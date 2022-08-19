Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Bright Athlete: Dothan High’s Ella Wood shines on and off the court
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When she’s not setting a volleyball or working on homework, Ella Wood focuses on giving back. “I try and help our younger girls because I think it’s important for them to be the next generation of women leaders,” expresses Ella Wood, Dothan High School senior.
informnny.com
Former Troy football player sues ex-teammate and coaches
TROY, Ala. (AP) — A former Troy University football player has filed a lawsuit against an ex-teammate and three coaches, saying he was abused while on the team, including being sexually assaulted with a pool cue. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Montgomery, names former Troy punter Jack...
wtvy.com
Geneva County prepares for season opener
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Bulldogs kick off the 2022 season at home against the Luverne Tigers.
wtvy.com
Week 0 FNF Player of the Week nominees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Headland running back Jaxon Williams lit it up Friday night as he rushed for 186 yards and 3 scores in the Rams win over Geneva. Ariton’s Jordan Smith rushed to the tune of 241 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Purple Cats knocked off Dale County 60-28.
wtvy.com
Dothan hosts Providence in Volleyball
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Providence sweeps Dothan in three sets to earn the teams first win of the season.
wtvy.com
Wallace students ready to take on fall semester
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The first day of fall classes is in the books for nearly 4,000 Wallace Community College students!. School clubs set up booths in the courtyard on Monday for students to explore ways they can get involved on campus. Returning sophomore Jammie Sanchez is majoring in pre-nursing...
Troy Messenger
Baumhower’s Victory Grille is officially coming to Troy
At the Aug. 23 Troy City Council Meeting, the council approved a resolution to enter into a project development agreement for the construction of a Baumhower’s Victory Grille in the city. The project is more than a year in the making and initially came to a stall due to...
wtvy.com
DHCLS Mini Golf Classic
A former Troy football player has filed a lawsuit claiming sexual assault and bullying, leading to another former player's arrest. Phase 3 of the Enterprise Water Main Project is set to replace pipes that are over 100 years old.
Troy Messenger
Hattie Flowers recognized at senior citizens ceremony
An outstanding group of senior adults was honored Sunday, August 21, 2022, with induction into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Montgomery. In addition to the 10 permanent inductees into the Hall of Fame, other seniors were recognized for contributions and service to their communities.
wtvy.com
Alabama Department of Agriculture head responds to Borden Closures
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - In a statement released Wednesday, The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries along with Alabama Commissioner, Rick Pate, issued their awareness of the upcoming Borden Dairy closures on September 30 in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss and the effect it will have on school milk contracts.
wdhn.com
Local counties in need of updated outdoor recreation services
DOTHAN, Al (WDHN)— The Alabama Statewide Outdoor Recreation Planning (SCORP) released the 2022 survey for local outdoor recreation centers. The report, which was released region by region, promotes the conservation and use of outdoor recreational venues and activities. During the 2021 SCORP survey, it was revealed that the use...
wdhn.com
Air ambulance coming to Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Enterprise Rescue Inc. appears one step closer to its goal to get an “air ambulance” based at the city’s municipal airport. This week, the Coffee County Commission approved a 250-thousand dollar line of credit to encourage. Mississippi-based PHI to set up an ambulance helicopter...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass Angel of Hope remembers the life of Jose Prado
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass Angel of Hope remembering the life of Jose Prado — a Dothan lineman who recently passed away after a construction accident. Now here at home, a floral arrangement has been placed at the Angel of Hope statue at Westgate Park beside the library.
wdhn.com
Houston County Rescue Unit assists in finding the body of an international Ft. Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The search for a missing Fort Rucker student is over as rescue crews recovered his body early Monday morning. The victim was a 38-year-old colonel in flight school, training to be an apache helicopter pilot at Fort Rucker. He was there with 33 other students.
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: Credit Freeze
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week's edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss credit freeze.
wtvy.com
Dothan charter school plan on hold after state vote
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A state oversight commission has dealt a blow to plans for a charter school in Dothan. The Alabama Charter School Commission, on August 2, had given its okay for Barnabas School of Knowledge to move forward. However, the same commission on Tuesday rejected a resolution needed...
wtvy.com
Bows Over Bullets encourages positive outlet for local youth
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan organization is working to provide a positive outlet for local youth. Time Youth Dothan is gearing up for their Bows Over Bullets initiative. The after-school program teaches archery as a positive outlet and to instill discipline. Partnered with positive messages and lessons, it hopes...
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: New information on Jackson Co. drowning
UPDATE: The victim has been confirmed to be a 38-year-old Iraqi Colonel, training at Fort Rucker to be an Apache helicopter pilot. Investigators say the victim was with 33 fellow military students who were all wearing life jackets. The victim reportedly told his friends he could not swim and proceeded to take off his life jacket 10-15 minutes before jumping in the water. His friends rushed to save him but did not reach him in time.
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
