kprl.com

Accident in San Luis 08.24.2022

Early yesterday morning morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection and crashed into the plaza. After crashing, the vehicle erupted in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on De La Vina Street [Santa Barbara, CA]

Car Collision on West Carrillo Street Left One Hospitalized. According to the report, a pickup and a sedan collided just before 4:30 a.m. on De La Vina and West Carrillo Streets. Paramedics eventually arrived at the scene and transported one patient to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. However, the circumstances surrounding...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kprl.com

Body Found on Capistrano in Atascadero 08.23.2022

A man’s body found on Capistrano avenue in Atascadero. Around 5:30 yesterday morning, the body was found near the intersection of Capistrano and Country Club drive. Capistrano was closed while Atascadero police investigated the crime scene with a coroner’s detective. The man’s cause of death appears to be...
ATASCADERO, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 154 [Santa Barbara, CA]

Pedestrian Hospitalized after Accident near Foothill Road. The incident happened around 10:00 p.m., on the westbound lanes of the highway just south of Foothill Road. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after, on August 15th. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a small SUV struck a pedestrian in the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

UPS driver suffers heat stroke, crashes into building

A UPS truck crashed into a restaurant in Paso Robles on Tuesday, after the driver possibly suffered a heat stroke. The UPS driver crashed into a pillar on the outside of Cali Grill at about 2 p.m. Cali Grill, located at 711 6th Street, closed temporarily following the crash. Additionally,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kclu.org

Man fatally wounded on South Coast

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the fatal shooting of a Kern County man in Ventura County. Oxnard Police were called to the 100 block of West Pleasant Valley Road at around 8 p.m. Monday night by reports of gunfire. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The 22-year-old Tehachapi man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Wheels ‘N’ Windmills Car Show will take final spin Saturday in Solvang

When some 300 custom and classic cars filling the streets of Solvang this Saturday pack up and roll out of town, it will mark the end of an event that has donated more than $400,000 to charitable organizations over the past 16 years. But organizers of the Wheels ‘N’ Windmills...
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for August 15 to 21

On Aug. 15, Anthony William Thomas, 20, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7025 El Camino Real for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and obstructing/resisting/etcetera public/peace officer/emergency med tech. On Aug. 15, Sean Michael Bailey, 45, of Atascadero, was arrested at 8305 El Camino Real for driving under the influence with a...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New dog rescue opens in North County

Organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations, shelter them in a loving home environment until they find homes. – A new dog rescue, Novy’s Ark, has opened in Atascadero. Novy’s Ark is the realization of a lifelong dream of Founder and Director Anouk Novy. A native and local of San Luis Obispo County, Novy has long been involved in pet rescue. The organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations and shelter them in a loving home environment until they find their forever home.
ATASCADERO, CA
foxla.com

Man shot and killed in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oxnard Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area near 125 West Pleasant Valley Road. According to police, the victim - identified as a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi - was found at the scene...
OXNARD, CA

