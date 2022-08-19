Read full article on original website
Pirates’ Oneil Cruz shatters Statcast record that will make Giancarlo Stanton look twice
The Pittsburgh Pirates have a special talent on their hands in 6-foot-7 shortstop Oneil Cruz. The rookie has impressed on both sides of the ball early in his MLB career, showing off his tantalizing power with the bat and his uncanny arm strength in the infield. He added to his lore on Wednesday when he […] The post Pirates’ Oneil Cruz shatters Statcast record that will make Giancarlo Stanton look twice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yadier Molina reveals questionable reason he was away from Cardinals this weekend
St. Louis Cardinals star catcher Yadier Molina is a fan favorite and likely future Hall of Famer. But his recent decision to leave the team for a few days will raise some eyebrows. Molina, who owns a professional basketball team in Puerto Rico, told the Cardinals he missed their Saturday and Sunday games against the […] The post Yadier Molina reveals questionable reason he was away from Cardinals this weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clarke Schmidt’s bold declaration after sweep of the Mets shows that Yankees have recaptured its moxie
For the third game in a row, the New York Yankees emerged with a victory, as they defeated the New York Mets Tuesday night, 4-2, to complete a two-leg sweep of their National League counterparts. Yankees rookie Clarke Schmidt got the win, but perhaps it’s what he said following the game that will be remembered more by future New York opponents on the road.
Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders
The St. Louis Cardinals are playing an inspired brand of baseball right now. As of this story’s publication, they are in the midst of a winning streak and are beginning to click on all cylinders. Albert Pujols is heating up at the plate, Paul Goldschmidt is posting MVP caliber numbers, and the pitching staff is […] The post Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Twins vs. Astros prediction, odds, pick – 8/24/2022
The Minnesota Twins take on the Houston Astros. Check out our MLB odds series for our Twins Astros prediction and pick. Dylan Bundy gets the start for the Twins, while Framber Valdez takes the bump for the Astros. Dylan Bundy has a 1.88 ERA in his last three outings. He...
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
Rumor: Knicks’ recent blockbuster trade offer to Jazz for Donovan Mitchell
The New York Knicks’ pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has popped up numerous times in the NBA rumor mill lately. The Knicks, who are star-hunting, have an obvious need for a scorer of Mitchell’s caliber. Meanwhile, Mitchell, a native of New York, could fulfill a...
RUMOR: The Kevin Durant trade offer Hawks made to Brooklyn
It really feels that this Kevin Durant saga is not a matter of whether he’d get traded but when and where would he be shipped by the Brooklyn Nets. Virtually every team should have an interest in acquiring a player like Durant, and there would be hardly a surprise if a team like the Atlanta Hawks has thrown their hats in the ring for the services of the future Hall of Famer.
3 bold LSU football predictions for 2022 season
LSU football is in desperate need of some audacious developments. LSU has been a pitiful 11-12 three years after a 15-0 season and a national title. Brian Kelly, the head coach, has been dealing with some recruitment challenges in the offseason. This has made it more challenging to turn around a championship-caliber program in the […] The post 3 bold LSU football predictions for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The players Boston Celtics haven’t included in Kevin Durant trade proposals revealed
The Kevin Durant saga continues to drag on as the NBA season inches closer. One team that continually sees its name connected in trade rumors is the Boston Celtics. Shams Charania of The Athletic gave a recent update on the behind-the-scenes negotiations between the Nets and a variety of teams. As he put it surrounding the Celtics:
Arguing for and against the Buffalo Bills signing Odell Beckham Jr.
The much-anticipated 2022 NFL season is just a few short weeks away. The upcoming season will be full of excitement, and arguably no team is more excited than the Buffalo Bills. Following two straight AFC East titles, the Bills enter the new campaign as favorites for their first Lombardi Trophy.
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
Albert Pujols continues climb to 700 home runs, barges into top 10 of all-time list with another blast vs. Cubs
Albert Pujols can’t stop hitting dingers. The future Hall of Famer is in a race against time, as he could reach 700 home runs before the end of the 2022 MLB season, and while he has already said that he will not change his mind about his retirement plans even if he failed to get […] The post Albert Pujols continues climb to 700 home runs, barges into top 10 of all-time list with another blast vs. Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zack Britton shines in first rehab assignment since Tommy John surgery
The New York Yankees are winning again. And if that’s not enough to make their fans feel good, here’s an update about Yankees reliever Zack Britton from Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media. “Zack Britton faced two batters at Low-A Tampa tonight, striking out one and getting a...
RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard
The Brooklyn Nets officially have the band back together. Kevin Durant is returning after rescinding his trade request, which means Kyrie Irving will also be staying put. While their roster is relatively strong already, there is still one area where they could use a reinforcement: The five. Per HoopsHype, the Nets are eyeing a veteran […] The post RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Verlander’s subtle switch-up that made Astros love him more
Justin Verlander has been everything you could ask for from an ace and more this season. The Houston Astros pitcher is turning in what looks to be another Cy Young worthy campaign right at the cusp of turning 40. But perhaps the biggest change that’s happened with Verlander has taken place off the mound. According […] The post Justin Verlander’s subtle switch-up that made Astros love him more appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian Bethancourt reacts to going full Shohei Ohtani for one night
Shohei Ohtani is increasingly becoming known as the unicorn of baseball. That is because of his propensity to both hit and pitch at an elite level. Baseball fans have not seen someone do that so spectacularly since Babe Ruth over 100 years ago. Even Ruth pretty much did both at different times of his career.
Brewers dealt brutal Aaron Ashby injury blow amid playoff push
The Milwaukee Brewers will have to play their next few games with Aaron Ashby on the sidelines. The young pitcher has been placed on the injured list due to a shoulder injury. According to a team announcement, Ashby heads to the 15-day injured list (retroactive to August 20) because of a left shoulder inflammation. He […] The post Brewers dealt brutal Aaron Ashby injury blow amid playoff push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls eyeing conspicuous first step in Operation: ‘Lure Giannis Antetokounmpo to Chicago’
The Chicago Bulls have probably heard about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s openness to play with the Windy City franchise in the future, so much so that they have seem to start the plan to lure him. According to Christos Tsaltas of Greek outlet SDNA, the Bulls have shown interest in signing Giannis’ younger brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, after […] The post Bulls eyeing conspicuous first step in Operation: ‘Lure Giannis Antetokounmpo to Chicago’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Royals prediction, odds, pick – 8/24/2022
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Kansas City Royals. Check out our MLB odds series for our Diamondbacks Royals prediction and pick. Zac Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks, while Brady Singer gets the call for the Royals. Both pitchers in this game have been breakthrough stories in 2022. Two fresh faces have announced themselves […] The post MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Royals prediction, odds, pick – 8/24/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
