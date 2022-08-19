Las Vegas DMV officers arrest man accused of selling stolen cars online, believed to be part of larger theft ring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officers from the Nevada DMV in Las Vegas last week arrested a man accused of selling stolen vehicles online, DMV officials said.

David Pereira, 27, was arrested last Friday after trying to sell a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for $27,000 on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace, according to DMV officials.

Investigators posed as buyers and tried to take Pereira into custody while he was trying to sell the truck to someone else. He fled on foot, they said, and was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

The truck had a false California title, matching false VIN numbers, fake insurance cards, and a stolen California license plate, officials said.

After his arrest, police said they linked Pereira to a cash sale of a stolen vehicle for $18,000.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention center on eight felony charges related to fraud, car theft, and falsifying official documents.

Pereira was already on probation for misdemeanor drug charges in Texas, officials said, had no address on record, and claimed not to have an ID or driver’s license.

Police believe the sales are tied to a larger ring of thefts, saying that several people are stealing cars from other states, switching the VINs, and advertising them for online sale in Nevada.

“Buyers should beware of individuals who are offering vehicles for discounted prices but demand cash,” said DMV Compliance Enforcement Division Chief J.D. Decker. “This applies specifically to late model pickup trucks which are commonly found to be involved in these scams.”

Decker said late model pickups are commonly involved in the scams because criminals have found light-duty pickup trucks are easier to steal and relabel with fake VINs.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of a fraudulent vehicle sale should contact the DMV’s Compliance Enforcement Division at 702-486-8626.

