ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

HPD: Two arrests made after narcotics investigation

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPs7A_0hNdd4y600

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) helped other agencies with a narcotics investigation that ended in two arrests.

HPD says on August 18, HPD and Kentucky State Police DESI Task Force finished up a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson, with the arrests of Jeremy Book, 46, of Henderson, and Kristin Wright, 42, of Henderson.

Henderson Police ramp up efforts to catch impaired drivers

Officials say HPD, Kentucky State Police, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 2800 block of Browns Drive which resulted in the seizure of over 100 grams of methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, a large amount of Alprazolampills, marijuana, and seven firearms.

HPD says Jeremy Book has been charged with:

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (TICS) 1st Degree 2nd or > Offense > 2grams Methamphetamine,
  • TICS 1st Degree 2nd or > Offense >10 Dosage Units
  • TICS 3rd Degree 1st Offense > 20 Dosage Units
  • Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon (3 counts)
  • Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon (4 counts)
  • Other misdemeanor charges
Friends of Sinners to host 13th annual Unchained event

Police say Kristin Wright was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense Methamphetamine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

Related
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: Burglary call turns into domestic incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) responded to a burglary call that turned out to be a domestic incident. VCSO says on August 23, around 7:58 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of Vans Drive in reference to a residential burglary in progress. One law enforcement official says he […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DCSO: Juvenile tosses loaded gun while running from deputies

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A juvenile was detained and charged with a slew of charges after authorities say they found him driving a stolen truck early Wednesday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Carter Road and Crabtree Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for a stolen vehicle report. According […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Man charged with kidnapping, assault, and strangulation in Henderson County

A man is facing multiple charges including kidnapping, strangulation and burglary after an incident that happened in Henderson County, Kentucky. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says its deputies arrested 43-year-old Thomas Lee Brooks of Clay after an incident that happened in Corydon on Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, Brooks...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Evansville woman accused of DUI with young child in the car

An Evansville woman is being charged with neglect and OMVWI after officials say she was driving under the influence of alcohol with a young child in the car. A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were patrolling on St. George Road just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when they saw a vehicle going over the white fog lines on the side of the road, nearly leaving the roadway.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, KY
Henderson County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Henderson County, KY
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Man Facing Charges For Criminal Recklessness

An Evansville man was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of hitting a woman with his vehicle. The victim told EPD she and Kyle Keach were arguing outside of the vehicle before the incident. He then got back into the car and hit the accelerator to scare her. She...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Juvenile Arrested And Facing A List Of Charges

The Owensboro Police Department recovered 11 stolen vehicles and a juvenile is allegedly responsible for the crimes. Detectives say the thefts happened within city limits over the last several months. Property was also taken from the vehicles. Some of the charges the juvenile is facing includes, six counts of theft...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Washington man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle

KNOX CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a man after an early morning chase in a stolen vehicle. Police say at around 3:05 a.m., Trooper Roberts was patrolling in the area of US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes when he attempted to stop a SUV at 6th Street and Old Wheatland Road […]
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

OPD: Investigation leads to juvenile’s arrest, 11 stolen vehicles found

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile has been arrested after detectives with the Owensboro Police Department recovered 11 stolen vehicles. According to a press release, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division charged a juvenile in reference to multiple ongoing investigations involving auto thefts. Detectives say the thefts happened within city...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narcotics#Marijuana#Browns Drive#Friends Of Sinners#Nexstar Media Inc
14news.com

Deputies: Woman accused of drinking & driving with child in car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is accused of driving under the influence with a child in the car. Deputies say they started following the vehicle Tuesday night. They say the driver had made several traffic violations in the area of St. George Road and Hitch and Peters Road.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Juvenile arrested for stealing 11 cars

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says the recovery of eleven stolen cars led to the arrest of a juvenile last Friday. OPD accuses the juvenile of stealing cars in Owensboro over the past several months. During the investigation, police say they also found property that was reported stolen out of multiple vehicles. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
vincennespbs.org

Intoxicated woman arrested in Jasper

A Jasper woman faces charges of Intimidation and Public Intoxication. According to police reports, 26-year-old Chelsea Pate was allegedly intimidating multiple tenants on Sunday night at apartments in Jasper. Police arrived to find Pate allegedly intoxicated. She was taken to Memorial Hospital where she tested positive for meth and various...
JASPER, IN
wevv.com

Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Henderson

Police in Henderson, Kentucky, say they were at the scene of a bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m. on Tuesday, the Henderson Police Department said that it was on the scene of a bank robbery at German American Bank. According to police, the man shown in the photo...
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wevv.com

Central City Police arrest suspect in felony investigation

Officials with the Central City Police Department in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, say they've made an arrest in a felony investigation. On Monday, CCPD said it was looking for a man named Robert Sowders in connection to the investigation. Police said they had a run-in with Sowders on Monday, but that...
CENTRAL CITY, KY
wevv.com

Teen charged with stealing 11 vehicles in Owensboro

A teen is facing multiple charges out of Owensboro, Kentucky, after police say they recovered nearly a dozen stolen vehicles over the course of an investigation. The Owensboro Police Department says detectives charged the teen in connection to multiple ongoing investigations involving auto thefts that occurred in the city over the last few months.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Do you know them? Break-in suspect unidentified in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An early morning break-in remains unsolved as police work on identifying an unknown suspect. The Newburgh Police Department says around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, someone made their way into the Landing Restaurant on Water Street. Police believe the suspect is a white man, around 18 to 21-years-old with a thin build. According […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: No suspect found after standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Evansville Police Department (EPD) have released more information on a standoff. Officers believed a suspect who fled from a traffic stop went into a home on Margybeth Avenue near Green River Road. Police say they got a search warrant for the home, but the suspect was not inside […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Shooting/Attempted Murder investigation 700 blk of E Riverside

On August 22nd, just after midnight, Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E Riverside for a victim who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located two adult male victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were alert and conscious and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested

DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday. KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted man flees from police in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted in connection to a felony investigation has gone missing. The Central City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in order to find Robert Sowders. Authorities claim Sowders ran from police Monday and was last seen wearing no shirt and khaki shorts. If you […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy