New Canaan officer injured trying to stop 2 people suspected of mailbox thefts
A New Canaan police officer was injured trying to help stop two people suspected of mailbox thefts Wednesday.
SCAM ALERT: Barton Orchards says fake fundraising calls made since fire
The Dutchess County farm warns it has not approved any fundraising efforts at this time and to not engage with these phone calls.
Dutchess County man found guilty for role in Capital riot
A Dutchess County man has been convicted for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Christopher Moynihan, 41, of Salt Point was found guilty of felony obstruction and pleaded guilty to a total of five misdemeanor charges. Moynihan was among those who broke through the security perimeter and entered...
Fugitive wanted on assault charge apprehended in Ulster County
Saugerties police say they arrested AJ Brown, who is from Massachusetts, while conducting a warrant investigation.
ALERT CENTER: 19-year-old pedestrian fatally struck in East Garden City
The driver stayed at the scene.
Nassau County police announce ‘closure’ in case involving Seaford gazebo vandalism
Nassau County police announced Monday that there is “closure” to a case of property destruction -- but have not said if there are any suspects charged.
Police: Sullivan County man rapes victim after threatening with machete
Troopers say Joseph Callas, 20, threatened the victim with the large knife and sexually assaulted them.
Police: Hicksville man arrested in string of Nassau burglaries
Detectives say an investigation determined that Scott Gilmor, 45, was responsible for the burglaries.
Officials: 13 people, including 6 children, escape fire at North Amityville home
Officials say no one was injured.
Family: Missing Danbury teen found safe
The family of Heidi Logan-Sorenson says she has been found safe.
Body found by passerby in Westtown
The discovery was made by a passerby who spotted the body in a strip mall parking lot on Route 284 in Westtown.
Off-duty NYPD officer hospitalized with fractured skull after ambush in the Bronx
An off-duty NYPD officer is recovering from a fractured skull following an attack Tuesday morning in the Bronx.
City of Newburgh police recover 6 illegal handguns
City of Newburgh police recovered six illegal handguns last week.
Police search for missing Poughkeepsie man
Emilio Febres-Codero, 27, was last seen wearing dark clothing on Aug. 19 at the Holiday Inn in Poughkeepsie.
State police: Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl from Danbury
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl in Danbury.
Authorities release body cam video of weapons cache found at Secaucus hospital
The Secaucus Police Department has released officer body camera video showing when officers found a large cache of guns at Hudson Regional Hospital.
2 men wanted for stealing over $3,000 worth of electrical supplies form Medford store
Police say they took copper wiring and aluminum cables.
Police: 3 suspects wanted for stealing over $3,000 in merchandise at Farmingdale Target
Police are asking for help in identifying three people accused of stealing merchandise from a store in Farmingdale.
Police: Bronx man dies in fiery car crash on Sprain Brook Parkway
A 22-year-old Bronx man was killed in a fiery car crash in Westchester County early Sunday morning, police say.
Prosecutor’s office: Man held a mother, her 2 children at gun point for over an hour in hotel room
The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a mother and her two children were held at gun point Sunday in a hotel room in Franklin Township for over an hour, and now – a man from Georgia is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges.
