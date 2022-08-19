Read full article on original website
Susan Mefford
5d ago
shows that not all reasons are horrible this was a case where maybe should have been it's not all just black and white on abortion
Reply(39)
40
Kera
4d ago
My sister was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was 10 weeks pregnant. 2 children and a husband at home and a devout Catholic. She aborted the fetus after much prayer and permission from her priest so she could start treatment immediately.
Reply(9)
34
PugMomma
5d ago
I'll never understand how anyone can place a higher value on a potential life than on a living breathing woman's life
Reply(30)
65
Related
What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?
Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
"Barbaric" Texas abortion ban turned one woman's wanted pregnancy into a "dystopian nightmare"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman's wanted pregnancy became a "dystopian nightmare" after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state's extreme abortion ban.
Teen Backed for Snapping at Parents for Naming Her After Dead Sister
"They robbed you of your own identity because they hadn't processed their grief," one user commented.
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
REVEALED: Facebook turned over to cops the private chats between Nebraska mom and her 17-year-old daughter that outlined their plan to carry out at-home abortion and 'burn the evidence'
Facebook turned over chats between a Nebraska mom and her 17-year-old daughter discussing preparations for the teen's at-home abortion. Meta, the social media giant's parent company, turned over the direct messages as part of an investigation into the teen's illegal abortion, court documents show. The investigation was launched in April,...
TODAY.com
Her 17-year-old daughter was declared dead. Despite hospital objections, she believes she was alive
An Indianapolis woman whose 17-year-old daughter suffered a severe allergy and asthma attack at work and was pronounced brain dead days later was faced with a harrowing predicament: let the hospital remove her daughter from life support or block it and find another facility willing to take her before then.
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man attends funeral of brother killed by a snake before being bitten and killed by one himself
A 22-year-old man has died by a snake bite just days after he travelled to attend the funeral of his brother, who had also been killed by a snake. Arvind Mishra, 38, passed away last Tuesday (2 August) after suffering a fatal snake bite. His funeral was held one day later in Bhawanipur village in India, with Indian news agency PTI reporting that family members including his 22-year-old brother, Govind Mishra, travelled to the village to attend.
'Am I, a child, supposed to carry and birth another child?': 12-year-old pleads with lawmakers on abortion
Members of the public spoke as West Virginia lawmakers debated the state’s abortion ban. Several shared stories of abuse and begged officials to reconsider.
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
PsyPost
Study among Roman Catholic clergy and nuns suggests spiritual openness may facilitate better mental health
A Polish study published in the journal Psychology of Religion and Spirituality found evidence that clergymen and nuns from the Roman Catholic Church enjoy better mental health than the general population. The findings further suggested that spiritual openness may be one pathway toward better mental health among highly religious people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boy's five year cough was a mystery for doctors until they make gross discovery
An eight-year-old boy is set to undergo surgery after doctors finally discovered the shocking reason for his cough after five years. Marley, from Adelaide, first began suffering with respiratory symptoms as a toddler and was initially diagnosed with asthma, but his mum, Skye Enjakovic, wasn’t convinced. She continued to...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Republican tears up after teen nearly loses her uterus because of anti-abortion law he voted for
A South Carolina lawmaker became emotional on Tuesday after explaining that an anti-abortion law that he voted for could have resulted in the death of a young woman. Republican state Rep. Neal Collins told South Carolina's House Judiciary Committee that he would not be voting on a ban that only has exceptions for saving the life of the mother. The bill provides no provisions for victims of rape or incest.
Woman describes how she was 'humiliated' at a Walgreens as autoimmune patients become collateral damage in the US abortion crackdown
Methotrexate, a drug used to treat arthritis, lupus, IBD, and more, is being restricted across the US because it can cause abortions.
TODAY.com
A teen says she was body-shamed by Rep. Matt Gaetz. She took it as an opportunity
After Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz made a speech arguing women who are worried about dwindling abortion access are too unattractive to become pregnant, a teen activist responded on Twitter. Gaetz then singled out the activist by re-posting her photo on his Twitter feed. Now she's using the attention to raise money for a cause dear to her heart — abortion funds.
Medical News Today
What is a rainbow baby and why are they special?
A rainbow baby is a healthy baby born to a parent or family who has previously lost a child to miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death. The term refers to a baby’s ability to help the parent or family heal after experiencing trauma. In recent years, some people have started...
Hospital trust apologises after mother was told her baby had died before she was brought to her alive - then died hours later
NHS medics told a mother her baby was dead, then alive, before the child died hours later. Alisha Pegg said that she was sent home from the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford despite being in premature labour. When she then gave birth to baby Grace at home, the pair were...
NBC News
445K+
Followers
53K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 242