Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
Nick Langworthy declares victory over Paladino in NY-23 Republican primary
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Republican State Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy has declared victory in the Republican primary in the race for the newly drawn New York U.S. House District 23. Voters took to the ballot box Tuesday in this contentious race. It’s not yet officially known who...
informnny.com
Primary elections to watch in the North Country
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two districts, two elections. August 23 is the Congressional and State Senate Primary Election Day across New York State. The August primary date was scheduled following redistricting to congressional, senate and assembly districts in New York. Races that pertain to North Country voters include the...
informnny.com
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. The impact of redistricting was on full display. Democrats sorted through rivalries amongst themselves. And the issue of abortion rights may give Democrats a boost in a tough election year. The most intense stretch of the midterm...
informnny.com
SD Gov. Kristi Noem weighs response to ethics complaints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board’s finding that Gov. Kristi Noem may have engaged in misconduct by intervening in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license isn’t likely the last word on the matter. But exactly how much more comes out on the episode may be up to the Republican governor herself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
informnny.com
Company: Legal settlement puts Okefenokee mine back on track
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A company seeking to mine in Georgia near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp’s vast wildlife refuge said Monday that its project is back on track after a federal agency reversed a June decision that had posed a big setback. Twin Pines Minerals said...
informnny.com
Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina grand jury on Monday advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 election opponent. After hearing from a State Bureau of Investigation...
informnny.com
NYS aligns with CDC COVID guidance for schools
ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)–Governor Hochul announced on Monday that New York State is aligning with the recent COVID guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. “The CDC is no longer recommending quarantining due to exposure. So let’s lay this out. If a student or teacher is exposed, has a close contact who is exposed, and they don’t have symptoms— they no longer have to go home and will stay in school,” explained Hochul.
informnny.com
New class of Drug Recognition Experts announced
NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced the newest class of Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) on Wednesday. DREs are extensively trained to see signs of impairment in drivers other than from alcohol. The state now has 390 DREs in service. New Graduates:. Joshua...
IN THIS ARTICLE
informnny.com
Special weather statement issued in St. Lawrence County
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Monday afternoon. According to the NWS, a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of far northwestern Franklin and northeastern St. Lawrence Counties until 3 p.m. Doppler Radar showed the thunderstorm near Parishville traveling north at 15 miles per hour.
informnny.com
Injured hiker rescued from Cranberry Lake
CLIFTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two hikers were recently rescued after one was injured in St. Lawrence County. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, in the evening hours of August 19, two hikers called for assistance on the Cranberry Lake 50. The hikers reported that one of the hikers,...
informnny.com
Flash flooding forces evacuation from Carlsbad Caverns
(NewsNation) — Flash flooding from heavy rainfall left an estimated 200 people stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in southern New Mexico on Saturday, according to KOAT. Park officials issued a shelter-in-place order for several hours Saturday at the park’s visitor center after the roads became impassable due to...
Comments / 0