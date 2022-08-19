Read full article on original website
Obituary, Katharine Coon Dunlop
Katharine Coon Dunlop, 87, a lifelong resident of Amenia, NY, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mrs. Dunlop taught kindergarten at Berlin Central School and then 2nd and 3rd Grade at Webutuck Central School and Millbrook Elementary School for 35 years. She also owned and operated Katherine C. Dunlop Realty in Amenia for 50 years.
Obituary, Philip Morrison
On August 18, 2022, Philip Morrison, age 77, of Stormville, NY, passed away at home; surrounded by his family, after his second battle with cancer. Phil was an unforgettable man; always ready with a joke, smile and in pursuit of the next adventure. He was a kind and generous man, full of one-liners and phrases that his family lovingly called “Philisms.” Most who knew him earned a nickname, as he radiated joy and a positive outlook on life.
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of August 22
Note: the Office for the Aging and OFA Friendship Centers will be closed for Labor. Day on Monday, September 5th. Clients of our Home Delivered Meals program will. receive their meals in advance of the holiday. SAVE THE DATE – OFA “SENIOR PROM” IS BACK. It’s happening....
Fatal crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway
Greenburgh, New York – On August 21, 2022, the New York State Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the town of Greenburgh. At approximately 12:34 a.m. Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 7.6 southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway for a vehicle off the roadway engulfed in flames. Yonkers and Fairview Fire Departments extinguished the flames and extricated the operator and sole occupant. Greenburgh Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but unfortunately pronounced the victim, Gavion P. Singleton, age 22, of Bronx, NY, deceased at the scene.
Troopers arrested a Saugerties man for burglary and arson.
Troopers arrested a Saugerties man for burglary and arson. On August 19, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m. troopers from the Catskill barracks responded to a residence on Cauterskill Road in the town of Catskill for a report of a burglary. Troopers observed a camper on the property with the door open. Troopers entered the camper and observed the kitchen had been damaged by fire. The owners of the property stated that $400 and an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) was stolen from the property. Investigation led the troopers to a residence on Fawn Road in Saugerties where they located John J. Shultis, age 41. While being interviewed, troopers learned that he broke into the camper, stole the ATV and money as well as causing the fire in the camper. Shultis was arrested on August 23, 2022, and charged with Grand Larceny 3rd degree, Burglary 2nd degree, and Arson 3rd degree, all felonies.
UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury
UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury. UPDATE: State Police have identified the operator of the Nissan X-Terra as IkSong Jin, age 62 from Monticello. Investigation is continuing on the cause of the crash. ***************************************************************************************************************************************************. On August 15,...
County Seeks Proposals for Youth Program Funding
Poughkeepsie… The Dutchess County Department of Community and Family Services’ Division of Youth Services is requesting proposals for youth development services from municipalities and non-profit, community-based organizations for calendar year January 1st to December 31st, 2023. Program funding will be awarded in the following categories:. Youth Development Programs...
Beekman-Poughquag Road Closed Due to Propane Fire at Barton Orchards Public Asked to Avoid Area
Beekman-Poughquag Road Closed Due to Propane Fire at Barton Orchards. Beekman-Poughquag Road (CR 7) remains closed from Beekman Road to Recreation Road in the Town of Beekman as multiple fire, emergency response and law enforcement agencies have been on site at Barton Orchards responding to a propane delivery truck leak and resulting fire. While the bulk of the fire has been extinguished, the road remains closed due to fire department activity.
County Program Teaches Young People Critical Financial and Computer Skills
County Program Teaches Young People Critical Financial and Computer Skills. Poughkeepsie… Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro today congratulated eight local young people who completed the Dutchess County Department of Community and Family Services’ (DCFS) two-day “Youth Financial Literacy & Computer Training Program,” an annual course that teaches participants valuable financial and computer skills.
