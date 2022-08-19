ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
wraltechwire.com

Raleigh metro, state of NC both score well in latest business rankings report

RALEIGH – On the industry and talent recruiting battlefronts there’s more good news for the Raleigh metro area and the state of North Carolina. “The Raleigh metro and North Carolina landed near the top of more than 10 indexes,” Wake Economic Development reports. “This is more great recognition for the state following CNBC’s recent ranking as America’s Top State for Business.”
wraltechwire.com

Who are the best employers in our state? Business North Carolina says …

Business North Carolina recently announced its selections as best employers across the state based on several different criteria. “Business North Carolina recognizes the state’s best places to work with a unique awards program for small, medium and large companies,” the magazine says. “We partnered with the DataJoe market...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc A T#Nc State#Business Industry#Linus Business
wraltechwire.com

CED taking 10 execs to Business of Software conference; entrepreneur Bill Spruill provides funding

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The Council for Entrepreneurial Development (CED) is headed to the renowned Business of Software conference in September with ten high-potential tech startups from the Triangle. “When founders learn from the experiences of other founders, their potential for success increases dramatically,” says Kelly Rowell, CEO at...
ECONOMY
wraltechwire.com

RTP biotech firm expanding with addition of biodefense/infectious disease lab

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – NightHawk Biosciences has announced plans to build a new advanced biosafety level 2 laboratory that will add biodefense and infectious disease capabilities at its Morrisville headquarters site. Level 2 laboratories work with agents that pose a moderate potential hazard to employees and the environment and...
MORRISVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy