What Time Will Episode 6 of Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Rehearsal’ Be on HBO and HBO Max?

By Josh Sorokach
 5 days ago

Later tonight, the season finale of Nathan Fielder’s weird, wonderful docuseries The Rehearsal premieres on HBO and HBO Max. A Russian nesting doll of anarchy and intrigue , Fielder’s unique social experiment is a worthy followup to his beloved Comedy Central series Nathan For You , which is no easy feat.

Tonight’s season finale, “Pretend Daddy,” follows the aftermath of a birthday party that causes Nathan to re-evaluate his entire project. How will it all end? We’re talking about Nathan Fielder here so literally anything and everything is possible. From start time to streaming info, here’s how to watch the season finale of The Rehearsal live online.
WHAT TIME WILL THE REHEARSAL EPISODE 6 BE ON HBO AND HBO MAX?
The sixth episode of The Rehearsal debuts tonight (August 19) at 11:00 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. An encore presentation airs at 12:35 a.m. ET.
HOW MANY EPISODES ARE THERE OF THE REHEARSAL ?
Six. Tonight’s episode of The Rehearsal is the season finale.

HOW TO WATCH THE REHEARSAL LIVE:
The Rehearsal is available to stream live on HBO and HBO Max . Available for $9.99 (with ads) or $14.99 (ad-free) per month (or $99.99/$149.99 a year) , HBO Max includes all of HBO, along with additional movies, shows, and Max Originals. If you already have a subscription to HBO, you most likely have access to HBO Max , which is available to stream on Amazon devices, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android devices, and more.

CAN I WATCH HBO’S THE REHEARSAL ON HULU?
You know it. You can add HBO Max to your Hulu account for an additional $14.99/month .
WILL THERE BE A SEASON 2 OF THE REHEARSAL ?
Yes! HBO recently renewed the series for a second season !

