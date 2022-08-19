ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susan Mefford
5d ago

shows that not all reasons are horrible this was a case where maybe should have been it's not all just black and white on abortion

Kera
4d ago

My sister was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was 10 weeks pregnant. 2 children and a husband at home and a devout Catholic. She aborted the fetus after much prayer and permission from her priest so she could start treatment immediately.

PugMomma
5d ago

I'll never understand how anyone can place a higher value on a potential life than on a living breathing woman's life

