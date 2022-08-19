They were Little League rivals in Barstow. Decades later, they reunited in the majors

Nearly 40 years after playing Little League Baseball against each other in Barstow, Lee Schroeder and Dino Ebel had a reunion — this time in the big leagues.

Schroeder, 56, met his son, Austin, in Milwaukee as the two headed crosstown to watch the Brewers host the Dodgers on Thursday at American Family Field.

Ebel, also 56, is now the Dodgers' third base coach.

“Back in the ’70s, there were two season-ending Little League Tournaments where Dino played for East Barstow and I played for West Barstow, ” Schroeder said. “It was a great rivalry where our teams fought hard to win. I think we lost in ’77 and they won the following year.”

‘Like old friends’

Ebel didn't know they were coming. But after arriving early at the stadium, Schroeder asked a Dodger staffer inside the dugout if he could speak with Ebel.

“After I told him about our Little League connection in Barstow, the guy disappeared into the dugout, and a few minutes later Dino comes out and says ‘You’re Lee, aren’t you?’” Schroeder said. “I introduced Dino to Austin, then we chatted for about 10 minutes just like old friends.”

As Dodger player Gavin Lux signed autographs nearby, Ebel and Schroeder reminisced about living in Barstow, playing baseball, going to school and family life.

A native of Wisconsin, Schroeder moved to Barstow in 1976 and spent four years there until moving back to his hometown of Neenah, Wisconsin, where he graduated high school. He now lives about 40 miles west of there in Waupaca.

Schroeder, who is married and also has a daughter, works at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, which offers long-term care and rehabilitation to veterans and their families.

Austin Schroeder told the Daily Press that the Brewers game was a gift to his father, who chose the Dodger match-up to meet Ebel.

“Dino was such a great guy, very polite and so humble,” said Austin Schroeder, 28, an architectural designer. “It was amazing to be in this big ballpark, watching Dino and my dad talking about old times.”

While Schroeder and his son chatted with Ebel, many curious Dodger fans began gathering near them asking who they were talking to.

“Meeting someone associated with Major League Baseball was cool and very surreal,” Austin Schroeder said. “I’m just happy that my dad could meet Dino.”

During the game, the Schroeders sat on the third-base side of field level, about five rows from the railing and yards from Ebel.

“If Dino hadn’t come out to meet us, my plan was going to yell ‘Barstow’ at him with the chance of getting his attention,” Lee Schroeder said. “It was great meeting him after all these years.”

The Schroeders still have family that live in Barstow, the Victor Valley, San Diego County and the Coachella Valley.

Dino’s journey

In 2021, Ebel returned to Barstow High School, where school officials retired the No. 6 jersey he wore while playing baseball there.

Sporting his No. 91 Dodgers jersey and World Series ring, Ebel talked to the school’s senior class and athletes, encouraging them to follow their dreams, a message he delivers when he returns to Barstow for the annual Dino Ebel Baseball Clinic.

Ebel graduated from BHS in 1984 and was named the San Andreas League’s co-MVP as a senior after posting a 7-2 pitching record with a 2.78 ERA and clipping a .409 batting average with six homers and 19 RBI.

Ebel played baseball at San Bernardino Valley College, where he hit .295 with six home runs and 34 runs.

After he signed a letter of intent to transfer to baseball powerhouse California State University, Fullerton, a transcript error showed him one credit short of completing the transfer.

While still playing at SBVC as a sophomore, Ebel was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 27th round of the 1986 draft.

Ebel decided to skip out on joining the Phillies and transferred to Florida Southern College, where helped lead the Moccasins to the 1988 NCAA Division II championship in his senior year.

Ebel was named a second-team All-American as a middle infielder, with a .365 batting average.

After going undrafted following his senior season, Ebel signed with the Dodgers as a free agent. He reached Triple-A but transitioned to a player/coach before becoming a full-time coach.

Before finally reaching the majors as a third base coach with the Los Angeles Angels in 2006, he compiled a 531-496 record as a manager over eight minor league seasons.

Ebel was the Angels' third base coach until 2014 when he became the bench coach. He was named the team’s third base coach again in 2018, which was his final season with the ball club.

Ebel rejoined the Dodgers organization in November 2018.

