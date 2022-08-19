ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Daily Mail

'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills

Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
CHINA
Business Insider

The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy

The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
MILITARY
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
INDIA
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US, sends 21 military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan for an unannounced but anticipated diplomatic visit on Tuesday, China renewed threats of retaliation against the U.S. backed by a display of military assets, including 21 military aircraft. China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling the visit “a major political provocation”...
MILITARY
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
FOREIGN POLICY

