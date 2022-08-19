Read full article on original website
wraltechwire.com
Raleigh metro, state of NC both score well in latest business rankings report
RALEIGH – On the industry and talent recruiting battlefronts there’s more good news for the Raleigh metro area and the state of North Carolina. “The Raleigh metro and North Carolina landed near the top of more than 10 indexes,” Wake Economic Development reports. “This is more great recognition for the state following CNBC’s recent ranking as America’s Top State for Business.”
wraltechwire.com
NC takes top spot in another business climate ranking; Raleigh also scores well
RALEIGH – On the industry and talent recruiting battlefronts there’s more good news for the Raleigh metro area and the state of North Carolina. In fact, North Carolina ranks No. 1 in the new Business Facilities ranking of states. It was No. 2 a year ago. The state...
wraltechwire.com
Who are the best employers in our state? Business North Carolina says …
Business North Carolina recently announced its selections as best employers across the state based on several different criteria. “Business North Carolina recognizes the state’s best places to work with a unique awards program for small, medium and large companies,” the magazine says. “We partnered with the DataJoe market...
wraltechwire.com
Startup Rewind: A look back at headlines from Aug. 15-19
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Here’s our weekly review of stories about entrepreneurial companies across North Carolina. Jes Averhart: Put the ruby shoes away – reinvention isn’t as easy as three clicks.
wraltechwire.com
CED taking 10 execs to Business of Software conference; entrepreneur Bill Spruill provides funding
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The Council for Entrepreneurial Development (CED) is headed to the renowned Business of Software conference in September with ten high-potential tech startups from the Triangle. “When founders learn from the experiences of other founders, their potential for success increases dramatically,” says Kelly Rowell, CEO at...
wraltechwire.com
International venture capital firm expands to Triangle, hires former IDEA Fund Partners VC
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Startups and emerging companies in North Carolina have more access to venture capital with the expansion of international firm SixThirty Ventures opening an operation in the Triangle led by a former VC at Durham-based IDEA Fund Partners. Joe Darcy says he left IDEA Fund after...
wraltechwire.com
RTP biotech firm expanding with addition of biodefense/infectious disease lab
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – NightHawk Biosciences has announced plans to build a new advanced biosafety level 2 laboratory that will add biodefense and infectious disease capabilities at its Morrisville headquarters site. Level 2 laboratories work with agents that pose a moderate potential hazard to employees and the environment and...
