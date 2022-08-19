Read full article on original website
Despite rising tensions, US and Chinese troops worked together to put out a garbage dump fire, a top US general says
US and Chinese bases in Djibouti are just a few miles apart, and despite broader tensions, "we're coexisting down there," Gen. Stephen Townsend said.
How Sanctions On China Over Taiwan Could Create A $2.6 Trillion Hole In The Global Economy
A report prepared by China's Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of State Security has indicated that $2.6 trillion may evaporate from the global economy if sanctions are imposed on China over its standoff with Taiwan, reported Nikkei Asia. This has shocked China's cabinet, the State Council. The amount is...
'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills
Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
The US could lose up to 900 warplanes fighting a Chinese invasion of Taiwan but would emerge victorious, says think tank
The Center for Strategic and International Studies war games found the US and Taiwan would defeat a Chinese invasion – at great cost for all sides.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
China deploys its most advanced stealth submarine bristling with missiles ‘for sinking US aircraft carriers’ near Taiwan
CHINA has deployed its latest stealth submarine around Taiwan as it continues war games around the island, it was reported. The Type-039C Yuan is bristling with weapons, including supersonic missiles, aimed at sinking the US Navy’s powerful aircraft carriers. China conducted its largest ever military drills around Taiwan -...
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
Business Insider
The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy
The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
Panic in Wuhan as one million people are thrust back into world’s strictest lockdown after Covid re-surfaces
ONE million people have been thrust back into the world's strictest lockdown after Covid resurfaced. Citizens in the district of Jiangxia, in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan, have been ordered to follow three days of “temporary restriction” from Wednesday. The nation's leaders are upholding their zero tolerance policy...
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late
Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways
US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
The West risks stumbling into a nuclear conflict with China because we are not talking to our enemies, UK security chief warns
The West and China could risk stumbling their way into a nuclear war as the world enters a 'dangerous new age', the UK's national security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove urged caution amid a changed 'security order', with advances in tech making weapons more lethal and abundant.
nationalinterest.org
Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target
India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
americanmilitarynews.com
China threatens US, sends 21 military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone
After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan for an unannounced but anticipated diplomatic visit on Tuesday, China renewed threats of retaliation against the U.S. backed by a display of military assets, including 21 military aircraft. China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling the visit “a major political provocation”...
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
World dangerously close to NUCLEAR WAR amid threats from Russia, China & North Korea, warns Britain’s top security chief
THE world is edging ever closer to a catastrophic nuclear war, amid threats from China, North Korea and Russia, Britain's top security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove sounded the chilling alarm amid fears China and Russia are upgrading their weapons of mass destruction. And he said...
Taiwan calls China’s bluff, says there’s ‘little chance’ of China imposing ‘stricter economic sanctions’
Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance reported China receives 37% of all Taiwanese exports.
