. Moynihan was among those who broke through the security perimeter and entered...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stony Point, NY
City
Orangetown, NY
Stony Point, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mourning#Rockland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy