ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 28

Related
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Sesame Workshop#Sesame Street Episodes#The Episodes#Hbo Max Removes#Sesame Street#Mtv News
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is

While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

2 of Netflix’s newest shows are also the biggest in the world right now

Thematically, the Netflix series Keep Breathing and The Sandman couldn’t be more different. The former is a straightforward drama, involving a New York lawyer whose plane crashes and leaves her stranded in the remote Canadian frontier. While the latter is a fantasy tale from Neil Gaiman, bringing his beloved DC Comics series of the same name to life.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Everyone is saying the same thing about the #1 show on Netflix

Martin Gero, a co-showrunner of the new Netflix series Keep Breathing, had a simple message for viewers on Twitter. After marveling that the show is currently #1 on Netflix, a statement that he adorned with the “mind-blown” emoji, he then went on to express his gratitude. “So proud of the incredible team that made this serene thriller that is resonating with so many people. And thank you for all your DM’s and tweets about how much it’s meant to you all.” And then — the disparaging comments started rolling in.
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Has Had Special Clause In Her Movie Contracts Since 'Set If Off'

Queen Latifah reportedly has a “no death” clause included in her movie contracts since playing Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Latifah explained her decision during a 2017 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Anyone familiar with the film will likely remember Latifah’s character went down in a blaze of glory after police surrounded her getaway car.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy