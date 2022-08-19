Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the fatal shooting of a Kern County man in Ventura County. Oxnard Police were called to the 100 block of West Pleasant Valley Road at around 8 p.m. Monday night by reports of gunfire. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The 22-year-old Tehachapi man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO