Post Register
Idaho Business for Education releases report on health care worker shortage in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Business for Education (IBE) released a report on the worker shortage negatively impacting health care systems in Idaho, following a summit IBE held to find ways to address the problem. “This report explains why we have a worker shortage, the depth of that shortage...
Post Register
Idaho State Board of Education lauds special session school funding proposal
BOISE — Idaho’s state Board of Education gave rave reviews Wednesday to newly announced plans for a special session of the Legislature to permanently boost education funding while also cutting taxes. “I think this is potentially the biggest thing that’s happened for Idaho education at least since I’ve...
Post Register
Idaho gold mine project starting further field exploration
A company seeking to mine gold west of Yellowstone National Park in the Kilgore gold deposit is starting further exploration activities as its current drilling operations remain in active litigation. Excellon Idaho Gold announced in a Monday news release it is beginning field exploration for potential additional mineralized zones at...
Post Register
What to look forward to at the Western Idaho Fair on Thursday
Another fun day to look forward to tomorrow at the Western Idaho Fair on Thursday. You can meet the animals from 12 to 11 p.m. again today and the Robocars are also back at 2 to 3 p.m. There's a jet pack circus happening from 2:30 to 3 p.m. High-powered...
Post Register
Opinion: Clear message on Idaho political aristocracy
I had the opportunity to attend the state Republican Party’s convention in Twin Falls last month. It was quite the learning experience for someone who has had no prior political involvement. Up until the recent turn of events, I had no desire to see behind the curtain of the political stage.
Post Register
Opinion: Critchfield ponders ‘new culture’ for education
Debbie Critchfield of Oakley, the Republican candidate for state superintendent of public instruction, isn’t running against the two-term incumbent that she defeated in May’s primary election. But she makes it clear that, if elected, it will not be business as usual in Idaho’s Department of Education. Critchfield...
Post Register
How does Boise's hot summer stack up historically?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — People have felt the heat in the Treasure Valley, but it's not just a feeling. This year, Boise broke the record for the most triple digit days in a single summer. August 21 was Boise's 21st day of triple-digit temperatures, breaking the record of 20...
Post Register
New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
Post Register
Inmate who fled furlough arrested in Utah
An inmate of the Bonneville County Jail who fled after being released on court-ordered furlough has been arrested in Utah. Justin Gould, 28, reportedly fled Friday. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office put out a news release after he failed to return to the jail as scheduled.
