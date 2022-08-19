Read full article on original website
oxnardpd.org
NEWS RELEASE: Shooting Victim Dies in Oxnard
LOCATION: 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA. VICTIM: Male, White, 22 years old, Tehachapi Resident (name withheld pending notification to next of kin) On August 22nd, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, officers were dispatched to 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, regarding a shooting which had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, a white male, later determined to be a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was unconscious, and unresponsive upon arrival. Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported him to Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Noozhawk
Trial Starts for Man Charged After Fatal Stabbing at Lompoc Dog Park
A man charged with a fatal stabbing in 2018 either “administered the street version of the death penalty” or acted in “lawful self-defense," attorneys told jurors during opening statements Monday for the trial in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc. Kenneth Robbie Whalen, 34, was taken...
Santa Barbara County sheriff has new plan to fight crime: license plate readers
Law enforcement officials say the technology can be used to find stolen vehicles, missing people and more.
foxla.com
Man shot and killed in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oxnard Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area near 125 West Pleasant Valley Road. According to police, the victim - identified as a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi - was found at the scene...
kclu.org
Man fatally wounded on South Coast
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the fatal shooting of a Kern County man in Ventura County. Oxnard Police were called to the 100 block of West Pleasant Valley Road at around 8 p.m. Monday night by reports of gunfire. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The 22-year-old Tehachapi man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc man arrested, 2 teen boys cited for firearms violations
A Lompoc man was arrested and two juveniles were cited on alleged firearms violations Saturday in Isla Vista after an incident almost a week earlier at a party there, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr. on suspicion of seven felonies...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Drug and Human Trafficking Organization Dismantled in Ventura County
Starting in March 2021, Human Trafficking Investigators assigned to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit and FBI received information that sex and labor trafficking was taking place at several massage parlors and skin care businesses in Ventura County. These businesses were owned and operated by family members living in Oxnard.
Taft Midway Driller
Two killed in suspected DUI crash in Taft
Two people are dead and three more were injured after a suspected drunk driving crash involving a small car and a semi truck at Highway 33 and Wood Street Sunday night, Taft Police said. Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said a Chevrolet Sonic with five people in it heading eastbound on...
Deputies arrest 20-year-old man in Isla Vista for possession of three “ghost guns,” six other felonies
Deputies arrested a 20-year-old Lompoc man in Isla Vista for the possession of three "ghost guns" as well as six other felonies, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Deputies arrest 20-year-old man in Isla Vista for possession of three “ghost guns,” six other felonies appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
L.A. Weekly
One Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on De La Vina Street [Santa Barbara, CA]
Car Collision on West Carrillo Street Left One Hospitalized. According to the report, a pickup and a sedan collided just before 4:30 a.m. on De La Vina and West Carrillo Streets. Paramedics eventually arrived at the scene and transported one patient to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. However, the circumstances surrounding...
Officers conduct second DUI checkpoint, arrest 10 people
Santa Maria police conducted a DUI checkpoint on Saturday, where officers say they arrested 10 people. The Santa Maria Police Department says one driver was arrested for DUI.
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 154 [Santa Barbara, CA]
Pedestrian Hospitalized after Accident near Foothill Road. The incident happened around 10:00 p.m., on the westbound lanes of the highway just south of Foothill Road. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after, on August 15th. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a small SUV struck a pedestrian in the...
calcoastnews.com
Four people injured in crash in Santa Barbara County
A crash early Sunday morning in the Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara County resulted in four individuals being extricated from a car, two of whom were in a critical condition. Additionally, one fire hydrant burst, flooding a street. Shortly before 2 a.m., the four individuals were traveling in a...
L.A. Weekly
Ethan Jordan and 1 Other Hurt in Bicycle Accident near East Ventura Boulevard [Camarillo, CA]
Two Teens Sent to Hospital Following a Bicycle Accident in Camarillo Premium Outlets Parking Lot. The incident happened on August 5th, at around 12:25 p.m., at the 500 block of East Ventura Boulevard near Highway 101. According to reports, two teenage boys were riding their bicycles through a parking lot...
One man dead after structure fire in Ventura
One man was found dead after a structure fire tore through a single-story home in Ventura on Sunday afternoon. The post One man dead after structure fire in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Boy suffers brain injury after being hit by vehicle while riding bike in Camarillo parking lot
A 14-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in Camarillo earlier this month remains hospitalized with a brain injury, his mother told KTLA on Monday. The crash occurred about around 12:25 p.m. Aug. 5 along Promenade Drive south of East Ventura Boulevard, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The […]
Spirit Halloween Stores appear in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo
Halloween in August? Halloween stores are popping up across the Central Coast - months before the next big holiday. The post Spirit Halloween Stores appear in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
First day of school in Ventura County
It's the first day back to school for kiddos in Ventura County. FOX 11's Christy Fajardo is live from De Anza Academy of Technology & the Arts with more.
Noozhawk
As Opioid Overdoses Increase in Santa Barbara County, So Does Use of Narcan Medication
The number of opioid overdoses continues to rise in Santa Barbara County, and the availability and use of naloxone — a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids, better known by its brand name Narcan — also has increased. Fatal overdoses in the county rose 17% from...
KEYT
Ventura woman dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian accident along Highway 1 in Ventura County last week
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A Ventura woman died from her injuries after a pick-up truck crashed onto the shoulder of Highway 1 near Solimar Beach and struck her, according to the California Highway Patrol. Mary Jane Centeno, 68, was walking southbound on the righthand shoulder of Highway 1 between...
